Function: renameVariable()
function renameVariable(
workspace,
variable,
opt_callback?
): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variables.ts:428
Opens a prompt that allows the user to enter a new name for a variable. Triggers a rename if the new name is valid. Or re-prompts if there is a collision.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
workspace
Workspace
|The workspace on which to rename the variable.
variable
IVariableModel<
IVariableState>
|Variable to rename.
opt_callback?
|(
p1?) =>
void
|A callback. It will be passed an acceptable new variable name, or null if change is to be aborted (cancel button), or undefined if an existing variable was chosen.
Returns
void