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Interface: PuzzleTab

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:52

An object containing sizing and path information about a puzzle tab.

Property Description type - width - height - pathDown - pathUp -

type : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:53

width : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:54

height : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:55

pathDown : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:56

pathUp : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:57