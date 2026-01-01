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Class: Renderer

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:25

The base class for a block renderer.

Property Description constants_ The renderer's constant provider. name - overrides Rendering constant overrides, passed in through options.

Method Description getClassName Gets the class name that identifies this renderer. init Initialize the renderer. refreshDom Refresh the renderer after a theme change. dispose Dispose of this renderer. Delete all DOM elements that this renderer and its constants created. makeConstants_ Create a new instance of the renderer's constant provider. makeRenderInfo_ Create a new instance of the renderer's render info object. makeDrawer_ Create a new instance of the renderer's drawer. makePathObject Create a new instance of a renderer path object. getConstants Get the current renderer's constant provider. We assume that when this is called, the renderer has already been initialized. shouldHighlightConnection Determine whether or not to highlight a connection. orphanCanConnectAtEnd Checks if an orphaned block can connect to the "end" of the topBlock's block-clump. If the clump is a row the end is the last input. If the clump is a stack, the end is the last next connection. If the clump is neither, then this returns false.

new Renderer ( name ) : Renderer ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:39

Parameter Type Description name string The renderer name.

Renderer

protected constants_ : ConstantProvider ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:27

The renderer's constant provider.

protected name : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:29

protected overrides : object | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:34

Rendering constant overrides, passed in through options.

getClassName ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:48

Gets the class name that identifies this renderer.

string

The CSS class name.

init ( theme , opt_rendererOverrides ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:58

Initialize the renderer.

Parameter Type Description theme Theme The workspace theme object. opt_rendererOverrides? { [ rendererConstant : string ]: any ; } Rendering constant overrides.

void

refreshDom (

svg ,

theme ,

injectionDivIfIsParent ?

) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:108

Refresh the renderer after a theme change.

Parameter Type Description svg SVGElement The root of the workspace's SVG. theme Theme The workspace theme object. injectionDivIfIsParent? HTMLElement The div containing the parent workspace and all related workspaces and block containers, if this renderer is for the parent workspace. CSS variables representing SVG patterns will be scoped to this container. Child workspaces should not override the CSS variables created by the parent and thus do not need access to the injection div.

void

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:130

Dispose of this renderer. Delete all DOM elements that this renderer and its constants created.

void

protected makeConstants_ ( ) : ConstantProvider ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:141

Create a new instance of the renderer's constant provider.

ConstantProvider

The constant provider.

protected makeRenderInfo_ ( block ) : RenderInfo ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:151

Create a new instance of the renderer's render info object.

Parameter Type Description block BlockSvg The block to measure.

RenderInfo

The render info object.

protected makeDrawer_ ( block , info ) : Drawer ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:163

Create a new instance of the renderer's drawer.

Parameter Type Description block BlockSvg The block to render. info RenderInfo An object containing all information needed to render this block.

Drawer

The drawer.

makePathObject ( root , style ) : IPathObject ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:174

Create a new instance of a renderer path object.

Parameter Type Description root SVGElement The root SVG element. style BlockStyle The style object to use for colouring.

IPathObject

The renderer path object.

getConstants ( ) : ConstantProvider ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:184

Get the current renderer's constant provider. We assume that when this is called, the renderer has already been initialized.

ConstantProvider

The constant provider.

shouldHighlightConnection ( connection ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:194

Determine whether or not to highlight a connection.

Parameter Type Description connection RenderedConnection The connection to determine whether or not to highlight.

boolean

True if we should highlight the connection.

protected orphanCanConnectAtEnd (

topBlock ,

orphanBlock ,

localType

) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:210

Checks if an orphaned block can connect to the "end" of the topBlock's block-clump. If the clump is a row the end is the last input. If the clump is a stack, the end is the last next connection. If the clump is neither, then this returns false.

Parameter Type Description topBlock BlockSvg The top block of the block clump we want to try and connect to. orphanBlock BlockSvg The orphan block that wants to find a home. localType number The type of the connection being dragged.

boolean

Whether there is a home for the orphan or not.