Function: conditionalBind()
function conditionalBind(
node,
name,
thisObject,
func,
opt_noCaptureIdentifier?,
options?
): Data;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/browser_events.ts:54
Bind an event handler that can be ignored if it is not part of the active touch stream. Use this for events that either start or continue a multi-part gesture (e.g. mousedown or mousemove, which may be part of a drag or click).
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
node
EventTarget
|Node upon which to listen.
name
string
|Event name to listen to (e.g. 'mousedown').
thisObject
object |
null
|The value of 'this' in the function.
func
Function
|Function to call when event is triggered.
opt_noCaptureIdentifier?
boolean
|True if triggering on this event should not block execution of other event handlers on this touch or other simultaneous touches. False by default.
options?
AddEventListenerOptions
|An object with options controlling the behavior of the event listener. Passed through directly as the third argument to
addEventListener.
Returns
Opaque data that can be passed to unbindEvent_.