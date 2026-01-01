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Class: SpacerRow

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/spacer_row.ts:17

An object containing information about a spacer between two rows.

Property Description type - minHeight The minimum height of the row. minWidth The minimum width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline. yPos The Y position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group. xPos The X position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group. hasExternalInput Whether the row has any external inputs. hasStatement Whether the row has any statement inputs. statementEdge Where the left edge of all of the statement inputs on the block should be. This makes sure that statement inputs which are proceded by fields of varius widths are all aligned. hasInlineInput Whether the row has any inline inputs. hasDummyInput Whether the row has any dummy inputs or end-row inputs. hasJaggedEdge Whether the row has a jagged edge. notchOffset - align Alignment of the row. constants_ - followsStatement - precedesStatement - widthWithConnectedBlocks The width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the edge of the block or any connected child blocks. elements An array of elements contained in this row. height The height of the spacer. width The width of the spacer.

Method Description getLastInput Get the last input on this row, if it has one. startsWithElemSpacer Determines whether this row should start with an element spacer. endsWithElemSpacer Determines whether this row should end with an element spacer. getFirstSpacer Convenience method to get the first spacer element on this row. getLastSpacer Convenience method to get the last spacer element on this row. measure Inspect all subcomponents and populate all size properties on the row.

new SpacerRow (

constants ,

height ,

width

) : SpacerRow ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/spacer_row.ts:30

Parameter Type Description constants ConstantProvider The rendering constants provider. height number The height of the spacer. width number The width of the spacer.

SpacerRow

Row . constructor

type : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:20

Row . type

minHeight : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:41

The minimum height of the row.

Row . minHeight

minWidth : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:47

The minimum width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline.

Row . minWidth

yPos : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:59

The Y position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group.

Row . yPos

xPos : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:65

The X position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group.

Row . xPos

hasExternalInput : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:70

Whether the row has any external inputs.

Row . hasExternalInput

hasStatement : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:75

Whether the row has any statement inputs.

Row . hasStatement

statementEdge : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:82

Where the left edge of all of the statement inputs on the block should be. This makes sure that statement inputs which are proceded by fields of varius widths are all aligned.

Row . statementEdge

hasInlineInput : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:87

Whether the row has any inline inputs.

Row . hasInlineInput

hasDummyInput : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:92

Whether the row has any dummy inputs or end-row inputs.

Row . hasDummyInput

hasJaggedEdge : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:97

Whether the row has a jagged edge.

Row . hasJaggedEdge

notchOffset : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:98

Row . notchOffset

align : number | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:103

Alignment of the row.

Row . align

protected readonly constants_ : ConstantProvider ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:105

Row . constants_

followsStatement : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/spacer_row.ts:18

precedesStatement : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/spacer_row.ts:20

widthWithConnectedBlocks : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/spacer_row.ts:22

The width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the edge of the block or any connected child blocks.

Row . widthWithConnectedBlocks

elements : InRowSpacer [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/spacer_row.ts:23

An array of elements contained in this row.

Row . elements

height : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/spacer_row.ts:32

The height of the spacer.

Row . height

width : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/spacer_row.ts:33

The width of the spacer.

Row . width

getLastInput ( ) : InputConnection | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:125

Get the last input on this row, if it has one.

InputConnection | null

The last input on the row, or null.

Row . getLastInput

startsWithElemSpacer ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:148

Determines whether this row should start with an element spacer.

boolean

Whether the row should start with a spacer.

Row . startsWithElemSpacer

endsWithElemSpacer ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:157

Determines whether this row should end with an element spacer.

boolean

Whether the row should end with a spacer.

Row . endsWithElemSpacer

getFirstSpacer ( ) : InRowSpacer | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:166

Convenience method to get the first spacer element on this row.

InRowSpacer | null

The first spacer element on this row.

Row . getFirstSpacer

getLastSpacer ( ) : InRowSpacer | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/row.ts:181

Convenience method to get the last spacer element on this row.

InRowSpacer | null

The last spacer element on this row.

Row . getLastSpacer

measure ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/spacer_row.ts:41

Inspect all subcomponents and populate all size properties on the row.

void