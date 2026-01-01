Abstract Class: Bubble
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:42
The abstract pop-up bubble class. This creates a UI that looks like a speech bubble, where it has a "tail" that points to the block, and a "head" that displays arbitrary svg elements.
Extended by
Implements
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|BORDER_WIDTH
|The width of the border around the bubble.
|DOUBLE_BORDER
|Double the width of the border around the bubble.
|MIN_SIZE
|The minimum size the bubble can have.
|TAIL_THICKNESS
|The thickness of the base of the tail in relation to the size of the bubble. Higher numbers result in thinner tails.
|TAIL_ANGLE
|The number of degrees that the tail bends counter-clockwise.
|TAIL_BEND
|The sharpness of the tail's bend. Higher numbers result in smoother tails.
|ANCHOR_RADIUS
|Distance between arrow point and anchor point.
|id
|-
|svgRoot
|The SVG group containing all parts of the bubble.
|contentContainer
|The SVG group containing the contents of the bubble.
|disposed
|True if the bubble has been disposed, false otherwise.
|workspace
|The workspace this bubble belongs to.
|anchor
|The anchor location of the thing this bubble is attached to. The tail of the bubble will point to this location.
|ownerRect
|An optional rect we don't want the bubble to overlap with when automatically positioning.
|owner
|The object responsible for hosting/spawning this bubble.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|dispose
|Dispose of this bubble.
|setAnchorLocation
|Set the location the tail of this bubble points to.
|setPositionRelativeToAnchor
|Sets the position of this bubble relative to its anchor.
|getSize
|Returns the size of this bubble.
|setSize
|Sets the size of this bubble, including the border.
|getColour
|Returns the colour of the background and tail of this bubble.
|setColour
|Sets the colour of the background and tail of this bubble.
|onKeyDown
|Handles key events when this bubble is focused. By default, closes the bubble on Escape.
|positionRelativeToAnchor
|Positions the bubble relative to its anchor. Does not render its tail.
|moveBy
|Moves the bubble by the given amounts in the x and y directions.
|positionByRect
|Positions the bubble "optimally" so that the most of it is visible and it does not overlap the rect (if provided).
|getBoundingRectangle
|Returns the bounds of this bubble.
|setDragging
|Sets whether or not this bubble is being dragged.
|isMovable
|Returns whether this bubble is movable or not.
|startDrag
|Starts a drag on the bubble.
|drag
|Drags the bubble to the given location.
|endDrag
|Ends the drag on the bubble.
|revertDrag
|Moves the bubble back to where it was at the start of a drag.
|select
|Select this. Highlight it visually.
|unselect
|Unselect this. Unhighlight it visually.
|getFocusableElement
|See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.
|getFocusableTree
|See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.
|onNodeFocus
|See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.
|onNodeBlur
|See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.
|canBeFocused
|See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.
|getOwner
|Returns the object that owns/hosts this bubble, if any.
|recomputeAriaContext
|Recomputes the ARIA label and role for this bubble. This is automatically called during initialization, but implementations may find it useful to call this if the bubble's label should be changed.
|setAriaLabelProvider
|Sets a custom ARIA label provider for this bubble, or null if it should be reset to use the default method.
|getAriaLabel
|Returns the ARIA label to use for this bubble based on the provider set via setAriaLabelProvider. This will return null if the provider is absent or returns null.
Constructors
Constructor
new Bubble(
workspace,
anchor,
ownerRect?,
overriddenFocusableElement?,
owner?
): Bubble;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:124
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
workspace
WorkspaceSvg
|The workspace this bubble belongs to.
anchor
Coordinate
|The anchor location of the thing this bubble is attached to. The tail of the bubble will point to this location.
ownerRect?
Rect
|An optional rect we don't want the bubble to overlap with when automatically positioning.
overriddenFocusableElement?
HTMLElement |
SVGElement
|An optional replacement to the focusable element that's represented by this bubble (as a focusable node). This element will have its ID overwritten. If not provided, the focusable element of this node will default to the bubble's SVG root.
owner?
IHasBubble &
IFocusableNode
|The object responsible for hosting/spawning this bubble.
Returns
Bubble
Properties
BORDER_WIDTH
readonly static BORDER_WIDTH: 6 = 6;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:46
The width of the border around the bubble.
DOUBLE_BORDER
readonly static DOUBLE_BORDER: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:49
Double the width of the border around the bubble.
MIN_SIZE
readonly static MIN_SIZE: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:52
The minimum size the bubble can have.
TAIL_THICKNESS
readonly static TAIL_THICKNESS: 1 = 1;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:58
The thickness of the base of the tail in relation to the size of the bubble. Higher numbers result in thinner tails.
TAIL_ANGLE
readonly static TAIL_ANGLE: 20 = 20;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:61
The number of degrees that the tail bends counter-clockwise.
TAIL_BEND
readonly static TAIL_BEND: 4 = 4;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:67
The sharpness of the tail's bend. Higher numbers result in smoother tails.
ANCHOR_RADIUS
readonly static ANCHOR_RADIUS: 8 = 8;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:70
Distance between arrow point and anchor point.
id
id: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:72
Implementation of
svgRoot
protected svgRoot: SVGGElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:75
The SVG group containing all parts of the bubble.
contentContainer
protected contentContainer: SVGGElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:84
The SVG group containing the contents of the bubble.
disposed
disposed: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:95
True if the bubble has been disposed, false otherwise.
workspace
readonly workspace: WorkspaceSvg;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:125
The workspace this bubble belongs to.
Implementation of
anchor
protected anchor: Coordinate;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:126
The anchor location of the thing this bubble is attached to. The tail of the bubble will point to this location.
ownerRect?
protected optional ownerRect?: Rect;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:127
An optional rect we don't want the bubble to overlap with when automatically positioning.
owner?
protected optional owner?: IHasBubble & IFocusableNode;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:129
The object responsible for hosting/spawning this bubble.
Methods
dispose()
dispose(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:180
Dispose of this bubble.
Returns
void
Implementation of
setAnchorLocation()
setAnchorLocation(anchor, relayout?): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:193
Set the location the tail of this bubble points to.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Default value
|Description
anchor
Coordinate
undefined
|The location the tail of this bubble points to.
relayout
boolean
false
|If true, reposition the bubble from scratch so that it is optimally visible. If false, reposition it so it maintains the same position relative to the anchor.
Returns
void
setPositionRelativeToAnchor()
setPositionRelativeToAnchor(left, top): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:204
Sets the position of this bubble relative to its anchor.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
left
number
top
number
Returns
void
getSize()
protected getSize(): Size;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:212
Returns
the size of this bubble.
setSize()
protected setSize(size, relayout?): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:224
Sets the size of this bubble, including the border.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Default value
|Description
size
Size
undefined
|Sets the size of this bubble, including the border.
relayout
boolean
false
|If true, reposition the bubble from scratch so that it is optimally visible. If false, reposition it so it maintains the same position relative to the anchor.
Returns
void
getColour()
protected getColour(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:241
Returns the colour of the background and tail of this bubble.
Returns
string
setColour()
setColour(colour): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:246
Sets the colour of the background and tail of this bubble.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
colour
string
Returns
void
onKeyDown()
protected onKeyDown(e): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:267
Handles key events when this bubble is focused. By default, closes the bubble on Escape.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
e
KeyboardEvent
|The keyboard event to handle.
Returns
void
positionRelativeToAnchor()
protected positionRelativeToAnchor(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:275
Positions the bubble relative to its anchor. Does not render its tail.
Returns
void
moveBy()
moveBy(
dx,
dy,
_reason?
): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:302
Moves the bubble by the given amounts in the x and y directions.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
dx
number
|The distance to move along the x axis.
dy
number
|The distance to move along the y axis.
_reason?
string[]
|A description of why this move is happening.
Returns
void
Implementation of
positionByRect()
protected positionByRect(rect?): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:311
Positions the bubble "optimally" so that the most of it is visible and it does not overlap the rect (if provided).
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
rect
Rect
Returns
void
getBoundingRectangle()
getBoundingRectangle(): Rect;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:655
Returns the bounds of this bubble.
Returns
A bounding box for this bubble.
Implementation of
IBoundedElement.
getBoundingRectangle
setDragging()
setDragging(_start): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:687
Sets whether or not this bubble is being dragged.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
_start
boolean
Returns
void
Implementation of
isMovable()
isMovable(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:707
Returns whether this bubble is movable or not.
Returns
boolean
Implementation of
startDrag()
startDrag(): IBubble;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:712
Starts a drag on the bubble.
Returns
Implementation of
drag()
drag(newLoc): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:717
Drags the bubble to the given location.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
newLoc
Coordinate
Returns
void
Implementation of
endDrag()
endDrag(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:722
Ends the drag on the bubble.
Returns
void
Implementation of
revertDrag()
revertDrag(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:727
Moves the bubble back to where it was at the start of a drag.
Returns
void
Implementation of
select()
select(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:731
Select this. Highlight it visually.
Returns
void
Implementation of
unselect()
unselect(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:736
Unselect this. Unhighlight it visually.
Returns
void
Implementation of
getFocusableElement()
getFocusableElement(): HTMLElement | SVGElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:742
See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.
Returns
HTMLElement |
SVGElement
Implementation of
IFocusableNode.
getFocusableElement
getFocusableTree()
getFocusableTree(): IFocusableTree;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:747
See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.
Returns
Implementation of
IFocusableNode.
getFocusableTree
onNodeFocus()
onNodeFocus(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:752
See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.
Returns
void
Implementation of
onNodeBlur()
onNodeBlur(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:762
See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.
Returns
void
Implementation of
canBeFocused()
canBeFocused(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:767
See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.
Returns
boolean
Implementation of
getOwner()
getOwner():
| IHasBubble & IFocusableNode
| undefined;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:774
Returns the object that owns/hosts this bubble, if any.
Returns
|
IHasBubble &
IFocusableNode
|
undefined
recomputeAriaContext()
protected recomputeAriaContext(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:787
Recomputes the ARIA label and role for this bubble. This is automatically called during initialization, but implementations may find it useful to call this if the bubble's label should be changed.
Bubbles use a default non-specific label unless they're customized otherwise which is the responsibility of the bubble's owner rather than bubble implementations. Customization can be done via setAriaLabelProvider.
Returns
void
setAriaLabelProvider()
setAriaLabelProvider(provider): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:815
Sets a custom ARIA label provider for this bubble, or null if it should be reset to use the default method.
Bubbles do not compute ARIA labels specifically to their implementation since they can be rather general-purpose. Instead, owners of the specific bubble instance (such as an icon) are responsible for defining custom label providers for their bubbles.
Note that calling this isn't sufficient for it to actually be used. recomputeAriaContext will likely also need to be called to actually apply the custom label to the bubble's focusable element.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
provider
AriaLabelProvider |
null
Returns
void
getAriaLabel()
getAriaLabel(): string | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:827
Returns the ARIA label to use for this bubble based on the provider set via setAriaLabelProvider. This will return null if the provider is absent or returns null.
Returns
string |
null
The ARIA label to use for this bubble, or null if one is not provided.