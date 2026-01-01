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Function: bind()

function bind(
   node, 
   name, 
   thisObject, 
   func, 
   options?
): Data;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/browser_events.ts:107

Bind an event handler that should be called regardless of whether it is part of the active touch stream. Use this for events that are not part of a multi-part gesture (e.g. mouseover for tooltips).

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
nodeEventTargetNode upon which to listen.
namestringEvent name to listen to (e.g. 'mousedown').
thisObjectobject | nullThe value of 'this' in the function.
funcFunctionFunction to call when event is triggered.
options?AddEventListenerOptionsAn object with options controlling the behavior of the event listener. Passed through directly as the third argument to addEventListener.

Returns

Data

Opaque data that can be passed to unbindEvent_.