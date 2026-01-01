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Function: conditionalBind()

function conditionalBind(
   node, 
   name, 
   thisObject, 
   func, 
   opt_noCaptureIdentifier?, 
   options?
): Data;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/browser_events.ts:54

Bind an event handler that can be ignored if it is not part of the active touch stream. Use this for events that either start or continue a multi-part gesture (e.g. mousedown or mousemove, which may be part of a drag or click).

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
nodeEventTargetNode upon which to listen.
namestringEvent name to listen to (e.g. 'mousedown').
thisObjectobject | nullThe value of 'this' in the function.
funcFunctionFunction to call when event is triggered.
opt_noCaptureIdentifier?booleanTrue if triggering on this event should not block execution of other event handlers on this touch or other simultaneous touches. False by default.
options?AddEventListenerOptionsAn object with options controlling the behavior of the event listener. Passed through directly as the third argument to addEventListener.

Returns

Data

Opaque data that can be passed to unbindEvent_.