Class: RenderInfo
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:48
An object containing all sizing information needed to draw this block.
This measure pass does not propagate changes to the block (although fields may choose to rerender when getSize() is called). However, calling it repeatedly may be expensive.
Extended by
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|block_
|-
|constants_
|-
|outputConnection
|-
|isInline
|-
|isCollapsed
|-
|isInsertionMarker
|-
|RTL
|-
|renderer_
|The block renderer in use.
|height
|The height of the rendered block, including child blocks.
|widthWithChildren
|The width of the rendered block, including child blocks.
|width
|The width of the rendered block, excluding child blocks. This is the right edge of the block when rendered LTR.
|statementEdge
|-
|rows
|An array of Row objects containing sizing information.
|inputRows
|An array of input rows on the block.
|topRow
|-
|bottomRow
|-
|startX
|-
|startY
|-
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|getRenderer
|Get the block renderer in use.
|measure
|Populate this object with all sizing information needed to draw the block.
|createRows_
|Create rows of Measurable objects representing all renderable parts of the block.
|populateTopRow_
|Create all non-spacer elements that belong on the top row.
|populateBottomRow_
|Create all non-spacer elements that belong on the bottom row.
|addInput_
|Add an input element to the active row, if needed, and record the type of the input on the row.
|shouldStartNewRow_
|Decide whether to start a new row between the two Blockly.Inputs.
|addElemSpacing_
|Add horizontal spacing between and around elements within each row.
|getInRowSpacing_
|Calculate the width of a spacer element in a row based on the previous and next elements in that row. For instance, extra padding is added between two editable fields.
|computeBounds_
|Figure out where the right edge of the block and right edge of statement inputs should be placed.
|alignRowElements_
|Extra spacing may be necessary to make sure that the right sides of all rows line up. This can only be calculated after a first pass to calculate the sizes of all rows.
|getDesiredRowWidth_
|Calculate the desired width of an input row.
|addAlignmentPadding_
|Modify the given row to add the given amount of padding around its fields. The exact location of the padding is based on the alignment property of the last input in the field.
|alignStatementRow_
|Align the elements of a statement row based on computed bounds. Unlike other types of rows, statement rows add space in multiple places.
|addRowSpacing_
|Add spacers between rows and set their sizes.
|makeSpacerRow_
|Create a spacer row to go between prev and next, and set its size.
|getSpacerRowWidth_
|Calculate the width of a spacer row.
|getSpacerRowHeight_
|Calculate the height of a spacer row.
|getElemCenterline_
|Calculate the centerline of an element in a rendered row. This base implementation puts the centerline at the middle of the row vertically, with no special cases. You will likely need extra logic to handle (at minimum) top and bottom rows.
|recordElemPositions_
|Record final position information on elements on the given row, for use in drawing. At minimum this records xPos and centerline on each element.
|finalize_
|Make any final changes to the rendering information object. In particular, store the y position of each row, and record the height of the full block.
|getMeasureableForConnection
|Returns the connection measurable associated with the given connection.
Constructors
Constructor
new RenderInfo(renderer, block): RenderInfo;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:91
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
renderer
Renderer
|The renderer in use.
block
BlockSvg
|The block to measure.
Returns
RenderInfo
Properties
block_
block_: BlockSvg;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:49
constants_
protected constants_: ConstantProvider;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:50
outputConnection
outputConnection: OutputConnection | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:51
isInline
isInline: boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:52
isCollapsed
isCollapsed: boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:53
isInsertionMarker
isInsertionMarker: boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:54
RTL
RTL: boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:55
renderer_
protected readonly renderer_: Renderer;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:58
The block renderer in use.
height
height: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:61
The height of the rendered block, including child blocks.
widthWithChildren
widthWithChildren: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:64
The width of the rendered block, including child blocks.
width
width: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:70
The width of the rendered block, excluding child blocks. This is the right edge of the block when rendered LTR.
statementEdge
statementEdge: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:71
rows
rows: Row[] = [];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:74
An array of Row objects containing sizing information.
inputRows
inputRows: InputRow[] = [];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:77
An array of input rows on the block.
topRow
topRow: TopRow;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:79
bottomRow
bottomRow: BottomRow;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:80
startX
startX: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:84
startY
startY: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:85
Methods
getRenderer()
getRenderer(): Renderer;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:141
Get the block renderer in use.
Returns
The block renderer in use.
measure()
measure(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:152
Populate this object with all sizing information needed to draw the block.
This measure pass does not propagate changes to the block (although fields may choose to rerender when getSize() is called). However, calling it repeatedly may be expensive.
Returns
void
createRows_()
protected createRows_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:165
Create rows of Measurable objects representing all renderable parts of the block.
Returns
void
populateTopRow_()
protected populateTopRow_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:217
Create all non-spacer elements that belong on the top row.
Returns
void
populateBottomRow_()
protected populateBottomRow_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:265
Create all non-spacer elements that belong on the bottom row.
Returns
void
addInput_()
protected addInput_(input, activeRow): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:314
Add an input element to the active row, if needed, and record the type of the input on the row.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
input
Input
|The input to record information about.
activeRow
Row
|The row that is currently being populated.
Returns
void
shouldStartNewRow_()
protected shouldStartNewRow_(currInput, prevInput?): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:350
Decide whether to start a new row between the two Blockly.Inputs.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
currInput
Input
|The current input.
prevInput?
Input
|The previous input.
Returns
boolean
True if the current input should be rendered on a new row.
addElemSpacing_()
protected addElemSpacing_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:381
Add horizontal spacing between and around elements within each row.
Returns
void
getInRowSpacing_()
protected getInRowSpacing_(prev, next): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:425
Calculate the width of a spacer element in a row based on the previous and next elements in that row. For instance, extra padding is added between two editable fields.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
prev
Measurable |
null
|The element before the spacer.
next
Measurable |
null
|The element after the spacer.
Returns
number
The size of the spacing between the two elements.
computeBounds_()
protected computeBounds_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:472
Figure out where the right edge of the block and right edge of statement inputs should be placed.
Returns
void
alignRowElements_()
protected alignRowElements_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:516
Extra spacing may be necessary to make sure that the right sides of all rows line up. This can only be calculated after a first pass to calculate the sizes of all rows.
Returns
void
getDesiredRowWidth_()
protected getDesiredRowWidth_(_row): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:540
Calculate the desired width of an input row.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_row
Row
|The input row.
Returns
number
The desired width of the input row.
addAlignmentPadding_()
protected addAlignmentPadding_(row, missingSpace): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:552
Modify the given row to add the given amount of padding around its fields. The exact location of the padding is based on the alignment property of the last input in the field.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
row
Row
|The row to add padding to.
missingSpace
number
|How much padding to add.
Returns
void
alignStatementRow_()
protected alignStatementRow_(row): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:585
Align the elements of a statement row based on computed bounds. Unlike other types of rows, statement rows add space in multiple places.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
row
InputRow
|The statement row to resize.
Returns
void
addRowSpacing_()
protected addRowSpacing_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:609
Add spacers between rows and set their sizes.
Returns
void
makeSpacerRow_()
protected makeSpacerRow_(prev, next): SpacerRow;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:628
Create a spacer row to go between prev and next, and set its size.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
prev
Row
|The previous row.
next
Row
|The next row.
Returns
The newly created spacer row.
getSpacerRowWidth_()
protected getSpacerRowWidth_(_prev, _next): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:648
Calculate the width of a spacer row.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_prev
Row
|The row before the spacer.
_next
Row
|The row after the spacer.
Returns
number
The desired width of the spacer row between these two rows.
getSpacerRowHeight_()
protected getSpacerRowHeight_(_prev, _next): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:659
Calculate the height of a spacer row.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_prev
Row
|The row before the spacer.
_next
Row
|The row after the spacer.
Returns
number
The desired height of the spacer row between these two rows.
getElemCenterline_()
protected getElemCenterline_(row, elem): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:674
Calculate the centerline of an element in a rendered row. This base implementation puts the centerline at the middle of the row vertically, with no special cases. You will likely need extra logic to handle (at minimum) top and bottom rows.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
row
Row
|The row containing the element.
elem
Measurable
|The element to place.
Returns
number
The desired centerline of the given element, as an offset from the top left of the block.
recordElemPositions_()
protected recordElemPositions_(row): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:700
Record final position information on elements on the given row, for use in drawing. At minimum this records xPos and centerline on each element.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
row
Row
|The row containing the elements.
Returns
void
finalize_()
protected finalize_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:717
Make any final changes to the rendering information object. In particular, store the y position of each row, and record the height of the full block.
Returns
void
getMeasureableForConnection()
getMeasureableForConnection(conn): Connection | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:753
Returns the connection measurable associated with the given connection.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
conn
RenderedConnection
Returns
Connection |
null