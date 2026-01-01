Class: PathObject
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:22
An object that handles creating and setting each of the SVG elements used by the renderer.
Extended by
Implements
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|svgRoot
|-
|svgPath
|The primary path of the block.
|constants
|The renderer's constant provider.
|style
|The primary path of the block.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|setPath
|Set the path generated by the renderer onto the respective SVG element.
|flipRTL
|Flip the SVG paths in RTL.
|applyColour
|Apply the stored colours to the block's path, taking into account whether the paths belong to a shadow block.
|setStyle
|Set the style.
|setClass_
|Add or remove the given CSS class on the path object's root SVG element.
|updateHighlighted
|Set whether the block shows a highlight or not. Block highlighting is often used to visually mark blocks currently being executed.
|updateShadow_
|Updates the look of the block to reflect a shadow state.
|updateDisabled_
|Updates the look of the block to reflect a disabled state.
|updateSelected
|Add or remove styling showing that a block is selected.
|updateDraggingDelete
|Add or remove styling showing that a block is dragged over a delete area.
|updateInsertionMarker
|Add or remove styling showing that a block is an insertion marker.
|updateMovable
|Add or remove styling showing that a block is movable.
|updateReplacing
|Add or remove styling indicating that a block will be bumped out and replaced by another block that is mid-move.
|addConnectionHighlight
|Adds the given path as a connection highlight for the given connection.
|removeConnectionHighlight
|Removes any highlight associated with the given connection, if it exists.
Constructors
Constructor
new PathObject(
root,
style,
constants
): PathObject;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:40
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
root
SVGElement
|The root SVG element.
style
BlockStyle
|The style object to use for colouring.
constants
ConstantProvider
|The renderer's constants.
Returns
PathObject
Properties
svgRoot
svgRoot: SVGElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:23
svgPath
svgPath: SVGElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:24
The primary path of the block.
Implementation of
constants
constants: ConstantProvider;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:26
The renderer's constant provider.
Implementation of
style
style: BlockStyle;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:27
The primary path of the block.
Implementation of
Methods
setPath()
setPath(pathString): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:64
Set the path generated by the renderer onto the respective SVG element.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
pathString
string
|The path.
Returns
void
Implementation of
flipRTL()
flipRTL(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:71
Flip the SVG paths in RTL.
Returns
void
Implementation of
applyColour()
applyColour(block): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:82
Apply the stored colours to the block's path, taking into account whether the paths belong to a shadow block.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
block
BlockSvg
|The source block.
Returns
void
Implementation of
setStyle()
setStyle(blockStyle): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:95
Set the style.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
blockStyle
BlockStyle
|The block style to use.
Returns
void
Implementation of
setClass_()
protected setClass_(className, add): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:106
Add or remove the given CSS class on the path object's root SVG element.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
className
string
|The name of the class to add or remove
add
boolean
|True if the class should be added. False if it should be removed.
Returns
void
updateHighlighted()
updateHighlighted(enable): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:124
Set whether the block shows a highlight or not. Block highlighting is often used to visually mark blocks currently being executed.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
enable
boolean
|True if highlighted.
Returns
void
Implementation of
updateShadow_()
protected updateShadow_(shadow): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:137
Updates the look of the block to reflect a shadow state.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
shadow
boolean
|True if the block is a shadow block.
Returns
void
updateDisabled_()
protected updateDisabled_(disabled): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:152
Updates the look of the block to reflect a disabled state.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
disabled
boolean
|True if disabled.
Returns
void
updateSelected()
updateSelected(enable): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:162
Add or remove styling showing that a block is selected.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
enable
boolean
|True if selection is enabled, false otherwise.
Returns
void
Implementation of
updateDraggingDelete()
updateDraggingDelete(enable): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:172
Add or remove styling showing that a block is dragged over a delete area.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
enable
boolean
|True if the block is being dragged over a delete area, false otherwise.
Returns
void
Implementation of
IPathObject.
updateDraggingDelete
updateInsertionMarker()
updateInsertionMarker(enable): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:181
Add or remove styling showing that a block is an insertion marker.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
enable
boolean
|True if the block is an insertion marker, false otherwise.
Returns
void
Implementation of
IPathObject.
updateInsertionMarker
updateMovable()
updateMovable(enable): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:190
Add or remove styling showing that a block is movable.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
enable
boolean
|True if the block is movable, false otherwise.
Returns
void
Implementation of
updateReplacing()
updateReplacing(replacing): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:201
Add or remove styling indicating that a block will be bumped out and replaced by another block that is mid-move.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
replacing
boolean
|True if the block is at risk of being replaced, false otherwise.
Returns
void
Implementation of
addConnectionHighlight()
addConnectionHighlight(
connection,
connectionPath,
offset,
rtl
): SVGElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:206
Adds the given path as a connection highlight for the given connection.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
connection
RenderedConnection
connectionPath
string
offset
Coordinate
rtl
boolean
Returns
SVGElement
Implementation of
IPathObject.
addConnectionHighlight
removeConnectionHighlight()
removeConnectionHighlight(connection): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:241
Removes any highlight associated with the given connection, if it exists.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
connection
RenderedConnection
Returns
void