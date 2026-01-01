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Interface: OutsideCorners

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:19

An object containing sizing and path information about outside corners.

Properties index

PropertyDescription
topLeft-
topRight-
bottomRight-
bottomLeft-
rightHeight-

Properties

topLeft

topLeft: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:20

topRight

topRight: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:21

bottomRight

bottomRight: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:22

bottomLeft

bottomLeft: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:23

rightHeight

rightHeight: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:24