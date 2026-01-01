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Function: renameVariable()

function renameVariable (

workspace ,

variable ,

opt_callback ?

) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variables.ts:428

Opens a prompt that allows the user to enter a new name for a variable. Triggers a rename if the new name is valid. Or re-prompts if there is a collision.

Parameter Type Description workspace Workspace The workspace on which to rename the variable. variable IVariableModel < IVariableState > Variable to rename. opt_callback? ( p1? ) => void A callback. It will be passed an acceptable new variable name, or null if change is to be aborted (cancel button), or undefined if an existing variable was chosen.