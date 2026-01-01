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Interface: OutsideCorners

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:19

An object containing sizing and path information about outside corners.

Property Description topLeft - topRight - bottomRight - bottomLeft - rightHeight -

topLeft : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:20

topRight : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:21

bottomRight : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:22

bottomLeft : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:23

rightHeight : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:24