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Class: InputConnection

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/input_connection.ts:20

The base class to represent an input that takes up space on a block during rendering.

Property Description width - height - type - xPos - centerline - notchOffset - constants_ The renderer's constant provider. shape - isDynamicShape - highlighted - connectionModel The connection object on the block that this represents. align - connectedBlock - connectedBlockWidth - connectedBlockHeight - connectionOffsetX - connectionOffsetY - input The input to measure and store information for.

new InputConnection ( constants , input ) : InputConnection ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/input_connection.ts:32

Parameter Type Description constants ConstantProvider The rendering constants provider. input Input The input to measure and store information for.

InputConnection

Connection . constructor

width : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:18

Connection . width

height : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:20

Connection . height

type : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:21

Connection . type

xPos : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:22

Connection . xPos

centerline : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:24

Connection . centerline

notchOffset : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:25

Connection . notchOffset

protected readonly constants_ : ConstantProvider ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:28

The renderer's constant provider.

Connection . constants_

shape : Shape ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/connection.ts:19

Connection . shape

isDynamicShape : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/connection.ts:20

Connection . isDynamicShape

highlighted : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/connection.ts:21

Connection . highlighted

connectionModel : RenderedConnection ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/connection.ts:30

The connection object on the block that this represents.

Connection . connectionModel

align : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/input_connection.ts:21

connectedBlock : BlockSvg | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/input_connection.ts:22

connectedBlockWidth : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/input_connection.ts:23

connectedBlockHeight : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/input_connection.ts:24

connectionOffsetX : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/input_connection.ts:25

connectionOffsetY : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/input_connection.ts:26

input : Input ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/input_connection.ts:34

The input to measure and store information for.