|conditionalBind
|Bind an event handler that can be ignored if it is not part of the active touch stream. Use this for events that either start or continue a multi-part gesture (e.g. mousedown or mousemove, which may be part of a drag or click).
|bind
|Bind an event handler that should be called regardless of whether it is part of the active touch stream. Use this for events that are not part of a multi-part gesture (e.g. mouseover for tooltips).
|unbind
|Unbind one or more events event from a function call.
|isTargetInput
|Returns true if this event is targeting a text input widget?
|isRightButton
|Returns true this event is a right-click.
|mouseToSvg
|Returns the converted coordinates of the given mouse event. The origin (0,0) is the top-left corner of the Blockly SVG.
|getScrollDeltaPixels
|Returns the scroll delta of a mouse event in pixel units.