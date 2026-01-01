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Class: RenderInfo

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:48

An object containing all sizing information needed to draw this block.

This measure pass does not propagate changes to the block (although fields may choose to rerender when getSize() is called). However, calling it repeatedly may be expensive.

Extended by

Properties index

PropertyDescription
block_-
constants_-
outputConnection-
isInline-
isCollapsed-
isInsertionMarker-
RTL-
renderer_The block renderer in use.
heightThe height of the rendered block, including child blocks.
widthWithChildrenThe width of the rendered block, including child blocks.
widthThe width of the rendered block, excluding child blocks. This is the right edge of the block when rendered LTR.
statementEdge-
rowsAn array of Row objects containing sizing information.
inputRowsAn array of input rows on the block.
topRow-
bottomRow-
startX-
startY-

Methods index

MethodDescription
getRendererGet the block renderer in use.
measurePopulate this object with all sizing information needed to draw the block.
createRows_Create rows of Measurable objects representing all renderable parts of the block.
populateTopRow_Create all non-spacer elements that belong on the top row.
populateBottomRow_Create all non-spacer elements that belong on the bottom row.
addInput_Add an input element to the active row, if needed, and record the type of the input on the row.
shouldStartNewRow_Decide whether to start a new row between the two Blockly.Inputs.
addElemSpacing_Add horizontal spacing between and around elements within each row.
getInRowSpacing_Calculate the width of a spacer element in a row based on the previous and next elements in that row. For instance, extra padding is added between two editable fields.
computeBounds_Figure out where the right edge of the block and right edge of statement inputs should be placed.
alignRowElements_Extra spacing may be necessary to make sure that the right sides of all rows line up. This can only be calculated after a first pass to calculate the sizes of all rows.
getDesiredRowWidth_Calculate the desired width of an input row.
addAlignmentPadding_Modify the given row to add the given amount of padding around its fields. The exact location of the padding is based on the alignment property of the last input in the field.
alignStatementRow_Align the elements of a statement row based on computed bounds. Unlike other types of rows, statement rows add space in multiple places.
addRowSpacing_Add spacers between rows and set their sizes.
makeSpacerRow_Create a spacer row to go between prev and next, and set its size.
getSpacerRowWidth_Calculate the width of a spacer row.
getSpacerRowHeight_Calculate the height of a spacer row.
getElemCenterline_Calculate the centerline of an element in a rendered row. This base implementation puts the centerline at the middle of the row vertically, with no special cases. You will likely need extra logic to handle (at minimum) top and bottom rows.
recordElemPositions_Record final position information on elements on the given row, for use in drawing. At minimum this records xPos and centerline on each element.
finalize_Make any final changes to the rendering information object. In particular, store the y position of each row, and record the height of the full block.
getMeasureableForConnectionReturns the connection measurable associated with the given connection.

Constructors

Constructor

new RenderInfo(renderer, block): RenderInfo;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:91

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
rendererRendererThe renderer in use.
blockBlockSvgThe block to measure.

Returns

RenderInfo

Properties

block_

block_: BlockSvg;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:49

constants_

protected constants_: ConstantProvider;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:50

outputConnection

outputConnection: OutputConnection | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:51

isInline

isInline: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:52

isCollapsed

isCollapsed: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:53

isInsertionMarker

isInsertionMarker: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:54

RTL

RTL: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:55

renderer_

protected readonly renderer_: Renderer;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:58

The block renderer in use.

height

height: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:61

The height of the rendered block, including child blocks.

widthWithChildren

widthWithChildren: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:64

The width of the rendered block, including child blocks.

width

width: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:70

The width of the rendered block, excluding child blocks. This is the right edge of the block when rendered LTR.

statementEdge

statementEdge: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:71

rows

rows: Row[] = [];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:74

An array of Row objects containing sizing information.

inputRows

inputRows: InputRow[] = [];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:77

An array of input rows on the block.

topRow

topRow: TopRow;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:79

bottomRow

bottomRow: BottomRow;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:80

startX

startX: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:84

startY

startY: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:85

Methods

getRenderer()

getRenderer(): Renderer;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:141

Get the block renderer in use.

Returns

Renderer

The block renderer in use.

measure()

measure(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:152

Populate this object with all sizing information needed to draw the block.

This measure pass does not propagate changes to the block (although fields may choose to rerender when getSize() is called). However, calling it repeatedly may be expensive.

Returns

void

createRows_()

protected createRows_(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:165

Create rows of Measurable objects representing all renderable parts of the block.

Returns

void

populateTopRow_()

protected populateTopRow_(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:217

Create all non-spacer elements that belong on the top row.

Returns

void

populateBottomRow_()

protected populateBottomRow_(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:265

Create all non-spacer elements that belong on the bottom row.

Returns

void

addInput_()

protected addInput_(input, activeRow): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:314

Add an input element to the active row, if needed, and record the type of the input on the row.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
inputInputThe input to record information about.
activeRowRowThe row that is currently being populated.

Returns

void

shouldStartNewRow_()

protected shouldStartNewRow_(currInput, prevInput?): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:350

Decide whether to start a new row between the two Blockly.Inputs.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currInputInputThe current input.
prevInput?InputThe previous input.

Returns

boolean

True if the current input should be rendered on a new row.

addElemSpacing_()

protected addElemSpacing_(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:381

Add horizontal spacing between and around elements within each row.

Returns

void

getInRowSpacing_()

protected getInRowSpacing_(prev, next): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:425

Calculate the width of a spacer element in a row based on the previous and next elements in that row. For instance, extra padding is added between two editable fields.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
prevMeasurable | nullThe element before the spacer.
nextMeasurable | nullThe element after the spacer.

Returns

number

The size of the spacing between the two elements.

computeBounds_()

protected computeBounds_(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:472

Figure out where the right edge of the block and right edge of statement inputs should be placed.

Returns

void

alignRowElements_()

protected alignRowElements_(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:516

Extra spacing may be necessary to make sure that the right sides of all rows line up. This can only be calculated after a first pass to calculate the sizes of all rows.

Returns

void

getDesiredRowWidth_()

protected getDesiredRowWidth_(_row): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:540

Calculate the desired width of an input row.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_rowRowThe input row.

Returns

number

The desired width of the input row.

addAlignmentPadding_()

protected addAlignmentPadding_(row, missingSpace): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:552

Modify the given row to add the given amount of padding around its fields. The exact location of the padding is based on the alignment property of the last input in the field.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
rowRowThe row to add padding to.
missingSpacenumberHow much padding to add.

Returns

void

alignStatementRow_()

protected alignStatementRow_(row): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:585

Align the elements of a statement row based on computed bounds. Unlike other types of rows, statement rows add space in multiple places.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
rowInputRowThe statement row to resize.

Returns

void

addRowSpacing_()

protected addRowSpacing_(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:609

Add spacers between rows and set their sizes.

Returns

void

makeSpacerRow_()

protected makeSpacerRow_(prev, next): SpacerRow;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:628

Create a spacer row to go between prev and next, and set its size.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
prevRowThe previous row.
nextRowThe next row.

Returns

SpacerRow

The newly created spacer row.

getSpacerRowWidth_()

protected getSpacerRowWidth_(_prev, _next): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:648

Calculate the width of a spacer row.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_prevRowThe row before the spacer.
_nextRowThe row after the spacer.

Returns

number

The desired width of the spacer row between these two rows.

getSpacerRowHeight_()

protected getSpacerRowHeight_(_prev, _next): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:659

Calculate the height of a spacer row.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_prevRowThe row before the spacer.
_nextRowThe row after the spacer.

Returns

number

The desired height of the spacer row between these two rows.

getElemCenterline_()

protected getElemCenterline_(row, elem): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:674

Calculate the centerline of an element in a rendered row. This base implementation puts the centerline at the middle of the row vertically, with no special cases. You will likely need extra logic to handle (at minimum) top and bottom rows.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
rowRowThe row containing the element.
elemMeasurableThe element to place.

Returns

number

The desired centerline of the given element, as an offset from the top left of the block.

recordElemPositions_()

protected recordElemPositions_(row): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:700

Record final position information on elements on the given row, for use in drawing. At minimum this records xPos and centerline on each element.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
rowRowThe row containing the elements.

Returns

void

finalize_()

protected finalize_(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:717

Make any final changes to the rendering information object. In particular, store the y position of each row, and record the height of the full block.

Returns

void

getMeasureableForConnection()

getMeasureableForConnection(conn): Connection | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:753

Returns the connection measurable associated with the given connection.

Parameters

ParameterType
connRenderedConnection

Returns

Connection | null