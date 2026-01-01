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Class: Connection

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/connection.ts:18

The base class to represent a connection and the space that it takes up on the block.

Property Description width - height - type - xPos - centerline - notchOffset - constants_ The renderer's constant provider. shape - isDynamicShape - highlighted - connectionModel The connection object on the block that this represents.

new Connection ( constants , connectionModel ) : Connection ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/connection.ts:28

Parameter Type Description constants ConstantProvider The rendering constants provider. connectionModel RenderedConnection The connection object on the block that this represents.

Connection

Measurable . constructor

width : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:18

Measurable . width

height : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:20

Measurable . height

type : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:21

Measurable . type

xPos : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:22

Measurable . xPos

centerline : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:24

Measurable . centerline

notchOffset : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:25

Measurable . notchOffset

protected readonly constants_ : ConstantProvider ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:28

The renderer's constant provider.

Measurable . constants_

shape : Shape ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/connection.ts:19

isDynamicShape : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/connection.ts:20

highlighted : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/connection.ts:21

connectionModel : RenderedConnection ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/connection.ts:30

The connection object on the block that this represents.