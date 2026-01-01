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browserEvents

Functions

FunctionDescription
conditionalBindBind an event handler that can be ignored if it is not part of the active touch stream. Use this for events that either start or continue a multi-part gesture (e.g. mousedown or mousemove, which may be part of a drag or click).
bindBind an event handler that should be called regardless of whether it is part of the active touch stream. Use this for events that are not part of a multi-part gesture (e.g. mouseover for tooltips).
unbindUnbind one or more events event from a function call.
isTargetInputReturns true if this event is targeting a text input widget?
isRightButtonReturns true this event is a right-click.
mouseToSvgReturns the converted coordinates of the given mouse event. The origin (0,0) is the top-left corner of the Blockly SVG.
getScrollDeltaPixelsReturns the scroll delta of a mouse event in pixel units.

Type Aliases

Type AliasDescription
DataBlockly opaque event data used to unbind events when using bind and conditionalBind.