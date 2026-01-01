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Class: BottomRow

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:21

An object containing information about what elements are in the bottom row of a block as well as spacing information for the bottom row. Elements in a bottom row can consist of corners, spacers and next connections.

Extends

Extended by

Properties index

PropertyDescription
hasNextConnectionWhether this row has a next connection.
connectionThe next connection on the row, if any.
descenderHeightThe amount that the bottom of the block extends below the horizontal edge, e.g. because of a next connection. Must be non-negative (see #2820).
baselineThe Y position of the bottom edge of the block, relative to the origin of the block rendering.
type-
elementsAn array of elements contained in this row.
heightThe height of the row.
widthThe width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline.
minHeightThe minimum height of the row.
minWidthThe minimum width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline.
widthWithConnectedBlocksThe width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the edge of the block or any connected child blocks.
yPosThe Y position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group.
xPosThe X position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group.
hasExternalInputWhether the row has any external inputs.
hasStatementWhether the row has any statement inputs.
statementEdgeWhere the left edge of all of the statement inputs on the block should be. This makes sure that statement inputs which are proceded by fields of varius widths are all aligned.
hasInlineInputWhether the row has any inline inputs.
hasDummyInputWhether the row has any dummy inputs or end-row inputs.
hasJaggedEdgeWhether the row has a jagged edge.
notchOffset-
alignAlignment of the row.
constants_-

Methods index

MethodDescription
hasLeftSquareCornerReturns whether or not the bottom row has a left square corner.
hasRightSquareCornerReturns whether or not the bottom row has a right square corner.
measureInspect all subcomponents and populate all size properties on the row.
startsWithElemSpacerDetermines whether this row should start with an element spacer.
endsWithElemSpacerDetermines whether this row should end with an element spacer.
getLastInputGet the last input on this row, if it has one.
getFirstSpacerConvenience method to get the first spacer element on this row.
getLastSpacerConvenience method to get the last spacer element on this row.

Constructors

Constructor

new BottomRow(constants): BottomRow;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:48

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
constantsConstantProviderThe rendering constants provider.

Returns

BottomRow

Overrides

Row.constructor

Properties

hasNextConnection

hasNextConnection: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:25

Whether this row has a next connection.

connection

connection: NextConnection | null = null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:30

The next connection on the row, if any.

descenderHeight

descenderHeight: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:37

The amount that the bottom of the block extends below the horizontal edge, e.g. because of a next connection. Must be non-negative (see #2820).

baseline

baseline: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:43

The Y position of the bottom edge of the block, relative to the origin of the block rendering.

type

type: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:20

Inherited from

Row.type

elements

elements: Measurable[] = [];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:25

An array of elements contained in this row.

Inherited from

Row.elements

height

height: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:30

The height of the row.

Inherited from

Row.height

width

width: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:36

The width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline.

Inherited from

Row.width

minHeight

minHeight: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:41

The minimum height of the row.

Inherited from

Row.minHeight

minWidth

minWidth: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:47

The minimum width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline.

Inherited from

Row.minWidth

widthWithConnectedBlocks

widthWithConnectedBlocks: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:53

The width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the edge of the block or any connected child blocks.

Inherited from

Row.widthWithConnectedBlocks

yPos

yPos: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:59

The Y position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group.

Inherited from

Row.yPos

xPos

xPos: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:65

The X position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group.

Inherited from

Row.xPos

hasExternalInput

hasExternalInput: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:70

Whether the row has any external inputs.

Inherited from

Row.hasExternalInput

hasStatement

hasStatement: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:75

Whether the row has any statement inputs.

Inherited from

Row.hasStatement

statementEdge

statementEdge: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:82

Where the left edge of all of the statement inputs on the block should be. This makes sure that statement inputs which are proceded by fields of varius widths are all aligned.

Inherited from

Row.statementEdge

hasInlineInput

hasInlineInput: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:87

Whether the row has any inline inputs.

Inherited from

Row.hasInlineInput

hasDummyInput

hasDummyInput: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:92

Whether the row has any dummy inputs or end-row inputs.

Inherited from

Row.hasDummyInput

hasJaggedEdge

hasJaggedEdge: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:97

Whether the row has a jagged edge.

Inherited from

Row.hasJaggedEdge

notchOffset

notchOffset: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:98

Inherited from

Row.notchOffset

align

align: number | null = null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:103

Alignment of the row.

Inherited from

Row.align

constants_

protected readonly constants_: ConstantProvider;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:105

Inherited from

Row.constants_

Methods

hasLeftSquareCorner()

hasLeftSquareCorner(block): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:59

Returns whether or not the bottom row has a left square corner.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
blockBlockSvgThe block whose bottom row this represents.

Returns

boolean

Whether or not the bottom row has a left square corner.

hasRightSquareCorner()

hasRightSquareCorner(_block): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:69

Returns whether or not the bottom row has a right square corner.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_blockBlockSvgThe block whose bottom row this represents.

Returns

boolean

Whether or not the bottom row has a right square corner.

measure()

measure(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:73

Inspect all subcomponents and populate all size properties on the row.

Returns

void

Overrides

Row.measure

startsWithElemSpacer()

startsWithElemSpacer(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:96

Determines whether this row should start with an element spacer.

Returns

boolean

Whether the row should start with a spacer.

Overrides

Row.startsWithElemSpacer

endsWithElemSpacer()

endsWithElemSpacer(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/bottom_row.ts:100

Determines whether this row should end with an element spacer.

Returns

boolean

Whether the row should end with a spacer.

Overrides

Row.endsWithElemSpacer

getLastInput()

getLastInput(): InputConnection | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:125

Get the last input on this row, if it has one.

Returns

InputConnection | null

The last input on the row, or null.

Inherited from

Row.getLastInput

getFirstSpacer()

getFirstSpacer(): InRowSpacer | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:166

Convenience method to get the first spacer element on this row.

Returns

InRowSpacer | null

The first spacer element on this row.

Inherited from

Row.getFirstSpacer

getLastSpacer()

getLastSpacer(): InRowSpacer | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:181

Convenience method to get the last spacer element on this row.

Returns

InRowSpacer | null

The last spacer element on this row.

Inherited from

Row.getLastSpacer