Function: bind()
function bind(
node,
name,
thisObject,
func,
options?
): Data;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/browser_events.ts:107
Bind an event handler that should be called regardless of whether it is part of the active touch stream. Use this for events that are not part of a multi-part gesture (e.g. mouseover for tooltips).
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
node
EventTarget
|Node upon which to listen.
name
string
|Event name to listen to (e.g. 'mousedown').
thisObject
object |
null
|The value of 'this' in the function.
func
Function
|Function to call when event is triggered.
options?
AddEventListenerOptions
|An object with options controlling the behavior of the event listener. Passed through directly as the third argument to
addEventListener.
Returns
Opaque data that can be passed to unbindEvent_.