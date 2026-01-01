Class: PreviousConnection
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/previous_connection.ts:18
An object containing information about the space a previous connection takes up during rendering.
Extends
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|width
|-
|height
|-
|type
|-
|xPos
|-
|centerline
|-
|notchOffset
|-
|constants_
|The renderer's constant provider.
|shape
|-
|isDynamicShape
|-
|highlighted
|-
|connectionModel
|The connection object on the block that this represents.
Constructors
Constructor
new PreviousConnection(constants, connectionModel): PreviousConnection;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/previous_connection.ts:32
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
constants
ConstantProvider
|The rendering constants provider.
connectionModel
RenderedConnection
|The connection object on the block that this represents.
Returns
PreviousConnection
Overrides
Properties
width
width: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:18
Inherited from
height
height: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:20
Inherited from
type
type: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:21
Inherited from
xPos
xPos: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:22
Inherited from
centerline
centerline: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:24
Inherited from
notchOffset
notchOffset: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:25
Inherited from
constants_
protected readonly constants_: ConstantProvider;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:28
The renderer's constant provider.
Inherited from
shape
shape: Shape;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/connection.ts:19
Inherited from
isDynamicShape
isDynamicShape: boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/connection.ts:20
Inherited from
highlighted
highlighted: boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/connection.ts:21
Inherited from
connectionModel
connectionModel: RenderedConnection;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/connection.ts:30
The connection object on the block that this represents.