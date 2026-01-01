getDiv Returns the HTML container for editor widgets.

createDom Create the widget div and inject it onto the page.

show Initialize and display the widget div. Close the old one if needed.

hide Destroy the widget and hide the div.

isVisible Is the container visible?

hideIfOwner Destroy the widget and hide the div if it is being used by the specified object.

hideIfOwnerIsInWorkspace Destroy the widget and hide the div if it is being used by an object in the specified workspace, or if it is used by an unknown workspace.