On this page

Class: ConstantProvider

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:124

An object that provides constants for rendering blocks.

Property Description NO_PADDING The size of an empty spacer. SMALL_PADDING The size of small padding. MEDIUM_PADDING The size of medium padding. MEDIUM_LARGE_PADDING The size of medium-large padding. LARGE_PADDING The size of large padding. TALL_INPUT_FIELD_OFFSET_Y - TAB_HEIGHT The height of the puzzle tab used for input and output connections. TAB_OFFSET_FROM_TOP The offset from the top of the block at which a puzzle tab is positioned. TAB_VERTICAL_OVERLAP Vertical overlap of the puzzle tab, used to make it look more like a puzzle piece. TAB_WIDTH The width of the puzzle tab used for input and output connections. NOTCH_WIDTH The width of the notch used for previous and next connections. NOTCH_HEIGHT The height of the notch used for previous and next connections. MIN_BLOCK_WIDTH The minimum width of the block. EMPTY_BLOCK_SPACER_HEIGHT - DUMMY_INPUT_MIN_HEIGHT - DUMMY_INPUT_SHADOW_MIN_HEIGHT - CORNER_RADIUS Rounded corner radius. NOTCH_OFFSET_LEFT Offset from the left side of a block or the inside of a statement input to the left side of the notch. STATEMENT_INPUT_NOTCH_OFFSET - STATEMENT_BOTTOM_SPACER - STATEMENT_INPUT_PADDING_LEFT - BETWEEN_STATEMENT_PADDING_Y Vertical padding between consecutive statement inputs. TOP_ROW_MIN_HEIGHT - TOP_ROW_PRECEDES_STATEMENT_MIN_HEIGHT - BOTTOM_ROW_MIN_HEIGHT - BOTTOM_ROW_AFTER_STATEMENT_MIN_HEIGHT - ADD_START_HATS Whether to add a 'hat' on top of all blocks with no previous or output connections. Can be overridden by 'hat' property on Theme.BlockStyle. START_HAT_HEIGHT Height of the top hat. START_HAT_WIDTH Width of the top hat. SPACER_DEFAULT_HEIGHT - MIN_BLOCK_HEIGHT - EMPTY_INLINE_INPUT_PADDING - EMPTY_INLINE_INPUT_HEIGHT - EXTERNAL_VALUE_INPUT_PADDING - EMPTY_STATEMENT_INPUT_HEIGHT - START_POINT - JAGGED_TEETH_HEIGHT Height of SVG path for jagged teeth at the end of collapsed blocks. JAGGED_TEETH_WIDTH Width of SVG path for jagged teeth at the end of collapsed blocks. FIELD_TEXT_FONTSIZE Point size of text. FIELD_TEXT_FONTWEIGHT Text font weight. FIELD_TEXT_FONTFAMILY Text font family. FIELD_TEXT_HEIGHT Height of text. This constant is dynamically set in setFontConstants_ to be the height of the text based on the font used. FIELD_TEXT_BASELINE Text baseline. This constant is dynamically set in setFontConstants_ to be the baseline of the text based on the font used. FIELD_BORDER_RECT_RADIUS A field's border rect corner radius. FIELD_BORDER_RECT_HEIGHT A field's border rect default height. FIELD_BORDER_RECT_X_PADDING A field's border rect X padding. FIELD_BORDER_RECT_Y_PADDING A field's border rect Y padding. FIELD_BORDER_RECT_COLOUR The backing colour of a field's border rect. FIELD_TEXT_BASELINE_CENTER - FIELD_DROPDOWN_BORDER_RECT_HEIGHT - FIELD_DROPDOWN_NO_BORDER_RECT_SHADOW Whether or not a dropdown field should add a border rect when in a shadow block. FIELD_DROPDOWN_COLOURED_DIV Whether or not a dropdown field's div should be coloured to match the block colours. FIELD_DROPDOWN_SVG_ARROW Whether or not a dropdown field uses a text or SVG arrow. FIELD_DROPDOWN_SVG_ARROW_PADDING - FIELD_DROPDOWN_SVG_ARROW_SIZE A dropdown field's SVG arrow size. FIELD_DROPDOWN_SVG_ARROW_DATAURI - FIELD_TEXTINPUT_BOX_SHADOW Whether or not to show a box shadow around the widget div. This is only a feature of full block fields. FIELD_COLOUR_FULL_BLOCK Whether or not the colour field should display its colour value on the entire block. FIELD_COLOUR_DEFAULT_WIDTH A colour field's default width. FIELD_COLOUR_DEFAULT_HEIGHT - FIELD_CHECKBOX_X_OFFSET - randomIdentifier - embossFilterId The ID of the emboss filter, or the empty string if no filter is set. disabledPatternId The ID of the disabled pattern, or the empty string if no pattern is set. debugFilterId The ID of the debug filter, or the empty string if no pattern is set. CURSOR_COLOUR Cursor colour. MARKER_COLOUR Immovable marker colour. CURSOR_WS_WIDTH Width of the horizontal cursor. WS_CURSOR_HEIGHT Height of the horizontal cursor. CURSOR_STACK_PADDING Padding around a stack. CURSOR_BLOCK_PADDING Padding around a block. CURSOR_STROKE_WIDTH Stroke of the cursor. FULL_BLOCK_FIELDS Whether text input and colour fields fill up the entire source block. INSERTION_MARKER_COLOUR The main colour of insertion markers, in hex. The block is rendered a transparent grey by changing the fill opacity in CSS. INSERTION_MARKER_OPACITY The insertion marker opacity. SHAPES - JAGGED_TEETH - NOTCH - START_HAT - PUZZLE_TAB - INSIDE_CORNERS - OUTSIDE_CORNERS - blockStyles -

Method Description init Initialize shape objects based on the constants set in the constructor. setTheme Refresh constants properties that depend on the theme. setDynamicProperties_ Sets dynamic properties that depend on other values or theme properties. setFontConstants_ Set constants related to fonts. setComponentConstants_ Set constants from a theme's component styles. getBlockStyleForColour Get or create a block style based on a single colour value. Generate a name for the style based on the colour. getBlockStyle Gets the BlockStyle for the given block style name. createBlockStyle_ Create a block style object based on the given colour. validatedBlockStyle_ Get a full block style object based on the input style object. Populate any missing values. generateSecondaryColour_ Generate a secondary colour from the passed in primary colour. generateTertiaryColour_ Generate a tertiary colour from the passed in primary colour. dispose Dispose of this constants provider. Delete all DOM elements that this provider created. makeJaggedTeeth Returns an object containing sizing and path information about collapsed block indicators. makeStartHat Returns an object containing sizing and path information about start hats. makePuzzleTab Returns an object containing sizing and path information about puzzle tabs. makeNotch Returns an object containing sizing and path information about notches. makeInsideCorners Returns an object containing sizing and path information about inside corners. makeOutsideCorners Returns an object containing sizing and path information about outside corners. shapeFor Get an object with connection shape and sizing information based on the type of the connection. createDom Create any DOM elements that this renderer needs (filters, patterns, etc). injectCSS_ Inject renderer specific CSS into the page. getCSS_ Get any renderer specific CSS to inject when the renderer is initialized.

new ConstantProvider ( ) : ConstantProvider ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:400

ConstantProvider

NO_PADDING : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:126

The size of an empty spacer.

SMALL_PADDING : number = 3 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:129

The size of small padding.

MEDIUM_PADDING : number = 5 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:132

The size of medium padding.

MEDIUM_LARGE_PADDING : number = 8 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:135

The size of medium-large padding.

LARGE_PADDING : number = 10 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:138

The size of large padding.

TALL_INPUT_FIELD_OFFSET_Y : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:139

TAB_HEIGHT : number = 15 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:142

The height of the puzzle tab used for input and output connections.

TAB_OFFSET_FROM_TOP : number = 5 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:147

The offset from the top of the block at which a puzzle tab is positioned.

TAB_VERTICAL_OVERLAP : number = 2.5 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:153

Vertical overlap of the puzzle tab, used to make it look more like a puzzle piece.

TAB_WIDTH : number = 8 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:156

The width of the puzzle tab used for input and output connections.

NOTCH_WIDTH : number = 15 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:159

The width of the notch used for previous and next connections.

NOTCH_HEIGHT : number = 4 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:162

The height of the notch used for previous and next connections.

MIN_BLOCK_WIDTH : number = 12 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:165

The minimum width of the block.

EMPTY_BLOCK_SPACER_HEIGHT : number = 16 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:166

DUMMY_INPUT_MIN_HEIGHT : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:167

DUMMY_INPUT_SHADOW_MIN_HEIGHT : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:168

CORNER_RADIUS : number = 8 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:171

Rounded corner radius.

NOTCH_OFFSET_LEFT : number = 15 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:177

Offset from the left side of a block or the inside of a statement input to the left side of the notch.

STATEMENT_INPUT_NOTCH_OFFSET : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:178

STATEMENT_BOTTOM_SPACER : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:180

STATEMENT_INPUT_PADDING_LEFT : number = 20 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:181

BETWEEN_STATEMENT_PADDING_Y : number = 4 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:184

Vertical padding between consecutive statement inputs.

TOP_ROW_MIN_HEIGHT : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:185

TOP_ROW_PRECEDES_STATEMENT_MIN_HEIGHT : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:186

BOTTOM_ROW_MIN_HEIGHT : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:187

BOTTOM_ROW_AFTER_STATEMENT_MIN_HEIGHT : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:188

ADD_START_HATS : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:194

Whether to add a 'hat' on top of all blocks with no previous or output connections. Can be overridden by 'hat' property on Theme.BlockStyle.

START_HAT_HEIGHT : number = 15 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:197

Height of the top hat.

START_HAT_WIDTH : number = 100 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:200

Width of the top hat.

SPACER_DEFAULT_HEIGHT : number = 15 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:202

MIN_BLOCK_HEIGHT : number = 24 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:204

EMPTY_INLINE_INPUT_PADDING : number = 14.5 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:206

EMPTY_INLINE_INPUT_HEIGHT : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:207

EXTERNAL_VALUE_INPUT_PADDING : number = 2 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:209

EMPTY_STATEMENT_INPUT_HEIGHT : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:210

START_POINT : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:211

JAGGED_TEETH_HEIGHT : number = 12 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:214

Height of SVG path for jagged teeth at the end of collapsed blocks.

JAGGED_TEETH_WIDTH : number = 6 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:217

Width of SVG path for jagged teeth at the end of collapsed blocks.

FIELD_TEXT_FONTSIZE : number = 11 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:220

Point size of text.

FIELD_TEXT_FONTWEIGHT : string = 'normal' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:223

Text font weight.

FIELD_TEXT_FONTFAMILY : string = 'sans-serif' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:226

Text font family.

FIELD_TEXT_HEIGHT : number = - 1 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:233

Height of text. This constant is dynamically set in setFontConstants_ to be the height of the text based on the font used.

FIELD_TEXT_BASELINE : number = - 1 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:239

Text baseline. This constant is dynamically set in setFontConstants_ to be the baseline of the text based on the font used.

FIELD_BORDER_RECT_RADIUS : number = 4 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:242

A field's border rect corner radius.

FIELD_BORDER_RECT_HEIGHT : number = 16 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:245

A field's border rect default height.

FIELD_BORDER_RECT_X_PADDING : number = 5 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:248

A field's border rect X padding.

FIELD_BORDER_RECT_Y_PADDING : number = 3 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:251

A field's border rect Y padding.

FIELD_BORDER_RECT_COLOUR : string = '#fff' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:256

The backing colour of a field's border rect.

FIELD_TEXT_BASELINE_CENTER : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:257

FIELD_DROPDOWN_BORDER_RECT_HEIGHT : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:258

FIELD_DROPDOWN_NO_BORDER_RECT_SHADOW : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:264

Whether or not a dropdown field should add a border rect when in a shadow block.

FIELD_DROPDOWN_COLOURED_DIV : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:270

Whether or not a dropdown field's div should be coloured to match the block colours.

FIELD_DROPDOWN_SVG_ARROW : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:273

Whether or not a dropdown field uses a text or SVG arrow.

FIELD_DROPDOWN_SVG_ARROW_PADDING : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:274

FIELD_DROPDOWN_SVG_ARROW_SIZE : number = 12 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:277

A dropdown field's SVG arrow size.

FIELD_DROPDOWN_SVG_ARROW_DATAURI : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:278

FIELD_TEXTINPUT_BOX_SHADOW : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:284

Whether or not to show a box shadow around the widget div. This is only a feature of full block fields.

FIELD_COLOUR_FULL_BLOCK : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:290

Whether or not the colour field should display its colour value on the entire block.

FIELD_COLOUR_DEFAULT_WIDTH : number = 26 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:293

A colour field's default width.

FIELD_COLOUR_DEFAULT_HEIGHT : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:294

FIELD_CHECKBOX_X_OFFSET : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:295

randomIdentifier : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:296

embossFilterId : string = '' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:307

The ID of the emboss filter, or the empty string if no filter is set.

disabledPatternId : string = '' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:315

The ID of the disabled pattern, or the empty string if no pattern is set.

debugFilterId : string = '' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:325

The ID of the debug filter, or the empty string if no pattern is set.

CURSOR_COLOUR : string = '#cc0a0a' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:335

Cursor colour.

MARKER_COLOUR : string = '#4286f4' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:340

Immovable marker colour.

CURSOR_WS_WIDTH : number = 100 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:345

Width of the horizontal cursor.

WS_CURSOR_HEIGHT : number = 5 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:350

Height of the horizontal cursor.

CURSOR_STACK_PADDING : number = 10 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:355

Padding around a stack.

CURSOR_BLOCK_PADDING : number = 2 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:360

Padding around a block.

CURSOR_STROKE_WIDTH : number = 4 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:365

Stroke of the cursor.

FULL_BLOCK_FIELDS : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:370

Whether text input and colour fields fill up the entire source block.

INSERTION_MARKER_COLOUR : string = '#000000' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:376

The main colour of insertion markers, in hex. The block is rendered a transparent grey by changing the fill opacity in CSS.

INSERTION_MARKER_OPACITY : number = 0.2 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:381

The insertion marker opacity.

SHAPES : object ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:383

[ key : string ] : number



JAGGED_TEETH : JaggedTeeth ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:385

NOTCH : Notch ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:387

START_HAT : StartHat ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:389

PUZZLE_TAB : PuzzleTab ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:391

INSIDE_CORNERS : InsideCorners ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:393

OUTSIDE_CORNERS : OutsideCorners ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:395

blockStyles : object ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:398

[ key : string ] : BlockStyle



init ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:487

Initialize shape objects based on the constants set in the constructor.

void

setTheme ( theme ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:521

Refresh constants properties that depend on the theme.

Parameter Type Description theme Theme The current workspace theme.

void

protected setDynamicProperties_ ( theme ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:538

Sets dynamic properties that depend on other values or theme properties.

Parameter Type Description theme Theme The current workspace theme.

void

protected setFontConstants_ ( theme ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:551

Set constants related to fonts.

Parameter Type Description theme Theme The current workspace theme.

void

protected setComponentConstants_ ( theme ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:580

Set constants from a theme's component styles.

Parameter Type Description theme Theme The current workspace theme.

void

getBlockStyleForColour ( colour ) : object ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:601

Get or create a block style based on a single colour value. Generate a name for the style based on the colour.

Parameter Type Description colour string #RRGGBB colour string.

object

An object containing the style and an autogenerated name for that style.

style : BlockStyle ;



name : string ;



getBlockStyle ( blockStyleName ) : BlockStyle ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:616

Gets the BlockStyle for the given block style name.

Parameter Type Description blockStyleName string | null The name of the block style.

BlockStyle

The named block style, or a default style if no style with the given name was found.

protected createBlockStyle_ ( colour ) : BlockStyle ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:631

Create a block style object based on the given colour.

Parameter Type Description colour string #RRGGBB colour string.

BlockStyle

A populated block style based on the given colour.

protected validatedBlockStyle_ ( blockStyle ) : BlockStyle ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:642

Get a full block style object based on the input style object. Populate any missing values.

Parameter Type Description blockStyle Partial < BlockStyle > A full or partial block style object.

BlockStyle

A full block style object, with all required properties populated.

protected generateSecondaryColour_ ( inputColour ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:670

Generate a secondary colour from the passed in primary colour.

Parameter Type Description inputColour string Primary colour.

string

The generated secondary colour.

protected generateTertiaryColour_ ( inputColour ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:680

Generate a tertiary colour from the passed in primary colour.

Parameter Type Description inputColour string Primary colour.

string

The generated tertiary colour.

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:688

Dispose of this constants provider. Delete all DOM elements that this provider created.

void

protected makeJaggedTeeth ( ) : JaggedTeeth ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:704

JaggedTeeth

An object containing sizing and path information about collapsed block indicators.

protected makeStartHat ( ) : StartHat ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:719

StartHat

An object containing sizing and path information about start hats.

protected makePuzzleTab ( ) : PuzzleTab ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:738

PuzzleTab

An object containing sizing and path information about puzzle tabs.

protected makeNotch ( ) : Notch ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:796

Notch

An object containing sizing and path information about notches.

protected makeInsideCorners ( ) : InsideCorners ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:832

InsideCorners

An object containing sizing and path information about inside corners.

protected makeOutsideCorners ( ) : OutsideCorners ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:861

OutsideCorners

An object containing sizing and path information about outside corners.

shapeFor ( connection ) : Shape ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:908

Get an object with connection shape and sizing information based on the type of the connection.

Parameter Type Description connection RenderedConnection The connection to find a shape object for

Shape

The shape object for the connection.

createDom (

svg ,

selector ,

injectionDivIfIsParent ?

) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:932

Create any DOM elements that this renderer needs (filters, patterns, etc).

Parameter Type Description svg SVGElement The root of the workspace's SVG. selector string The CSS selector to use. injectionDivIfIsParent? HTMLElement The div containing the parent workspace and all related workspaces and block containers, if this renderer is for the parent workspace. CSS variables representing SVG patterns will be scoped to this container. Child workspaces should not override the CSS variables created by the parent and thus do not need access to the injection div.

void

protected injectCSS_ ( root , selector ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:1127

Inject renderer specific CSS into the page.

Parameter Type Description root Document | ShadowRoot The document root to inject the CSS into. selector string The CSS selector to interpolate into the stylesheet.

void

protected getCSS_ ( selector ) : string [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:1153

Get any renderer specific CSS to inject when the renderer is initialized.

Parameter Type Description selector string CSS selector to use.

string []

Array of CSS strings.