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Class: InputRow

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/input_row.ts:16

An object containing information about a row that holds one or more inputs.

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
connectedBlockWidthsThe total width of all blocks connected to this row.
type-
elementsAn array of elements contained in this row.
heightThe height of the row.
widthThe width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline.
minHeightThe minimum height of the row.
minWidthThe minimum width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline.
widthWithConnectedBlocksThe width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the edge of the block or any connected child blocks.
yPosThe Y position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group.
xPosThe X position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group.
hasExternalInputWhether the row has any external inputs.
hasStatementWhether the row has any statement inputs.
statementEdgeWhere the left edge of all of the statement inputs on the block should be. This makes sure that statement inputs which are proceded by fields of varius widths are all aligned.
hasInlineInputWhether the row has any inline inputs.
hasDummyInputWhether the row has any dummy inputs or end-row inputs.
hasJaggedEdgeWhether the row has a jagged edge.
notchOffset-
alignAlignment of the row.
constants_-

Methods index

MethodDescription
measureInspect all subcomponents and populate all size properties on the row.
endsWithElemSpacerDetermines whether this row should end with an element spacer.
getLastInputGet the last input on this row, if it has one.
startsWithElemSpacerDetermines whether this row should start with an element spacer.
getFirstSpacerConvenience method to get the first spacer element on this row.
getLastSpacerConvenience method to get the last spacer element on this row.

Constructors

Constructor

new InputRow(constants): InputRow;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/input_row.ts:25

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
constantsConstantProviderThe rendering constants provider.

Returns

InputRow

Overrides

Row.constructor

Properties

connectedBlockWidths

connectedBlockWidths: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/input_row.ts:20

The total width of all blocks connected to this row.

type

type: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:20

Inherited from

Row.type

elements

elements: Measurable[] = [];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:25

An array of elements contained in this row.

Inherited from

Row.elements

height

height: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:30

The height of the row.

Inherited from

Row.height

width

width: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:36

The width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline.

Inherited from

Row.width

minHeight

minHeight: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:41

The minimum height of the row.

Inherited from

Row.minHeight

minWidth

minWidth: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:47

The minimum width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline.

Inherited from

Row.minWidth

widthWithConnectedBlocks

widthWithConnectedBlocks: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:53

The width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the edge of the block or any connected child blocks.

Inherited from

Row.widthWithConnectedBlocks

yPos

yPos: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:59

The Y position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group.

Inherited from

Row.yPos

xPos

xPos: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:65

The X position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group.

Inherited from

Row.xPos

hasExternalInput

hasExternalInput: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:70

Whether the row has any external inputs.

Inherited from

Row.hasExternalInput

hasStatement

hasStatement: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:75

Whether the row has any statement inputs.

Inherited from

Row.hasStatement

statementEdge

statementEdge: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:82

Where the left edge of all of the statement inputs on the block should be. This makes sure that statement inputs which are proceded by fields of varius widths are all aligned.

Inherited from

Row.statementEdge

hasInlineInput

hasInlineInput: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:87

Whether the row has any inline inputs.

Inherited from

Row.hasInlineInput

hasDummyInput

hasDummyInput: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:92

Whether the row has any dummy inputs or end-row inputs.

Inherited from

Row.hasDummyInput

hasJaggedEdge

hasJaggedEdge: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:97

Whether the row has a jagged edge.

Inherited from

Row.hasJaggedEdge

notchOffset

notchOffset: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:98

Inherited from

Row.notchOffset

align

align: number | null = null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:103

Alignment of the row.

Inherited from

Row.align

constants_

protected readonly constants_: ConstantProvider;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:105

Inherited from

Row.constants_

Methods

measure()

measure(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/input_row.ts:33

Inspect all subcomponents and populate all size properties on the row.

Returns

void

Overrides

Row.measure

endsWithElemSpacer()

endsWithElemSpacer(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/input_row.ts:59

Determines whether this row should end with an element spacer.

Returns

boolean

Whether the row should end with a spacer.

Overrides

Row.endsWithElemSpacer

getLastInput()

getLastInput(): InputConnection | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:125

Get the last input on this row, if it has one.

Returns

InputConnection | null

The last input on the row, or null.

Inherited from

Row.getLastInput

startsWithElemSpacer()

startsWithElemSpacer(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:148

Determines whether this row should start with an element spacer.

Returns

boolean

Whether the row should start with a spacer.

Inherited from

Row.startsWithElemSpacer

getFirstSpacer()

getFirstSpacer(): InRowSpacer | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:166

Convenience method to get the first spacer element on this row.

Returns

InRowSpacer | null

The first spacer element on this row.

Inherited from

Row.getFirstSpacer

getLastSpacer()

getLastSpacer(): InRowSpacer | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:181

Convenience method to get the last spacer element on this row.

Returns

InRowSpacer | null

The last spacer element on this row.

Inherited from

Row.getLastSpacer