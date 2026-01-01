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Interface: PuzzleTab

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:52

An object containing sizing and path information about a puzzle tab.

Properties index

PropertyDescription
type-
width-
height-
pathDown-
pathUp-

Properties

type

type: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:53

width

width: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:54

height

height: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:55

pathDown

pathDown: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:56

pathUp

pathUp: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:57