workspaceToDom Encode a block tree as XML.

saveWorkspaceComment Serializes the given workspace comment to XML.

variablesToDom Encode a list of variables as XML.

blockToDomWithXY Encode a block subtree as XML with XY coordinates.

blockToDom Encode a block subtree as XML.

domToText Converts a DOM structure into plain text. Currently the text format is fairly ugly: all one line with no whitespace, unless the DOM itself has whitespace built-in.

domToPrettyText Converts a DOM structure into properly indented text.

clearWorkspaceAndLoadFromXml Clear the given workspace then decode an XML DOM and create blocks on the workspace.

domToWorkspace Decode an XML DOM and create blocks on the workspace.

loadWorkspaceComment Deserializes the given comment state into the given workspace.

appendDomToWorkspace Decode an XML DOM and create blocks on the workspace. Position the new blocks immediately below prior blocks, aligned by their starting edge.

domToBlock Decode an XML block tag and create a block (and possibly sub blocks) on the workspace.

domToVariables Decode an XML list of variables and add the variables to the workspace.