conditionalBind Bind an event handler that can be ignored if it is not part of the active touch stream. Use this for events that either start or continue a multi-part gesture (e.g. mousedown or mousemove, which may be part of a drag or click).

bind Bind an event handler that should be called regardless of whether it is part of the active touch stream. Use this for events that are not part of a multi-part gesture (e.g. mouseover for tooltips).

unbind Unbind one or more events event from a function call.

isTargetInput Returns true if this event is targeting a text input widget?

isRightButton Returns true this event is a right-click.

mouseToSvg Returns the converted coordinates of the given mouse event. The origin (0,0) is the top-left corner of the Blockly SVG.