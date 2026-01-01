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Class: ConstantProvider

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:124

An object that provides constants for rendering blocks.

Extended by

Properties index

PropertyDescription
NO_PADDINGThe size of an empty spacer.
SMALL_PADDINGThe size of small padding.
MEDIUM_PADDINGThe size of medium padding.
MEDIUM_LARGE_PADDINGThe size of medium-large padding.
LARGE_PADDINGThe size of large padding.
TALL_INPUT_FIELD_OFFSET_Y-
TAB_HEIGHTThe height of the puzzle tab used for input and output connections.
TAB_OFFSET_FROM_TOPThe offset from the top of the block at which a puzzle tab is positioned.
TAB_VERTICAL_OVERLAPVertical overlap of the puzzle tab, used to make it look more like a puzzle piece.
TAB_WIDTHThe width of the puzzle tab used for input and output connections.
NOTCH_WIDTHThe width of the notch used for previous and next connections.
NOTCH_HEIGHTThe height of the notch used for previous and next connections.
MIN_BLOCK_WIDTHThe minimum width of the block.
EMPTY_BLOCK_SPACER_HEIGHT-
DUMMY_INPUT_MIN_HEIGHT-
DUMMY_INPUT_SHADOW_MIN_HEIGHT-
CORNER_RADIUSRounded corner radius.
NOTCH_OFFSET_LEFTOffset from the left side of a block or the inside of a statement input to the left side of the notch.
STATEMENT_INPUT_NOTCH_OFFSET-
STATEMENT_BOTTOM_SPACER-
STATEMENT_INPUT_PADDING_LEFT-
BETWEEN_STATEMENT_PADDING_YVertical padding between consecutive statement inputs.
TOP_ROW_MIN_HEIGHT-
TOP_ROW_PRECEDES_STATEMENT_MIN_HEIGHT-
BOTTOM_ROW_MIN_HEIGHT-
BOTTOM_ROW_AFTER_STATEMENT_MIN_HEIGHT-
ADD_START_HATSWhether to add a 'hat' on top of all blocks with no previous or output connections. Can be overridden by 'hat' property on Theme.BlockStyle.
START_HAT_HEIGHTHeight of the top hat.
START_HAT_WIDTHWidth of the top hat.
SPACER_DEFAULT_HEIGHT-
MIN_BLOCK_HEIGHT-
EMPTY_INLINE_INPUT_PADDING-
EMPTY_INLINE_INPUT_HEIGHT-
EXTERNAL_VALUE_INPUT_PADDING-
EMPTY_STATEMENT_INPUT_HEIGHT-
START_POINT-
JAGGED_TEETH_HEIGHTHeight of SVG path for jagged teeth at the end of collapsed blocks.
JAGGED_TEETH_WIDTHWidth of SVG path for jagged teeth at the end of collapsed blocks.
FIELD_TEXT_FONTSIZEPoint size of text.
FIELD_TEXT_FONTWEIGHTText font weight.
FIELD_TEXT_FONTFAMILYText font family.
FIELD_TEXT_HEIGHTHeight of text. This constant is dynamically set in setFontConstants_ to be the height of the text based on the font used.
FIELD_TEXT_BASELINEText baseline. This constant is dynamically set in setFontConstants_ to be the baseline of the text based on the font used.
FIELD_BORDER_RECT_RADIUSA field's border rect corner radius.
FIELD_BORDER_RECT_HEIGHTA field's border rect default height.
FIELD_BORDER_RECT_X_PADDINGA field's border rect X padding.
FIELD_BORDER_RECT_Y_PADDINGA field's border rect Y padding.
FIELD_BORDER_RECT_COLOURThe backing colour of a field's border rect.
FIELD_TEXT_BASELINE_CENTER-
FIELD_DROPDOWN_BORDER_RECT_HEIGHT-
FIELD_DROPDOWN_NO_BORDER_RECT_SHADOWWhether or not a dropdown field should add a border rect when in a shadow block.
FIELD_DROPDOWN_COLOURED_DIVWhether or not a dropdown field's div should be coloured to match the block colours.
FIELD_DROPDOWN_SVG_ARROWWhether or not a dropdown field uses a text or SVG arrow.
FIELD_DROPDOWN_SVG_ARROW_PADDING-
FIELD_DROPDOWN_SVG_ARROW_SIZEA dropdown field's SVG arrow size.
FIELD_DROPDOWN_SVG_ARROW_DATAURI-
FIELD_TEXTINPUT_BOX_SHADOWWhether or not to show a box shadow around the widget div. This is only a feature of full block fields.
FIELD_COLOUR_FULL_BLOCKWhether or not the colour field should display its colour value on the entire block.
FIELD_COLOUR_DEFAULT_WIDTHA colour field's default width.
FIELD_COLOUR_DEFAULT_HEIGHT-
FIELD_CHECKBOX_X_OFFSET-
randomIdentifier-
embossFilterIdThe ID of the emboss filter, or the empty string if no filter is set.
disabledPatternIdThe ID of the disabled pattern, or the empty string if no pattern is set.
debugFilterIdThe ID of the debug filter, or the empty string if no pattern is set.
CURSOR_COLOURCursor colour.
MARKER_COLOURImmovable marker colour.
CURSOR_WS_WIDTHWidth of the horizontal cursor.
WS_CURSOR_HEIGHTHeight of the horizontal cursor.
CURSOR_STACK_PADDINGPadding around a stack.
CURSOR_BLOCK_PADDINGPadding around a block.
CURSOR_STROKE_WIDTHStroke of the cursor.
FULL_BLOCK_FIELDSWhether text input and colour fields fill up the entire source block.
INSERTION_MARKER_COLOURThe main colour of insertion markers, in hex. The block is rendered a transparent grey by changing the fill opacity in CSS.
INSERTION_MARKER_OPACITYThe insertion marker opacity.
SHAPES-
JAGGED_TEETH-
NOTCH-
START_HAT-
PUZZLE_TAB-
INSIDE_CORNERS-
OUTSIDE_CORNERS-
blockStyles-

Methods index

MethodDescription
initInitialize shape objects based on the constants set in the constructor.
setThemeRefresh constants properties that depend on the theme.
setDynamicProperties_Sets dynamic properties that depend on other values or theme properties.
setFontConstants_Set constants related to fonts.
setComponentConstants_Set constants from a theme's component styles.
getBlockStyleForColourGet or create a block style based on a single colour value. Generate a name for the style based on the colour.
getBlockStyleGets the BlockStyle for the given block style name.
createBlockStyle_Create a block style object based on the given colour.
validatedBlockStyle_Get a full block style object based on the input style object. Populate any missing values.
generateSecondaryColour_Generate a secondary colour from the passed in primary colour.
generateTertiaryColour_Generate a tertiary colour from the passed in primary colour.
disposeDispose of this constants provider. Delete all DOM elements that this provider created.
makeJaggedTeethReturns an object containing sizing and path information about collapsed block indicators.
makeStartHatReturns an object containing sizing and path information about start hats.
makePuzzleTabReturns an object containing sizing and path information about puzzle tabs.
makeNotchReturns an object containing sizing and path information about notches.
makeInsideCornersReturns an object containing sizing and path information about inside corners.
makeOutsideCornersReturns an object containing sizing and path information about outside corners.
shapeForGet an object with connection shape and sizing information based on the type of the connection.
createDomCreate any DOM elements that this renderer needs (filters, patterns, etc).
injectCSS_Inject renderer specific CSS into the page.
getCSS_Get any renderer specific CSS to inject when the renderer is initialized.

Constructors

Constructor

new ConstantProvider(): ConstantProvider;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:400

Returns

ConstantProvider

Properties

NO_PADDING

NO_PADDING: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:126

The size of an empty spacer.

SMALL_PADDING

SMALL_PADDING: number = 3;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:129

The size of small padding.

MEDIUM_PADDING

MEDIUM_PADDING: number = 5;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:132

The size of medium padding.

MEDIUM_LARGE_PADDING

MEDIUM_LARGE_PADDING: number = 8;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:135

The size of medium-large padding.

LARGE_PADDING

LARGE_PADDING: number = 10;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:138

The size of large padding.

TALL_INPUT_FIELD_OFFSET_Y

TALL_INPUT_FIELD_OFFSET_Y: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:139

TAB_HEIGHT

TAB_HEIGHT: number = 15;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:142

The height of the puzzle tab used for input and output connections.

TAB_OFFSET_FROM_TOP

TAB_OFFSET_FROM_TOP: number = 5;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:147

The offset from the top of the block at which a puzzle tab is positioned.

TAB_VERTICAL_OVERLAP

TAB_VERTICAL_OVERLAP: number = 2.5;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:153

Vertical overlap of the puzzle tab, used to make it look more like a puzzle piece.

TAB_WIDTH

TAB_WIDTH: number = 8;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:156

The width of the puzzle tab used for input and output connections.

NOTCH_WIDTH

NOTCH_WIDTH: number = 15;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:159

The width of the notch used for previous and next connections.

NOTCH_HEIGHT

NOTCH_HEIGHT: number = 4;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:162

The height of the notch used for previous and next connections.

MIN_BLOCK_WIDTH

MIN_BLOCK_WIDTH: number = 12;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:165

The minimum width of the block.

EMPTY_BLOCK_SPACER_HEIGHT

EMPTY_BLOCK_SPACER_HEIGHT: number = 16;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:166

DUMMY_INPUT_MIN_HEIGHT

DUMMY_INPUT_MIN_HEIGHT: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:167

DUMMY_INPUT_SHADOW_MIN_HEIGHT

DUMMY_INPUT_SHADOW_MIN_HEIGHT: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:168

CORNER_RADIUS

CORNER_RADIUS: number = 8;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:171

Rounded corner radius.

NOTCH_OFFSET_LEFT

NOTCH_OFFSET_LEFT: number = 15;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:177

Offset from the left side of a block or the inside of a statement input to the left side of the notch.

STATEMENT_INPUT_NOTCH_OFFSET

STATEMENT_INPUT_NOTCH_OFFSET: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:178

STATEMENT_BOTTOM_SPACER

STATEMENT_BOTTOM_SPACER: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:180

STATEMENT_INPUT_PADDING_LEFT

STATEMENT_INPUT_PADDING_LEFT: number = 20;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:181

BETWEEN_STATEMENT_PADDING_Y

BETWEEN_STATEMENT_PADDING_Y: number = 4;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:184

Vertical padding between consecutive statement inputs.

TOP_ROW_MIN_HEIGHT

TOP_ROW_MIN_HEIGHT: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:185

TOP_ROW_PRECEDES_STATEMENT_MIN_HEIGHT

TOP_ROW_PRECEDES_STATEMENT_MIN_HEIGHT: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:186

BOTTOM_ROW_MIN_HEIGHT

BOTTOM_ROW_MIN_HEIGHT: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:187

BOTTOM_ROW_AFTER_STATEMENT_MIN_HEIGHT

BOTTOM_ROW_AFTER_STATEMENT_MIN_HEIGHT: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:188

ADD_START_HATS

ADD_START_HATS: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:194

Whether to add a 'hat' on top of all blocks with no previous or output connections. Can be overridden by 'hat' property on Theme.BlockStyle.

START_HAT_HEIGHT

START_HAT_HEIGHT: number = 15;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:197

Height of the top hat.

START_HAT_WIDTH

START_HAT_WIDTH: number = 100;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:200

Width of the top hat.

SPACER_DEFAULT_HEIGHT

SPACER_DEFAULT_HEIGHT: number = 15;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:202

MIN_BLOCK_HEIGHT

MIN_BLOCK_HEIGHT: number = 24;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:204

EMPTY_INLINE_INPUT_PADDING

EMPTY_INLINE_INPUT_PADDING: number = 14.5;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:206

EMPTY_INLINE_INPUT_HEIGHT

EMPTY_INLINE_INPUT_HEIGHT: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:207

EXTERNAL_VALUE_INPUT_PADDING

EXTERNAL_VALUE_INPUT_PADDING: number = 2;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:209

EMPTY_STATEMENT_INPUT_HEIGHT

EMPTY_STATEMENT_INPUT_HEIGHT: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:210

START_POINT

START_POINT: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:211

JAGGED_TEETH_HEIGHT

JAGGED_TEETH_HEIGHT: number = 12;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:214

Height of SVG path for jagged teeth at the end of collapsed blocks.

JAGGED_TEETH_WIDTH

JAGGED_TEETH_WIDTH: number = 6;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:217

Width of SVG path for jagged teeth at the end of collapsed blocks.

FIELD_TEXT_FONTSIZE

FIELD_TEXT_FONTSIZE: number = 11;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:220

Point size of text.

FIELD_TEXT_FONTWEIGHT

FIELD_TEXT_FONTWEIGHT: string = 'normal';

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:223

Text font weight.

FIELD_TEXT_FONTFAMILY

FIELD_TEXT_FONTFAMILY: string = 'sans-serif';

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:226

Text font family.

FIELD_TEXT_HEIGHT

FIELD_TEXT_HEIGHT: number = -1;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:233

Height of text. This constant is dynamically set in setFontConstants_ to be the height of the text based on the font used.

FIELD_TEXT_BASELINE

FIELD_TEXT_BASELINE: number = -1;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:239

Text baseline. This constant is dynamically set in setFontConstants_ to be the baseline of the text based on the font used.

FIELD_BORDER_RECT_RADIUS

FIELD_BORDER_RECT_RADIUS: number = 4;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:242

A field's border rect corner radius.

FIELD_BORDER_RECT_HEIGHT

FIELD_BORDER_RECT_HEIGHT: number = 16;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:245

A field's border rect default height.

FIELD_BORDER_RECT_X_PADDING

FIELD_BORDER_RECT_X_PADDING: number = 5;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:248

A field's border rect X padding.

FIELD_BORDER_RECT_Y_PADDING

FIELD_BORDER_RECT_Y_PADDING: number = 3;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:251

A field's border rect Y padding.

FIELD_BORDER_RECT_COLOUR

FIELD_BORDER_RECT_COLOUR: string = '#fff';

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:256

The backing colour of a field's border rect.

FIELD_TEXT_BASELINE_CENTER

FIELD_TEXT_BASELINE_CENTER: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:257

FIELD_DROPDOWN_BORDER_RECT_HEIGHT

FIELD_DROPDOWN_BORDER_RECT_HEIGHT: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:258

FIELD_DROPDOWN_NO_BORDER_RECT_SHADOW

FIELD_DROPDOWN_NO_BORDER_RECT_SHADOW: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:264

Whether or not a dropdown field should add a border rect when in a shadow block.

FIELD_DROPDOWN_COLOURED_DIV

FIELD_DROPDOWN_COLOURED_DIV: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:270

Whether or not a dropdown field's div should be coloured to match the block colours.

FIELD_DROPDOWN_SVG_ARROW

FIELD_DROPDOWN_SVG_ARROW: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:273

Whether or not a dropdown field uses a text or SVG arrow.

FIELD_DROPDOWN_SVG_ARROW_PADDING

FIELD_DROPDOWN_SVG_ARROW_PADDING: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:274

FIELD_DROPDOWN_SVG_ARROW_SIZE

FIELD_DROPDOWN_SVG_ARROW_SIZE: number = 12;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:277

A dropdown field's SVG arrow size.

FIELD_DROPDOWN_SVG_ARROW_DATAURI

FIELD_DROPDOWN_SVG_ARROW_DATAURI: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:278

FIELD_TEXTINPUT_BOX_SHADOW

FIELD_TEXTINPUT_BOX_SHADOW: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:284

Whether or not to show a box shadow around the widget div. This is only a feature of full block fields.

FIELD_COLOUR_FULL_BLOCK

FIELD_COLOUR_FULL_BLOCK: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:290

Whether or not the colour field should display its colour value on the entire block.

FIELD_COLOUR_DEFAULT_WIDTH

FIELD_COLOUR_DEFAULT_WIDTH: number = 26;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:293

A colour field's default width.

FIELD_COLOUR_DEFAULT_HEIGHT

FIELD_COLOUR_DEFAULT_HEIGHT: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:294

FIELD_CHECKBOX_X_OFFSET

FIELD_CHECKBOX_X_OFFSET: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:295

randomIdentifier

randomIdentifier: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:296

embossFilterId

embossFilterId: string = '';

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:307

The ID of the emboss filter, or the empty string if no filter is set.

disabledPatternId

disabledPatternId: string = '';

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:315

The ID of the disabled pattern, or the empty string if no pattern is set.

debugFilterId

debugFilterId: string = '';

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:325

The ID of the debug filter, or the empty string if no pattern is set.

CURSOR_COLOUR

CURSOR_COLOUR: string = '#cc0a0a';

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:335

Cursor colour.

MARKER_COLOUR

MARKER_COLOUR: string = '#4286f4';

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:340

Immovable marker colour.

CURSOR_WS_WIDTH

CURSOR_WS_WIDTH: number = 100;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:345

Width of the horizontal cursor.

WS_CURSOR_HEIGHT

WS_CURSOR_HEIGHT: number = 5;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:350

Height of the horizontal cursor.

CURSOR_STACK_PADDING

CURSOR_STACK_PADDING: number = 10;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:355

Padding around a stack.

CURSOR_BLOCK_PADDING

CURSOR_BLOCK_PADDING: number = 2;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:360

Padding around a block.

CURSOR_STROKE_WIDTH

CURSOR_STROKE_WIDTH: number = 4;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:365

Stroke of the cursor.

FULL_BLOCK_FIELDS

FULL_BLOCK_FIELDS: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:370

Whether text input and colour fields fill up the entire source block.

INSERTION_MARKER_COLOUR

INSERTION_MARKER_COLOUR: string = '#000000';

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:376

The main colour of insertion markers, in hex. The block is rendered a transparent grey by changing the fill opacity in CSS.

INSERTION_MARKER_OPACITY

INSERTION_MARKER_OPACITY: number = 0.2;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:381

The insertion marker opacity.

SHAPES

SHAPES: object;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:383

Index Signature

[key: string]: number

JAGGED_TEETH

JAGGED_TEETH: JaggedTeeth;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:385

NOTCH

NOTCH: Notch;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:387

START_HAT

START_HAT: StartHat;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:389

PUZZLE_TAB

PUZZLE_TAB: PuzzleTab;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:391

INSIDE_CORNERS

INSIDE_CORNERS: InsideCorners;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:393

OUTSIDE_CORNERS

OUTSIDE_CORNERS: OutsideCorners;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:395

blockStyles

blockStyles: object;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:398

Index Signature

[key: string]: BlockStyle

Methods

init()

init(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:487

Initialize shape objects based on the constants set in the constructor.

Returns

void

setTheme()

setTheme(theme): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:521

Refresh constants properties that depend on the theme.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
themeThemeThe current workspace theme.

Returns

void

setDynamicProperties_()

protected setDynamicProperties_(theme): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:538

Sets dynamic properties that depend on other values or theme properties.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
themeThemeThe current workspace theme.

Returns

void

setFontConstants_()

protected setFontConstants_(theme): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:551

Set constants related to fonts.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
themeThemeThe current workspace theme.

Returns

void

setComponentConstants_()

protected setComponentConstants_(theme): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:580

Set constants from a theme's component styles.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
themeThemeThe current workspace theme.

Returns

void

getBlockStyleForColour()

getBlockStyleForColour(colour): object;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:601

Get or create a block style based on a single colour value. Generate a name for the style based on the colour.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
colourstring#RRGGBB colour string.

Returns

object

An object containing the style and an autogenerated name for that style.

style
style: BlockStyle;
name
name: string;

getBlockStyle()

getBlockStyle(blockStyleName): BlockStyle;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:616

Gets the BlockStyle for the given block style name.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
blockStyleNamestring | nullThe name of the block style.

Returns

BlockStyle

The named block style, or a default style if no style with the given name was found.

createBlockStyle_()

protected createBlockStyle_(colour): BlockStyle;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:631

Create a block style object based on the given colour.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
colourstring#RRGGBB colour string.

Returns

BlockStyle

A populated block style based on the given colour.

validatedBlockStyle_()

protected validatedBlockStyle_(blockStyle): BlockStyle;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:642

Get a full block style object based on the input style object. Populate any missing values.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
blockStylePartial<BlockStyle>A full or partial block style object.

Returns

BlockStyle

A full block style object, with all required properties populated.

generateSecondaryColour_()

protected generateSecondaryColour_(inputColour): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:670

Generate a secondary colour from the passed in primary colour.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
inputColourstringPrimary colour.

Returns

string

The generated secondary colour.

generateTertiaryColour_()

protected generateTertiaryColour_(inputColour): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:680

Generate a tertiary colour from the passed in primary colour.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
inputColourstringPrimary colour.

Returns

string

The generated tertiary colour.

dispose()

dispose(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:688

Dispose of this constants provider. Delete all DOM elements that this provider created.

Returns

void

makeJaggedTeeth()

protected makeJaggedTeeth(): JaggedTeeth;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:704

Returns

JaggedTeeth

An object containing sizing and path information about collapsed block indicators.

makeStartHat()

protected makeStartHat(): StartHat;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:719

Returns

StartHat

An object containing sizing and path information about start hats.

makePuzzleTab()

protected makePuzzleTab(): PuzzleTab;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:738

Returns

PuzzleTab

An object containing sizing and path information about puzzle tabs.

makeNotch()

protected makeNotch(): Notch;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:796

Returns

Notch

An object containing sizing and path information about notches.

makeInsideCorners()

protected makeInsideCorners(): InsideCorners;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:832

Returns

InsideCorners

An object containing sizing and path information about inside corners.

makeOutsideCorners()

protected makeOutsideCorners(): OutsideCorners;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:861

Returns

OutsideCorners

An object containing sizing and path information about outside corners.

shapeFor()

shapeFor(connection): Shape;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:908

Get an object with connection shape and sizing information based on the type of the connection.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
connectionRenderedConnectionThe connection to find a shape object for

Returns

Shape

The shape object for the connection.

createDom()

createDom(
   svg, 
   selector, 
   injectionDivIfIsParent?
): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:932

Create any DOM elements that this renderer needs (filters, patterns, etc).

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
svgSVGElementThe root of the workspace's SVG.
selectorstringThe CSS selector to use.
injectionDivIfIsParent?HTMLElementThe div containing the parent workspace and all related workspaces and block containers, if this renderer is for the parent workspace. CSS variables representing SVG patterns will be scoped to this container. Child workspaces should not override the CSS variables created by the parent and thus do not need access to the injection div.

Returns

void

injectCSS_()

protected injectCSS_(root, selector): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:1127

Inject renderer specific CSS into the page.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
rootDocument | ShadowRootThe document root to inject the CSS into.
selectorstringThe CSS selector to interpolate into the stylesheet.

Returns

void

getCSS_()

protected getCSS_(selector): string[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:1153

Get any renderer specific CSS to inject when the renderer is initialized.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
selectorstringCSS selector to use.

Returns

string[]

Array of CSS strings.