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Function: show()

function show(
   newOwner, 
   rtl, 
   newDispose, 
   workspace?, 
   manageEphemeralFocus?
): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/widgetdiv.ts:128

Initialize and display the widget div. Close the old one if needed.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDefault valueDescription
newOwnerunknownundefinedThe object that will be using this container.
rtlbooleanundefinedRight-to-left (true) or left-to-right (false).
newDispose() => voidundefinedOptional cleanup function to be run when the widget is closed.
workspace?WorkspaceSvg | nullundefinedThe workspace associated with the widget owner.
manageEphemeralFocus?booleantrueWhether ephemeral focus should be managed according to the widget div's lifetime. Note that if a false value is passed in here then callers should manage ephemeral focus directly otherwise focus may not properly restore when the widget closes. Defaults to true.

Returns

void