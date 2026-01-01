Interface: IPathObject
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:21
An interface for a block's path object.
Param
_root
The root SVG element.
Param
_constants
The renderer's constants.
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|svgPath
|The primary path of the block.
|constants
|The renderer's constant provider.
|style
|The primary path of the block.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|setPath
|Set the path generated by the renderer onto the respective SVG element.
|flipRTL
|Flip the SVG paths in RTL.
|updateHighlighted
|Set whether the block shows a highlight or not. Block highlighting is often used to visually mark blocks currently being executed.
|updateSelected
|Add or remove styling showing that a block is selected.
|updateDraggingDelete
|Add or remove styling showing that a block is dragged over a delete area.
|updateInsertionMarker
|Add or remove styling showing that a block is an insertion marker.
|updateMovable
|Add or remove styling showing that a block is movable.
|addConnectionHighlight
|Adds the given path as a connection highlight for the given connection.
|applyColour
|Apply the stored colours to the block's path, taking into account whether the paths belong to a shadow block.
|removeConnectionHighlight
|Removes any highlight associated with the given connection, if it exists.
|setStyle
|Update the style.
|updateReplacing
|Add or remove styling indicating that a block will be bumped out and replaced by another block that is mid-move.
Properties
svgPath
svgPath: SVGElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:25
The primary path of the block.
constants
constants: ConstantProvider;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:28
The renderer's constant provider.
style
style: BlockStyle;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:31
The primary path of the block.
Methods
setPath()
setPath(pathString): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:38
Set the path generated by the renderer onto the respective SVG element.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
pathString
string
|The path.
Returns
void
flipRTL()
flipRTL(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:43
Flip the SVG paths in RTL.
Returns
void
updateHighlighted()
updateHighlighted(highlighted): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:51
Set whether the block shows a highlight or not. Block highlighting is often used to visually mark blocks currently being executed.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
highlighted
boolean
|True if highlighted.
Returns
void
updateSelected()
updateSelected(enabled): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:58
Add or remove styling showing that a block is selected.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
enabled
boolean
Returns
void
updateDraggingDelete()
updateDraggingDelete(enabled): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:66
Add or remove styling showing that a block is dragged over a delete area.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
enabled
boolean
Returns
void
updateInsertionMarker()
updateInsertionMarker(enabled): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:73
Add or remove styling showing that a block is an insertion marker.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
enabled
boolean
Returns
void
updateMovable()
updateMovable(enabled): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:80
Add or remove styling showing that a block is movable.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
enabled
boolean
Returns
void
addConnectionHighlight()?
optional addConnectionHighlight(
connection,
connectionPath,
offset,
rtl
): SVGElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:83
Adds the given path as a connection highlight for the given connection.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
connection
RenderedConnection
connectionPath
string
offset
Coordinate
rtl
boolean
Returns
SVGElement
applyColour()?
optional applyColour(block): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:96
Apply the stored colours to the block's path, taking into account whether the paths belong to a shadow block.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
block
BlockSvg
|The source block.
Returns
void
removeConnectionHighlight()?
optional removeConnectionHighlight(connection): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:101
Removes any highlight associated with the given connection, if it exists.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
connection
RenderedConnection
Returns
void
setStyle()?
optional setStyle(blockStyle): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:108
Update the style.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
blockStyle
BlockStyle
|The block style to use.
Returns
void
updateReplacing()?
optional updateReplacing(replacing): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:117
Add or remove styling indicating that a block will be bumped out and replaced by another block that is mid-move.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
replacing
boolean
|True if the block is at risk of being replaced, false otherwise.
Returns
void