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Function: bind()

function bind (

node ,

name ,

thisObject ,

func ,

options ?

) : Data ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/browser_events.ts:107

Bind an event handler that should be called regardless of whether it is part of the active touch stream. Use this for events that are not part of a multi-part gesture (e.g. mouseover for tooltips).

Parameter Type Description node EventTarget Node upon which to listen. name string Event name to listen to (e.g. 'mousedown'). thisObject object | null The value of 'this' in the function. func Function Function to call when event is triggered. options? AddEventListenerOptions An object with options controlling the behavior of the event listener. Passed through directly as the third argument to addEventListener .

Data

Opaque data that can be passed to unbindEvent_.