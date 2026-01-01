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Interface: IPathObject

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:21

An interface for a block's path object.

_root

The root SVG element.

_constants

The renderer's constants.

Property Description svgPath The primary path of the block. constants The renderer's constant provider. style The primary path of the block.

Method Description setPath Set the path generated by the renderer onto the respective SVG element. flipRTL Flip the SVG paths in RTL. updateHighlighted Set whether the block shows a highlight or not. Block highlighting is often used to visually mark blocks currently being executed. updateSelected Add or remove styling showing that a block is selected. updateDraggingDelete Add or remove styling showing that a block is dragged over a delete area. updateInsertionMarker Add or remove styling showing that a block is an insertion marker. updateMovable Add or remove styling showing that a block is movable. addConnectionHighlight Adds the given path as a connection highlight for the given connection. applyColour Apply the stored colours to the block's path, taking into account whether the paths belong to a shadow block. removeConnectionHighlight Removes any highlight associated with the given connection, if it exists. setStyle Update the style. updateReplacing Add or remove styling indicating that a block will be bumped out and replaced by another block that is mid-move.

svgPath : SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:25

The primary path of the block.

constants : ConstantProvider ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:28

The renderer's constant provider.

style : BlockStyle ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:31

The primary path of the block.

setPath ( pathString ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:38

Set the path generated by the renderer onto the respective SVG element.

Parameter Type Description pathString string The path.

void

flipRTL ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:43

Flip the SVG paths in RTL.

void

updateHighlighted ( highlighted ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:51

Set whether the block shows a highlight or not. Block highlighting is often used to visually mark blocks currently being executed.

Parameter Type Description highlighted boolean True if highlighted.

void

updateSelected ( enabled ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:58

Add or remove styling showing that a block is selected.

Parameter Type enabled boolean

void

updateDraggingDelete ( enabled ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:66

Add or remove styling showing that a block is dragged over a delete area.

Parameter Type enabled boolean

void

updateInsertionMarker ( enabled ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:73

Add or remove styling showing that a block is an insertion marker.

Parameter Type enabled boolean

void

updateMovable ( enabled ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:80

Add or remove styling showing that a block is movable.

Parameter Type enabled boolean

void

optional addConnectionHighlight (

connection ,

connectionPath ,

offset ,

rtl

) : SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:83

Adds the given path as a connection highlight for the given connection.

Parameter Type connection RenderedConnection connectionPath string offset Coordinate rtl boolean

SVGElement

optional applyColour ( block ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:96

Apply the stored colours to the block's path, taking into account whether the paths belong to a shadow block.

Parameter Type Description block BlockSvg The source block.

void

optional removeConnectionHighlight ( connection ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:101

Removes any highlight associated with the given connection, if it exists.

Parameter Type connection RenderedConnection

void

optional setStyle ( blockStyle ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:108

Update the style.

Parameter Type Description blockStyle BlockStyle The block style to use.

void

optional updateReplacing ( replacing ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/i_path_object.ts:117

Add or remove styling indicating that a block will be bumped out and replaced by another block that is mid-move.

Parameter Type Description replacing boolean True if the block is at risk of being replaced, false otherwise.