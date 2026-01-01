Interface: JaggedTeeth
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:64
An object containing sizing and path information about collapsed block indicators.
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|height
|-
|width
|-
|path
|-
Properties
height
height: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:65
width
width: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:66
path
path: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:67