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Class: PreviousConnection

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/previous_connection.ts:18

An object containing information about the space a previous connection takes up during rendering.

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
width-
height-
type-
xPos-
centerline-
notchOffset-
constants_The renderer's constant provider.
shape-
isDynamicShape-
highlighted-
connectionModelThe connection object on the block that this represents.

Constructors

Constructor

new PreviousConnection(constants, connectionModel): PreviousConnection;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/previous_connection.ts:32

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
constantsConstantProviderThe rendering constants provider.
connectionModelRenderedConnectionThe connection object on the block that this represents.

Returns

PreviousConnection

Overrides

Connection.constructor

Properties

width

width: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:18

Inherited from

Connection.width

height

height: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:20

Inherited from

Connection.height

type

type: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:21

Inherited from

Connection.type

xPos

xPos: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:22

Inherited from

Connection.xPos

centerline

centerline: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:24

Inherited from

Connection.centerline

notchOffset

notchOffset: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:25

Inherited from

Connection.notchOffset

constants_

protected readonly constants_: ConstantProvider;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:28

The renderer's constant provider.

Inherited from

Connection.constants_

shape

shape: Shape;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/connection.ts:19

Inherited from

Connection.shape

isDynamicShape

isDynamicShape: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/connection.ts:20

Inherited from

Connection.isDynamicShape

highlighted

highlighted: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/connection.ts:21

Inherited from

Connection.highlighted

connectionModel

connectionModel: RenderedConnection;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/connection.ts:30

The connection object on the block that this represents.

Inherited from

Connection.connectionModel