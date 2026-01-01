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WidgetDiv

Functions

FunctionDescription
getDivReturns the HTML container for editor widgets.
createDomCreate the widget div and inject it onto the page.
showInitialize and display the widget div. Close the old one if needed.
hideDestroy the widget and hide the div.
isVisibleIs the container visible?
hideIfOwnerDestroy the widget and hide the div if it is being used by the specified object.
hideIfOwnerIsInWorkspaceDestroy the widget and hide the div if it is being used by an object in the specified workspace, or if it is used by an unknown workspace.
repositionForWindowResizeReposition the widget div if the owner of it says to. If the owner isn't a field, just give up and hide it.