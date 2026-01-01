|workspaceToDom
|Encode a block tree as XML.
|saveWorkspaceComment
|Serializes the given workspace comment to XML.
|variablesToDom
|Encode a list of variables as XML.
|blockToDomWithXY
|Encode a block subtree as XML with XY coordinates.
|blockToDom
|Encode a block subtree as XML.
|domToText
|Converts a DOM structure into plain text. Currently the text format is fairly ugly: all one line with no whitespace, unless the DOM itself has whitespace built-in.
|domToPrettyText
|Converts a DOM structure into properly indented text.
|clearWorkspaceAndLoadFromXml
|Clear the given workspace then decode an XML DOM and create blocks on the workspace.
|domToWorkspace
|Decode an XML DOM and create blocks on the workspace.
|loadWorkspaceComment
|Deserializes the given comment state into the given workspace.
|appendDomToWorkspace
|Decode an XML DOM and create blocks on the workspace. Position the new blocks immediately below prior blocks, aligned by their starting edge.
|domToBlock
|Decode an XML block tag and create a block (and possibly sub blocks) on the workspace.
|domToVariables
|Decode an XML list of variables and add the variables to the workspace.
|deleteNext
|Remove any 'next' block (statements in a stack).