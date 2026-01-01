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Class: PreviousConnection

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/previous_connection.ts:18

An object containing information about the space a previous connection takes up during rendering.

Property Description width - height - type - xPos - centerline - notchOffset - constants_ The renderer's constant provider. shape - isDynamicShape - highlighted - connectionModel The connection object on the block that this represents.

new PreviousConnection ( constants , connectionModel ) : PreviousConnection ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/previous_connection.ts:32

Parameter Type Description constants ConstantProvider The rendering constants provider. connectionModel RenderedConnection The connection object on the block that this represents.

PreviousConnection

Connection . constructor

width : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:18

Connection . width

height : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:20

Connection . height

type : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:21

Connection . type

xPos : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:22

Connection . xPos

centerline : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:24

Connection . centerline

notchOffset : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:25

Connection . notchOffset

protected readonly constants_ : ConstantProvider ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:28

The renderer's constant provider.

Connection . constants_

shape : Shape ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/connection.ts:19

Connection . shape

isDynamicShape : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/connection.ts:20

Connection . isDynamicShape

highlighted : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/connection.ts:21

Connection . highlighted

connectionModel : RenderedConnection ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/connection.ts:30

The connection object on the block that this represents.