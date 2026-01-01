VariablesDynamic
Functions
|Function
|Description
|flyoutCategory
|Construct the elements (blocks and button) required by the flyout for the dynamic variables category.
|flyoutCategoryBlocks
|Construct the blocks required by the flyout for the variable category.
Variables
|Variable
|Description
|CATEGORY_NAME
|String for use in the "custom" attribute of a category in toolbox XML. This string indicates that the category should be dynamically populated with variable blocks. See also Blockly.Variables.CATEGORY_NAME and Blockly.Procedures.CATEGORY_NAME.
|onCreateVariableButtonClick_String
|-
|onCreateVariableButtonClick_Number
|-
|onCreateVariableButtonClick_Colour
|-