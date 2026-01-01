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Interface: Notch

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:43

An object containing sizing and path information about a notch.

Property Description type - width - height - pathLeft - pathRight -

type : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:44

width : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:45

height : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:46

pathLeft : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:47

pathRight : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:48