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VariablesDynamic

Functions

FunctionDescription
flyoutCategoryConstruct the elements (blocks and button) required by the flyout for the dynamic variables category.
flyoutCategoryBlocksConstruct the blocks required by the flyout for the variable category.

Variables

VariableDescription
CATEGORY_NAMEString for use in the "custom" attribute of a category in toolbox XML. This string indicates that the category should be dynamically populated with variable blocks. See also Blockly.Variables.CATEGORY_NAME and Blockly.Procedures.CATEGORY_NAME.
onCreateVariableButtonClick_String-
onCreateVariableButtonClick_Number-
onCreateVariableButtonClick_Colour-