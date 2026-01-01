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Interface: InsideCorners

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:28

An object containing sizing and path information about inside corners.

Properties index

PropertyDescription
width-
height-
pathTop-
pathBottom-

Properties

width

width: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:29

height

height: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:30

pathTop

pathTop: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:31

pathBottom

pathBottom: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:32