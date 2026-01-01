|getDiv
|Returns the HTML container for editor widgets.
|createDom
|Create the widget div and inject it onto the page.
|show
|Initialize and display the widget div. Close the old one if needed.
|hide
|Destroy the widget and hide the div.
|isVisible
|Is the container visible?
|hideIfOwner
|Destroy the widget and hide the div if it is being used by the specified object.
|hideIfOwnerIsInWorkspace
|Destroy the widget and hide the div if it is being used by an object in the specified workspace, or if it is used by an unknown workspace.
|repositionForWindowResize
|Reposition the widget div if the owner of it says to. If the owner isn't a field, just give up and hide it.