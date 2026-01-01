Interface: Notch
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:43
An object containing sizing and path information about a notch.
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|type
|-
|width
|-
|height
|-
|pathLeft
|-
|pathRight
|-
Properties
type
type: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:44
width
width: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:45
height
height: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:46
pathLeft
pathLeft: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:47
pathRight
pathRight: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:48