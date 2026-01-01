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Class: Row

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:19

An object representing a single row on a rendered block and all of its subcomponents.

Property Description type - elements An array of elements contained in this row. height The height of the row. width The width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline. minHeight The minimum height of the row. minWidth The minimum width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline. widthWithConnectedBlocks The width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the edge of the block or any connected child blocks. yPos The Y position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group. xPos The X position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group. hasExternalInput Whether the row has any external inputs. hasStatement Whether the row has any statement inputs. statementEdge Where the left edge of all of the statement inputs on the block should be. This makes sure that statement inputs which are proceded by fields of varius widths are all aligned. hasInlineInput Whether the row has any inline inputs. hasDummyInput Whether the row has any dummy inputs or end-row inputs. hasJaggedEdge Whether the row has a jagged edge. notchOffset - align Alignment of the row. constants_ -

Method Description getLastInput Get the last input on this row, if it has one. measure Inspect all subcomponents and populate all size properties on the row. startsWithElemSpacer Determines whether this row should start with an element spacer. endsWithElemSpacer Determines whether this row should end with an element spacer. getFirstSpacer Convenience method to get the first spacer element on this row. getLastSpacer Convenience method to get the last spacer element on this row.

new Row ( constants ) : Row ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:110

Parameter Type Description constants ConstantProvider The rendering constants provider.

Row

type : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:20

elements : Measurable [ ] = [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:25

An array of elements contained in this row.

height : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:30

The height of the row.

width : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:36

The width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline.

minHeight : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:41

The minimum height of the row.

minWidth : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:47

The minimum width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline.

widthWithConnectedBlocks : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:53

The width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the edge of the block or any connected child blocks.

yPos : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:59

The Y position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group.

xPos : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:65

The X position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group.

hasExternalInput : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:70

Whether the row has any external inputs.

hasStatement : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:75

Whether the row has any statement inputs.

statementEdge : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:82

Where the left edge of all of the statement inputs on the block should be. This makes sure that statement inputs which are proceded by fields of varius widths are all aligned.

hasInlineInput : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:87

Whether the row has any inline inputs.

hasDummyInput : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:92

Whether the row has any dummy inputs or end-row inputs.

hasJaggedEdge : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:97

Whether the row has a jagged edge.

notchOffset : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:98

align : number | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:103

Alignment of the row.

protected readonly constants_ : ConstantProvider ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:105

getLastInput ( ) : InputConnection | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:125

Get the last input on this row, if it has one.

InputConnection | null

The last input on the row, or null.

measure ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:139

Inspect all subcomponents and populate all size properties on the row.

void

startsWithElemSpacer ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:148

Determines whether this row should start with an element spacer.

boolean

Whether the row should start with a spacer.

endsWithElemSpacer ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:157

Determines whether this row should end with an element spacer.

boolean

Whether the row should end with a spacer.

getFirstSpacer ( ) : InRowSpacer | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:166

Convenience method to get the first spacer element on this row.

InRowSpacer | null

The first spacer element on this row.

getLastSpacer ( ) : InRowSpacer | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:181

Convenience method to get the last spacer element on this row.

InRowSpacer | null

The last spacer element on this row.