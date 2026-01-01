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Class: Row

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:19

An object representing a single row on a rendered block and all of its subcomponents.

Extended by

Properties index

PropertyDescription
type-
elementsAn array of elements contained in this row.
heightThe height of the row.
widthThe width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline.
minHeightThe minimum height of the row.
minWidthThe minimum width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline.
widthWithConnectedBlocksThe width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the edge of the block or any connected child blocks.
yPosThe Y position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group.
xPosThe X position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group.
hasExternalInputWhether the row has any external inputs.
hasStatementWhether the row has any statement inputs.
statementEdgeWhere the left edge of all of the statement inputs on the block should be. This makes sure that statement inputs which are proceded by fields of varius widths are all aligned.
hasInlineInputWhether the row has any inline inputs.
hasDummyInputWhether the row has any dummy inputs or end-row inputs.
hasJaggedEdgeWhether the row has a jagged edge.
notchOffset-
alignAlignment of the row.
constants_-

Methods index

MethodDescription
getLastInputGet the last input on this row, if it has one.
measureInspect all subcomponents and populate all size properties on the row.
startsWithElemSpacerDetermines whether this row should start with an element spacer.
endsWithElemSpacerDetermines whether this row should end with an element spacer.
getFirstSpacerConvenience method to get the first spacer element on this row.
getLastSpacerConvenience method to get the last spacer element on this row.

Constructors

Constructor

new Row(constants): Row;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:110

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
constantsConstantProviderThe rendering constants provider.

Returns

Row

Properties

type

type: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:20

elements

elements: Measurable[] = [];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:25

An array of elements contained in this row.

height

height: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:30

The height of the row.

width

width: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:36

The width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline.

minHeight

minHeight: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:41

The minimum height of the row.

minWidth

minWidth: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:47

The minimum width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline.

widthWithConnectedBlocks

widthWithConnectedBlocks: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:53

The width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the edge of the block or any connected child blocks.

yPos

yPos: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:59

The Y position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group.

xPos

xPos: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:65

The X position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group.

hasExternalInput

hasExternalInput: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:70

Whether the row has any external inputs.

hasStatement

hasStatement: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:75

Whether the row has any statement inputs.

statementEdge

statementEdge: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:82

Where the left edge of all of the statement inputs on the block should be. This makes sure that statement inputs which are proceded by fields of varius widths are all aligned.

hasInlineInput

hasInlineInput: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:87

Whether the row has any inline inputs.

hasDummyInput

hasDummyInput: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:92

Whether the row has any dummy inputs or end-row inputs.

hasJaggedEdge

hasJaggedEdge: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:97

Whether the row has a jagged edge.

notchOffset

notchOffset: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:98

align

align: number | null = null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:103

Alignment of the row.

constants_

protected readonly constants_: ConstantProvider;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:105

Methods

getLastInput()

getLastInput(): InputConnection | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:125

Get the last input on this row, if it has one.

Returns

InputConnection | null

The last input on the row, or null.

measure()

measure(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:139

Inspect all subcomponents and populate all size properties on the row.

Returns

void

startsWithElemSpacer()

startsWithElemSpacer(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:148

Determines whether this row should start with an element spacer.

Returns

boolean

Whether the row should start with a spacer.

endsWithElemSpacer()

endsWithElemSpacer(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:157

Determines whether this row should end with an element spacer.

Returns

boolean

Whether the row should end with a spacer.

getFirstSpacer()

getFirstSpacer(): InRowSpacer | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:166

Convenience method to get the first spacer element on this row.

Returns

InRowSpacer | null

The first spacer element on this row.

getLastSpacer()

getLastSpacer(): InRowSpacer | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:181

Convenience method to get the last spacer element on this row.

Returns

InRowSpacer | null

The last spacer element on this row.