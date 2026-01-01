|ConstantProvider
|An object that provides constants for rendering blocks.
|Drawer
|An object that draws a block based on the given rendering information.
|RenderInfo
|An object containing all sizing information needed to draw this block.
|PathObject
|An object that handles creating and setting each of the SVG elements used by the renderer.
|Renderer
|The base class for a block renderer.
|Measurable
|The base class to represent a part of a block that takes up space during rendering. The constructor for each non-spacer Measurable records the size of the block element (e.g. field, statement input).
|BottomRow
|An object containing information about what elements are in the bottom row of a block as well as spacing information for the bottom row. Elements in a bottom row can consist of corners, spacers and next connections.
|Connection
|The base class to represent a connection and the space that it takes up on the block.
|ExternalValueInput
|An object containing information about the space an external value input takes up during rendering
|Field
|An object containing information about the space a field takes up during rendering
|Hat
|An object containing information about the space a hat takes up during rendering.
|Icon
|An object containing information about the space an icon takes up during rendering.
|InRowSpacer
|An object containing information about a spacer between two elements on a row.
|InlineInput
|An object containing information about the space an inline input takes up during rendering.
|InputConnection
|The base class to represent an input that takes up space on a block during rendering.
|InputRow
|An object containing information about a row that holds one or more inputs.
|JaggedEdge
|An object containing information about the space the jagged edge of a collapsed block takes up during rendering.
|NextConnection
|An object containing information about the space a next connection takes up during rendering.
|OutputConnection
|An object containing information about the space an output connection takes up during rendering.
|PreviousConnection
|An object containing information about the space a previous connection takes up during rendering.
|RoundCorner
|An object containing information about the space a rounded corner takes up during rendering.
|Row
|An object representing a single row on a rendered block and all of its subcomponents.
|SpacerRow
|An object containing information about a spacer between two rows.
|SquareCorner
|An object containing information about the space a square corner takes up during rendering.
|StatementInput
|An object containing information about the space a statement input takes up during rendering
|TopRow
|An object containing information about what elements are in the top row of a block as well as sizing information for the top row. Elements in a top row can consist of corners, hats, spacers, and previous connections. After this constructor is called, the row will contain all non-spacer elements it needs.