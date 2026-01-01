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Class: MiniWorkspaceBubble

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/mini_workspace_bubble.ts:26

A bubble that contains a mini-workspace which can hold arbitrary blocks. Used by the mutator icon.

Property Description BORDER_WIDTH The width of the border around the bubble. DOUBLE_BORDER Double the width of the border around the bubble. MIN_SIZE The minimum size the bubble can have. TAIL_THICKNESS The thickness of the base of the tail in relation to the size of the bubble. Higher numbers result in thinner tails. TAIL_ANGLE The number of degrees that the tail bends counter-clockwise. TAIL_BEND The sharpness of the tail's bend. Higher numbers result in smoother tails. ANCHOR_RADIUS Distance between arrow point and anchor point. id - svgRoot The SVG group containing all parts of the bubble. contentContainer The SVG group containing the contents of the bubble. disposed True if the bubble has been disposed, false otherwise. workspace The workspace this bubble belongs to. anchor The anchor location of the thing this bubble is attached to. The tail of the bubble will point to this location. ownerRect An optional rect we don't want the bubble to overlap with when automatically positioning. owner The object responsible for hosting/spawning this bubble.

Method Description setAnchorLocation Set the location the tail of this bubble points to. setPositionRelativeToAnchor Sets the position of this bubble relative to its anchor. getSize Returns the size of this bubble. setSize Sets the size of this bubble, including the border. getColour Returns the colour of the background and tail of this bubble. setColour Sets the colour of the background and tail of this bubble. onKeyDown Handles key events when this bubble is focused. By default, closes the bubble on Escape. positionRelativeToAnchor Positions the bubble relative to its anchor. Does not render its tail. moveBy Moves the bubble by the given amounts in the x and y directions. positionByRect Positions the bubble "optimally" so that the most of it is visible and it does not overlap the rect (if provided). getBoundingRectangle Returns the bounds of this bubble. setDragging Sets whether or not this bubble is being dragged. isMovable Returns whether this bubble is movable or not. startDrag Starts a drag on the bubble. drag Drags the bubble to the given location. endDrag Ends the drag on the bubble. revertDrag Moves the bubble back to where it was at the start of a drag. select Select this. Highlight it visually. unselect Unselect this. Unhighlight it visually. getFocusableElement See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement. getFocusableTree See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree. onNodeFocus See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus. onNodeBlur See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur. canBeFocused See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused. getOwner Returns the object that owns/hosts this bubble, if any. recomputeAriaContext Recomputes the ARIA label and role for this bubble. This is automatically called during initialization, but implementations may find it useful to call this if the bubble's label should be changed. setAriaLabelProvider Sets a custom ARIA label provider for this bubble, or null if it should be reset to use the default method. getAriaLabel Returns the ARIA label to use for this bubble based on the provider set via setAriaLabelProvider. This will return null if the provider is absent or returns null. dispose Dispose of this bubble. addWorkspaceChangeListener Adds a change listener to the mini workspace. updateBlockStyles Reapplies styles to all of the blocks in the mini workspace. performAction Handles the user acting on this bubble via keyboard navigation by focusing the mutator workspace.

readonly static BORDER_WIDTH : 6 = 6 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:46

The width of the border around the bubble.

Bubble . BORDER_WIDTH

readonly static DOUBLE_BORDER : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:49

Double the width of the border around the bubble.

Bubble . DOUBLE_BORDER

readonly static MIN_SIZE : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:52

The minimum size the bubble can have.

Bubble . MIN_SIZE

readonly static TAIL_THICKNESS : 1 = 1 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:58

The thickness of the base of the tail in relation to the size of the bubble. Higher numbers result in thinner tails.

Bubble . TAIL_THICKNESS

readonly static TAIL_ANGLE : 20 = 20 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:61

The number of degrees that the tail bends counter-clockwise.

Bubble . TAIL_ANGLE

readonly static TAIL_BEND : 4 = 4 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:67

The sharpness of the tail's bend. Higher numbers result in smoother tails.

Bubble . TAIL_BEND

readonly static ANCHOR_RADIUS : 8 = 8 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:70

Distance between arrow point and anchor point.

Bubble . ANCHOR_RADIUS

id : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:72

Bubble . id

protected svgRoot : SVGGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:75

The SVG group containing all parts of the bubble.

Bubble . svgRoot

protected contentContainer : SVGGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:84

The SVG group containing the contents of the bubble.

Bubble . contentContainer

disposed : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:95

True if the bubble has been disposed, false otherwise.

Bubble . disposed

readonly workspace : WorkspaceSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/mini_workspace_bubble.ts:54

The workspace this bubble belongs to.

Bubble . workspace

protected anchor : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/mini_workspace_bubble.ts:55

The anchor location of the thing this bubble is attached to. The tail of the bubble will point to this location.

Bubble . anchor

protected optional ownerRect ? : Rect ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/mini_workspace_bubble.ts:56

An optional rect we don't want the bubble to overlap with when automatically positioning.

Bubble . ownerRect

protected optional owner ? : IHasBubble & IFocusableNode ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/mini_workspace_bubble.ts:57

The object responsible for hosting/spawning this bubble.

Bubble . owner

setAnchorLocation ( anchor , relayout ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:193

Set the location the tail of this bubble points to.

Parameter Type Default value Description anchor Coordinate undefined The location the tail of this bubble points to. relayout boolean false If true, reposition the bubble from scratch so that it is optimally visible. If false, reposition it so it maintains the same position relative to the anchor.

void

Bubble . setAnchorLocation

setPositionRelativeToAnchor ( left , top ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:204

Sets the position of this bubble relative to its anchor.

Parameter Type left number top number

void

Bubble . setPositionRelativeToAnchor

protected getSize ( ) : Size ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:212

Size

the size of this bubble.

Bubble . getSize

protected setSize ( size , relayout ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:224

Sets the size of this bubble, including the border.

Parameter Type Default value Description size Size undefined Sets the size of this bubble, including the border. relayout boolean false If true, reposition the bubble from scratch so that it is optimally visible. If false, reposition it so it maintains the same position relative to the anchor.

void

Bubble . setSize

protected getColour ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:241

Returns the colour of the background and tail of this bubble.

string

Bubble . getColour

setColour ( colour ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:246

Sets the colour of the background and tail of this bubble.

Parameter Type colour string

void

Bubble . setColour

protected onKeyDown ( e ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:267

Handles key events when this bubble is focused. By default, closes the bubble on Escape.

Parameter Type Description e KeyboardEvent The keyboard event to handle.

void

Bubble . onKeyDown

protected positionRelativeToAnchor ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:275

Positions the bubble relative to its anchor. Does not render its tail.

void

Bubble . positionRelativeToAnchor

moveBy (

dx ,

dy ,

_reason ?

) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:302

Moves the bubble by the given amounts in the x and y directions.

Parameter Type Description dx number The distance to move along the x axis. dy number The distance to move along the y axis. _reason? string [] A description of why this move is happening.

void

Bubble . moveBy

protected positionByRect ( rect ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:311

Positions the bubble "optimally" so that the most of it is visible and it does not overlap the rect (if provided).

Parameter Type rect Rect

void

Bubble . positionByRect

getBoundingRectangle ( ) : Rect ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:655

Returns the bounds of this bubble.

Rect

A bounding box for this bubble.

Bubble . getBoundingRectangle

setDragging ( _start ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:687

Sets whether or not this bubble is being dragged.

Parameter Type _start boolean

void

Bubble . setDragging

isMovable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:707

Returns whether this bubble is movable or not.

boolean

Bubble . isMovable

startDrag ( ) : IBubble ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:712

Starts a drag on the bubble.

IBubble

Bubble . startDrag

drag ( newLoc ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:717

Drags the bubble to the given location.

Parameter Type newLoc Coordinate

void

Bubble . drag

endDrag ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:722

Ends the drag on the bubble.

void

Bubble . endDrag

revertDrag ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:727

Moves the bubble back to where it was at the start of a drag.

void

Bubble . revertDrag

select ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:731

Select this. Highlight it visually.

void

Bubble . select

unselect ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:736

Unselect this. Unhighlight it visually.

void

Bubble . unselect

getFocusableElement ( ) : HTMLElement | SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:742

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.

HTMLElement | SVGElement

Bubble . getFocusableElement

getFocusableTree ( ) : IFocusableTree ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:747

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.

IFocusableTree

Bubble . getFocusableTree

onNodeFocus ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:752

See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.

void

Bubble . onNodeFocus

onNodeBlur ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:762

See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.

void

Bubble . onNodeBlur

canBeFocused ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:767

See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.

boolean

Bubble . canBeFocused

getOwner ( ) :

| IHasBubble & IFocusableNode

| undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:774

Returns the object that owns/hosts this bubble, if any.

| IHasBubble & IFocusableNode | undefined

Bubble . getOwner

protected recomputeAriaContext ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:787

Recomputes the ARIA label and role for this bubble. This is automatically called during initialization, but implementations may find it useful to call this if the bubble's label should be changed.

Bubbles use a default non-specific label unless they're customized otherwise which is the responsibility of the bubble's owner rather than bubble implementations. Customization can be done via setAriaLabelProvider.

void

Bubble . recomputeAriaContext

setAriaLabelProvider ( provider ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:815

Sets a custom ARIA label provider for this bubble, or null if it should be reset to use the default method.

Bubbles do not compute ARIA labels specifically to their implementation since they can be rather general-purpose. Instead, owners of the specific bubble instance (such as an icon) are responsible for defining custom label providers for their bubbles.

Note that calling this isn't sufficient for it to actually be used. recomputeAriaContext will likely also need to be called to actually apply the custom label to the bubble's focusable element.

Parameter Type provider AriaLabelProvider | null

void

Bubble . setAriaLabelProvider

getAriaLabel ( ) : string | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:827

Returns the ARIA label to use for this bubble based on the provider set via setAriaLabelProvider. This will return null if the provider is absent or returns null.

string | null

The ARIA label to use for this bubble, or null if one is not provided.

Bubble . getAriaLabel

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/mini_workspace_bubble.ts:97

Dispose of this bubble.

void

Bubble . dispose

addWorkspaceChangeListener ( listener ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/mini_workspace_bubble.ts:108

Adds a change listener to the mini workspace.

Parameter Type listener ( e ) => void

void

updateBlockStyles ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/mini_workspace_bubble.ts:256

Reapplies styles to all of the blocks in the mini workspace.

void

performAction ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/mini_workspace_bubble.ts:299

Handles the user acting on this bubble via keyboard navigation by focusing the mutator workspace.