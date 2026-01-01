Class: Renderer
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:25
The base class for a block renderer.
Extended by
Implements
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|constants_
|The renderer's constant provider.
|name
|-
|overrides
|Rendering constant overrides, passed in through options.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|getClassName
|Gets the class name that identifies this renderer.
|init
|Initialize the renderer.
|refreshDom
|Refresh the renderer after a theme change.
|dispose
|Dispose of this renderer. Delete all DOM elements that this renderer and its constants created.
|makeConstants_
|Create a new instance of the renderer's constant provider.
|makeRenderInfo_
|Create a new instance of the renderer's render info object.
|makeDrawer_
|Create a new instance of the renderer's drawer.
|makePathObject
|Create a new instance of a renderer path object.
|getConstants
|Get the current renderer's constant provider. We assume that when this is called, the renderer has already been initialized.
|shouldHighlightConnection
|Determine whether or not to highlight a connection.
|orphanCanConnectAtEnd
|Checks if an orphaned block can connect to the "end" of the topBlock's block-clump. If the clump is a row the end is the last input. If the clump is a stack, the end is the last next connection. If the clump is neither, then this returns false.
Constructors
Constructor
new Renderer(name): Renderer;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:39
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
name
string
|The renderer name.
Returns
Renderer
Properties
constants_
protected constants_: ConstantProvider;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:27
The renderer's constant provider.
name
protected name: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:29
overrides
protected overrides: object | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:34
Rendering constant overrides, passed in through options.
Methods
getClassName()
getClassName(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:48
Gets the class name that identifies this renderer.
Returns
string
The CSS class name.
init()
init(theme, opt_rendererOverrides?): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:58
Initialize the renderer.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
theme
Theme
|The workspace theme object.
opt_rendererOverrides?
|{ [
rendererConstant:
string]:
any; }
|Rendering constant overrides.
Returns
void
refreshDom()
refreshDom(
svg,
theme,
injectionDivIfIsParent?
): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:108
Refresh the renderer after a theme change.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
svg
SVGElement
|The root of the workspace's SVG.
theme
Theme
|The workspace theme object.
injectionDivIfIsParent?
HTMLElement
|The div containing the parent workspace and all related workspaces and block containers, if this renderer is for the parent workspace. CSS variables representing SVG patterns will be scoped to this container. Child workspaces should not override the CSS variables created by the parent and thus do not need access to the injection div.
Returns
void
dispose()
dispose(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:130
Dispose of this renderer. Delete all DOM elements that this renderer and its constants created.
Returns
void
makeConstants_()
protected makeConstants_(): ConstantProvider;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:141
Create a new instance of the renderer's constant provider.
Returns
The constant provider.
makeRenderInfo_()
protected makeRenderInfo_(block): RenderInfo;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:151
Create a new instance of the renderer's render info object.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
block
BlockSvg
|The block to measure.
Returns
The render info object.
makeDrawer_()
protected makeDrawer_(block, info): Drawer;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:163
Create a new instance of the renderer's drawer.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
block
BlockSvg
|The block to render.
info
RenderInfo
|An object containing all information needed to render this block.
Returns
The drawer.
makePathObject()
makePathObject(root, style): IPathObject;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:174
Create a new instance of a renderer path object.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
root
SVGElement
|The root SVG element.
style
BlockStyle
|The style object to use for colouring.
Returns
The renderer path object.
getConstants()
getConstants(): ConstantProvider;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:184
Get the current renderer's constant provider. We assume that when this is called, the renderer has already been initialized.
Returns
The constant provider.
shouldHighlightConnection()
shouldHighlightConnection(connection): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:194
Determine whether or not to highlight a connection.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
connection
RenderedConnection
|The connection to determine whether or not to highlight.
Returns
boolean
True if we should highlight the connection.
orphanCanConnectAtEnd()
protected orphanCanConnectAtEnd(
topBlock,
orphanBlock,
localType
): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:210
Checks if an orphaned block can connect to the "end" of the topBlock's block-clump. If the clump is a row the end is the last input. If the clump is a stack, the end is the last next connection. If the clump is neither, then this returns false.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
topBlock
BlockSvg
|The top block of the block clump we want to try and connect to.
orphanBlock
BlockSvg
|The orphan block that wants to find a home.
localType
number
|The type of the connection being dragged.
Returns
boolean
Whether there is a home for the orphan or not.