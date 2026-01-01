Interface: PuzzleTab
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:52
An object containing sizing and path information about a puzzle tab.
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|type
|-
|width
|-
|height
|-
|pathDown
|-
|pathUp
|-
Properties
type
type: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:53
width
width: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:54
height
height: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:55
pathDown
pathDown: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:56
pathUp
pathUp: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/constants.ts:57