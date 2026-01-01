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Class: BottomRow

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:21

An object containing information about what elements are in the bottom row of a block as well as spacing information for the bottom row. Elements in a bottom row can consist of corners, spacers and next connections.

Property Description hasNextConnection Whether this row has a next connection. connection The next connection on the row, if any. descenderHeight The amount that the bottom of the block extends below the horizontal edge, e.g. because of a next connection. Must be non-negative (see #2820). baseline The Y position of the bottom edge of the block, relative to the origin of the block rendering. type - elements An array of elements contained in this row. height The height of the row. width The width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline. minHeight The minimum height of the row. minWidth The minimum width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline. widthWithConnectedBlocks The width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the edge of the block or any connected child blocks. yPos The Y position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group. xPos The X position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group. hasExternalInput Whether the row has any external inputs. hasStatement Whether the row has any statement inputs. statementEdge Where the left edge of all of the statement inputs on the block should be. This makes sure that statement inputs which are proceded by fields of varius widths are all aligned. hasInlineInput Whether the row has any inline inputs. hasDummyInput Whether the row has any dummy inputs or end-row inputs. hasJaggedEdge Whether the row has a jagged edge. notchOffset - align Alignment of the row. constants_ -

Method Description hasLeftSquareCorner Returns whether or not the bottom row has a left square corner. hasRightSquareCorner Returns whether or not the bottom row has a right square corner. measure Inspect all subcomponents and populate all size properties on the row. startsWithElemSpacer Determines whether this row should start with an element spacer. endsWithElemSpacer Determines whether this row should end with an element spacer. getLastInput Get the last input on this row, if it has one. getFirstSpacer Convenience method to get the first spacer element on this row. getLastSpacer Convenience method to get the last spacer element on this row.

new BottomRow ( constants ) : BottomRow ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:48

Parameter Type Description constants ConstantProvider The rendering constants provider.

BottomRow

Row . constructor

hasNextConnection : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:25

Whether this row has a next connection.

connection : NextConnection | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:30

The next connection on the row, if any.

descenderHeight : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:37

The amount that the bottom of the block extends below the horizontal edge, e.g. because of a next connection. Must be non-negative (see #2820).

baseline : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:43

The Y position of the bottom edge of the block, relative to the origin of the block rendering.

type : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:20

Row . type

elements : Measurable [ ] = [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:25

An array of elements contained in this row.

Row . elements

height : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:30

The height of the row.

Row . height

width : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:36

The width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline.

Row . width

minHeight : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:41

The minimum height of the row.

Row . minHeight

minWidth : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:47

The minimum width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline.

Row . minWidth

widthWithConnectedBlocks : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:53

The width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the edge of the block or any connected child blocks.

Row . widthWithConnectedBlocks

yPos : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:59

The Y position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group.

Row . yPos

xPos : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:65

The X position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group.

Row . xPos

hasExternalInput : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:70

Whether the row has any external inputs.

Row . hasExternalInput

hasStatement : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:75

Whether the row has any statement inputs.

Row . hasStatement

statementEdge : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:82

Where the left edge of all of the statement inputs on the block should be. This makes sure that statement inputs which are proceded by fields of varius widths are all aligned.

Row . statementEdge

hasInlineInput : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:87

Whether the row has any inline inputs.

Row . hasInlineInput

hasDummyInput : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:92

Whether the row has any dummy inputs or end-row inputs.

Row . hasDummyInput

hasJaggedEdge : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:97

Whether the row has a jagged edge.

Row . hasJaggedEdge

notchOffset : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:98

Row . notchOffset

align : number | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:103

Alignment of the row.

Row . align

protected readonly constants_ : ConstantProvider ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:105

Row . constants_

hasLeftSquareCorner ( block ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:59

Returns whether or not the bottom row has a left square corner.

Parameter Type Description block BlockSvg The block whose bottom row this represents.

boolean

Whether or not the bottom row has a left square corner.

hasRightSquareCorner ( _block ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:69

Returns whether or not the bottom row has a right square corner.

Parameter Type Description _block BlockSvg The block whose bottom row this represents.

boolean

Whether or not the bottom row has a right square corner.

measure ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:73

Inspect all subcomponents and populate all size properties on the row.

void

Row . measure

startsWithElemSpacer ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:96

Determines whether this row should start with an element spacer.

boolean

Whether the row should start with a spacer.

Row . startsWithElemSpacer

endsWithElemSpacer ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:100

Determines whether this row should end with an element spacer.

boolean

Whether the row should end with a spacer.

Row . endsWithElemSpacer

getLastInput ( ) : InputConnection | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:125

Get the last input on this row, if it has one.

InputConnection | null

The last input on the row, or null.

Row . getLastInput

getFirstSpacer ( ) : InRowSpacer | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:166

Convenience method to get the first spacer element on this row.

InRowSpacer | null

The first spacer element on this row.

Row . getFirstSpacer

getLastSpacer ( ) : InRowSpacer | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:181

Convenience method to get the last spacer element on this row.

InRowSpacer | null

The last spacer element on this row.