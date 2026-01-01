Class: BottomRow
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:21
An object containing information about what elements are in the bottom row of a block as well as spacing information for the bottom row. Elements in a bottom row can consist of corners, spacers and next connections.
Extends
Extended by
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|hasNextConnection
|Whether this row has a next connection.
|connection
|The next connection on the row, if any.
|descenderHeight
|The amount that the bottom of the block extends below the horizontal edge, e.g. because of a next connection. Must be non-negative (see #2820).
|baseline
|The Y position of the bottom edge of the block, relative to the origin of the block rendering.
|type
|-
|elements
|An array of elements contained in this row.
|height
|The height of the row.
|width
|The width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline.
|minHeight
|The minimum height of the row.
|minWidth
|The minimum width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline.
|widthWithConnectedBlocks
|The width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the edge of the block or any connected child blocks.
|yPos
|The Y position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group.
|xPos
|The X position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group.
|hasExternalInput
|Whether the row has any external inputs.
|hasStatement
|Whether the row has any statement inputs.
|statementEdge
|Where the left edge of all of the statement inputs on the block should be. This makes sure that statement inputs which are proceded by fields of varius widths are all aligned.
|hasInlineInput
|Whether the row has any inline inputs.
|hasDummyInput
|Whether the row has any dummy inputs or end-row inputs.
|hasJaggedEdge
|Whether the row has a jagged edge.
|notchOffset
|-
|align
|Alignment of the row.
|constants_
|-
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|hasLeftSquareCorner
|Returns whether or not the bottom row has a left square corner.
|hasRightSquareCorner
|Returns whether or not the bottom row has a right square corner.
|measure
|Inspect all subcomponents and populate all size properties on the row.
|startsWithElemSpacer
|Determines whether this row should start with an element spacer.
|endsWithElemSpacer
|Determines whether this row should end with an element spacer.
|getLastInput
|Get the last input on this row, if it has one.
|getFirstSpacer
|Convenience method to get the first spacer element on this row.
|getLastSpacer
|Convenience method to get the last spacer element on this row.
Constructors
Constructor
new BottomRow(constants): BottomRow;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:48
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
constants
ConstantProvider
|The rendering constants provider.
Returns
BottomRow
Overrides
Properties
hasNextConnection
hasNextConnection: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:25
Whether this row has a next connection.
connection
connection: NextConnection | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:30
The next connection on the row, if any.
descenderHeight
descenderHeight: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:37
The amount that the bottom of the block extends below the horizontal edge, e.g. because of a next connection. Must be non-negative (see #2820).
baseline
baseline: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:43
The Y position of the bottom edge of the block, relative to the origin of the block rendering.
type
type: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:20
Inherited from
elements
elements: Measurable[] = [];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:25
An array of elements contained in this row.
Inherited from
height
height: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:30
The height of the row.
Inherited from
width
width: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:36
The width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline.
Inherited from
minHeight
minHeight: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:41
The minimum height of the row.
Inherited from
minWidth
minWidth: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:47
The minimum width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline.
Inherited from
widthWithConnectedBlocks
widthWithConnectedBlocks: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:53
The width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the edge of the block or any connected child blocks.
Inherited from
yPos
yPos: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:59
The Y position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group.
Inherited from
xPos
xPos: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:65
The X position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group.
Inherited from
hasExternalInput
hasExternalInput: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:70
Whether the row has any external inputs.
Inherited from
hasStatement
hasStatement: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:75
Whether the row has any statement inputs.
Inherited from
statementEdge
statementEdge: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:82
Where the left edge of all of the statement inputs on the block should be. This makes sure that statement inputs which are proceded by fields of varius widths are all aligned.
Inherited from
hasInlineInput
hasInlineInput: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:87
Whether the row has any inline inputs.
Inherited from
hasDummyInput
hasDummyInput: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:92
Whether the row has any dummy inputs or end-row inputs.
Inherited from
hasJaggedEdge
hasJaggedEdge: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:97
Whether the row has a jagged edge.
Inherited from
notchOffset
notchOffset: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:98
Inherited from
align
align: number | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:103
Alignment of the row.
Inherited from
constants_
protected readonly constants_: ConstantProvider;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:105
Inherited from
Methods
hasLeftSquareCorner()
hasLeftSquareCorner(block): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:59
Returns whether or not the bottom row has a left square corner.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
block
BlockSvg
|The block whose bottom row this represents.
Returns
boolean
Whether or not the bottom row has a left square corner.
hasRightSquareCorner()
hasRightSquareCorner(_block): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:69
Returns whether or not the bottom row has a right square corner.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_block
BlockSvg
|The block whose bottom row this represents.
Returns
boolean
Whether or not the bottom row has a right square corner.
measure()
measure(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:73
Inspect all subcomponents and populate all size properties on the row.
Returns
void
Overrides
startsWithElemSpacer()
startsWithElemSpacer(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:96
Determines whether this row should start with an element spacer.
Returns
boolean
Whether the row should start with a spacer.
Overrides
endsWithElemSpacer()
endsWithElemSpacer(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:100
Determines whether this row should end with an element spacer.
Returns
boolean
Whether the row should end with a spacer.
Overrides
getLastInput()
getLastInput(): InputConnection | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:125
Get the last input on this row, if it has one.
Returns
InputConnection |
null
The last input on the row, or null.
Inherited from
getFirstSpacer()
getFirstSpacer(): InRowSpacer | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:166
Convenience method to get the first spacer element on this row.
Returns
InRowSpacer |
null
The first spacer element on this row.
Inherited from
getLastSpacer()
getLastSpacer(): InRowSpacer | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:181
Convenience method to get the last spacer element on this row.
Returns
InRowSpacer |
null
The last spacer element on this row.