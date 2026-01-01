Interface: OutsideCorners
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:19
An object containing sizing and path information about outside corners.
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|topLeft
|-
|topRight
|-
|bottomRight
|-
|bottomLeft
|-
|rightHeight
|-
Properties
topLeft
topLeft: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:20
topRight
topRight: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:21
bottomRight
bottomRight: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:22
bottomLeft
bottomLeft: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:23
rightHeight
rightHeight: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:24