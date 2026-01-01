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Interface: JaggedTeeth

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:64

An object containing sizing and path information about collapsed block indicators.

Properties index

PropertyDescription
height-
width-
path-

Properties

height

height: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:65

width

width: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:66

path

path: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:67