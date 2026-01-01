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Interface: InsideCorners

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:28

An object containing sizing and path information about inside corners.

Property Description width - height - pathTop - pathBottom -

width : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:29

height : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:30

pathTop : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:31

pathBottom : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:32