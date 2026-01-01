Function: show()
function show(
newOwner,
rtl,
newDispose,
workspace?,
manageEphemeralFocus?
): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/widgetdiv.ts:128
Initialize and display the widget div. Close the old one if needed.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Default value
|Description
newOwner
unknown
undefined
|The object that will be using this container.
rtl
boolean
undefined
|Right-to-left (true) or left-to-right (false).
newDispose
|() =>
void
undefined
|Optional cleanup function to be run when the widget is closed.
workspace?
WorkspaceSvg |
null
undefined
|The workspace associated with the widget owner.
manageEphemeralFocus?
boolean
true
|Whether ephemeral focus should be managed according to the widget div's lifetime. Note that if a false value is passed in here then callers should manage ephemeral focus directly otherwise focus may not properly restore when the widget closes. Defaults to true.
Returns
void