Interface: InsideCorners
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:28
An object containing sizing and path information about inside corners.
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|width
|-
|height
|-
|pathTop
|-
|pathBottom
|-
Properties
width
width: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:29
height
height: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:30
pathTop
pathTop: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:31
pathBottom
pathBottom: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:32