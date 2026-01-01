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Class: Drawer

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:27

An object that draws a block based on the given rendering information.

Extended by

Properties index

PropertyDescription
block_-
info_-
topLeft_-
outlinePath_-
inlinePath_-
constants_-

Methods index

MethodDescription
drawDraw the block to the workspace. Here "drawing" means setting SVG path elements and moving fields, icons, and connections on the screen.
recordSizeOnBlock_Save sizing information back to the block Most of the rendering information can be thrown away at the end of the render. Anything that needs to be kept around should be set in this function.
drawOutline_Create the outline of the block. This is a single continuous path.
drawTop_Add steps for the top corner of the block, taking into account details such as hats and rounded corners.
drawJaggedEdge_Add steps for the jagged edge of a row on a collapsed block.
drawValueInput_Add steps for an external value input, rendered as a notch in the side of the block.
drawStatementInput_Add steps for a statement input.
drawRightSideRow_Add steps for the right side of a row that does not have value or statement input connections.
drawBottom_Add steps for the bottom edge of a block, possibly including a notch for the next connection.
drawLeft_Add steps for the left side of the block, which may include an output connection
drawInternals_Draw the internals of the block: inline inputs, fields, and icons. These do not depend on the outer path for placement.
layoutField_Push a field or icon's new position to its SVG root.
drawInlineInput_Add steps for an inline input.
positionInlineInputConnection_Position the connection on an inline value input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through.
positionStatementInputConnection_Position the connection on a statement input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through.
positionExternalValueConnection_Position the connection on an external value input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through.
positionPreviousConnection_Position the previous connection on a block.
positionNextConnection_Position the next connection on a block.
positionOutputConnection_Position the output connection on a block.
updateConnectionHighlightsUpdates the path object to reflect which connections on the block are highlighted.
drawConnectionHighlightPathReturns a path to highlight the given connection.

Constructors

Constructor

new Drawer(block, info): Drawer;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:40

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
blockBlockSvgThe block to render.
infoRenderInfoAn object containing all information needed to render this block.

Returns

Drawer

Properties

block_

block_: BlockSvg;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:28

info_

info_: RenderInfo;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:29

topLeft_

topLeft_: Coordinate;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:30

outlinePath_

outlinePath_: string = '';

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:31

inlinePath_

inlinePath_: string = '';

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:32

constants_

protected constants_: ConstantProvider;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:33

Methods

draw()

draw(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:58

Draw the block to the workspace. Here "drawing" means setting SVG path elements and moving fields, icons, and connections on the screen.

The pieces of the paths are pushed into arrays of "steps", which are then joined with spaces and set directly on the block. This guarantees that the steps are separated by spaces for improved readability, but isn't required.

Returns

void

recordSizeOnBlock_()

protected recordSizeOnBlock_(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:76

Save sizing information back to the block Most of the rendering information can be thrown away at the end of the render. Anything that needs to be kept around should be set in this function.

Returns

void

drawOutline_()

protected drawOutline_(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:85

Create the outline of the block. This is a single continuous path.

Returns

void

drawTop_()

protected drawTop_(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:107

Add steps for the top corner of the block, taking into account details such as hats and rounded corners.

Returns

void

drawJaggedEdge_()

protected drawJaggedEdge_(row): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:138

Add steps for the jagged edge of a row on a collapsed block.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
rowRowThe row to draw the side of.

Returns

void

drawValueInput_()

protected drawValueInput_(row): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:150

Add steps for an external value input, rendered as a notch in the side of the block.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
rowRowThe row that this input belongs to.

Returns

void

drawStatementInput_()

protected drawStatementInput_(row): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:169

Add steps for a statement input.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
rowRowThe row that this input belongs to.

Returns

void

drawRightSideRow_()

protected drawRightSideRow_(row): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:201

Add steps for the right side of a row that does not have value or statement input connections.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
rowRowThe row to draw the side of.

Returns

void

drawBottom_()

protected drawBottom_(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:209

Add steps for the bottom edge of a block, possibly including a notch for the next connection.

Returns

void

drawLeft_()

protected drawLeft_(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:242

Add steps for the left side of the block, which may include an output connection

Returns

void

drawInternals_()

protected drawInternals_(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:265

Draw the internals of the block: inline inputs, fields, and icons. These do not depend on the outer path for placement.

Returns

void

layoutField_()

protected layoutField_(fieldInfo): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:282

Push a field or icon's new position to its SVG root.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
fieldInfoIcon | FieldThe rendering information for the field or icon.

Returns

void

drawInlineInput_()

protected drawInlineInput_(input): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:317

Add steps for an inline input.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
inputInlineInputThe information about the input to render.

Returns

void

positionInlineInputConnection_()

protected positionInlineInputConnection_(input): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:345

Position the connection on an inline value input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
inputInlineInputThe information about the input that the connection is on.

Returns

void

positionStatementInputConnection_()

protected positionStatementInputConnection_(row): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:368

Position the connection on a statement input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
rowRowThe row that the connection is on.

Returns

void

positionExternalValueConnection_()

protected positionExternalValueConnection_(row): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:386

Position the connection on an external value input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
rowRowThe row that the connection is on.

Returns

void

positionPreviousConnection_()

protected positionPreviousConnection_(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:398

Position the previous connection on a block.

Returns

void

positionNextConnection_()

protected positionNextConnection_(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:408

Position the next connection on a block.

Returns

void

positionOutputConnection_()

protected positionOutputConnection_(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:420

Position the output connection on a block.

Returns

void

updateConnectionHighlights()

protected updateConnectionHighlights(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:436

Updates the path object to reflect which connections on the block are highlighted.

Returns

void

drawConnectionHighlightPath()

drawConnectionHighlightPath(measurable): SVGElement | undefined;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:454

Returns a path to highlight the given connection.

Parameters

ParameterType
measurableConnection

Returns

SVGElement | undefined