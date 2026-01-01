Skip to main content

Xml

Functions

FunctionDescription
workspaceToDomEncode a block tree as XML.
saveWorkspaceCommentSerializes the given workspace comment to XML.
variablesToDomEncode a list of variables as XML.
blockToDomWithXYEncode a block subtree as XML with XY coordinates.
blockToDomEncode a block subtree as XML.
domToTextConverts a DOM structure into plain text. Currently the text format is fairly ugly: all one line with no whitespace, unless the DOM itself has whitespace built-in.
domToPrettyTextConverts a DOM structure into properly indented text.
clearWorkspaceAndLoadFromXmlClear the given workspace then decode an XML DOM and create blocks on the workspace.
domToWorkspaceDecode an XML DOM and create blocks on the workspace.
loadWorkspaceCommentDeserializes the given comment state into the given workspace.
appendDomToWorkspaceDecode an XML DOM and create blocks on the workspace. Position the new blocks immediately below prior blocks, aligned by their starting edge.
domToBlockDecode an XML block tag and create a block (and possibly sub blocks) on the workspace.
domToVariablesDecode an XML list of variables and add the variables to the workspace.
deleteNextRemove any 'next' block (statements in a stack).