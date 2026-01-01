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blockRendering

Classes

ClassDescription
ConstantProviderAn object that provides constants for rendering blocks.
DrawerAn object that draws a block based on the given rendering information.
RenderInfoAn object containing all sizing information needed to draw this block.
PathObjectAn object that handles creating and setting each of the SVG elements used by the renderer.
RendererThe base class for a block renderer.
MeasurableThe base class to represent a part of a block that takes up space during rendering. The constructor for each non-spacer Measurable records the size of the block element (e.g. field, statement input).
BottomRowAn object containing information about what elements are in the bottom row of a block as well as spacing information for the bottom row. Elements in a bottom row can consist of corners, spacers and next connections.
ConnectionThe base class to represent a connection and the space that it takes up on the block.
ExternalValueInputAn object containing information about the space an external value input takes up during rendering
FieldAn object containing information about the space a field takes up during rendering
HatAn object containing information about the space a hat takes up during rendering.
IconAn object containing information about the space an icon takes up during rendering.
InRowSpacerAn object containing information about a spacer between two elements on a row.
InlineInputAn object containing information about the space an inline input takes up during rendering.
InputConnectionThe base class to represent an input that takes up space on a block during rendering.
InputRowAn object containing information about a row that holds one or more inputs.
JaggedEdgeAn object containing information about the space the jagged edge of a collapsed block takes up during rendering.
NextConnectionAn object containing information about the space a next connection takes up during rendering.
OutputConnectionAn object containing information about the space an output connection takes up during rendering.
PreviousConnectionAn object containing information about the space a previous connection takes up during rendering.
RoundCornerAn object containing information about the space a rounded corner takes up during rendering.
RowAn object representing a single row on a rendered block and all of its subcomponents.
SpacerRowAn object containing information about a spacer between two rows.
SquareCornerAn object containing information about the space a square corner takes up during rendering.
StatementInputAn object containing information about the space a statement input takes up during rendering
TopRowAn object containing information about what elements are in the top row of a block as well as sizing information for the top row. Elements in a top row can consist of corners, hats, spacers, and previous connections. After this constructor is called, the row will contain all non-spacer elements it needs.

Functions

FunctionDescription
registerRegisters a new renderer.
unregisterUnregisters the renderer registered with the given name.

Interfaces

InterfaceDescription
OutsideCornersAn object containing sizing and path information about outside corners.
InsideCornersAn object containing sizing and path information about inside corners.
StartHatAn object containing sizing and path information about a start hat.
NotchAn object containing sizing and path information about a notch.
PuzzleTabAn object containing sizing and path information about a puzzle tab.
JaggedTeethAn object containing sizing and path information about collapsed block indicators.
IPathObjectAn interface for a block's path object.

Variables

VariableDescription
Types-

Type Aliases

Type AliasDescription
BaseShape-
DynamicShapeAn object containing sizing and type information about a dynamic shape.