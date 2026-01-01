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Class: TextBubble

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/text_bubble.ts:20

A bubble that displays non-editable text. Used by the warning icon.

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
BORDER_WIDTHThe width of the border around the bubble.
DOUBLE_BORDERDouble the width of the border around the bubble.
MIN_SIZEThe minimum size the bubble can have.
TAIL_THICKNESSThe thickness of the base of the tail in relation to the size of the bubble. Higher numbers result in thinner tails.
TAIL_ANGLEThe number of degrees that the tail bends counter-clockwise.
TAIL_BENDThe sharpness of the tail's bend. Higher numbers result in smoother tails.
ANCHOR_RADIUSDistance between arrow point and anchor point.
id-
svgRootThe SVG group containing all parts of the bubble.
contentContainerThe SVG group containing the contents of the bubble.
disposedTrue if the bubble has been disposed, false otherwise.
workspaceThe workspace this bubble belongs to.
anchorThe anchor location of the thing this bubble is attached to. The tail of the bubble will point to this location.
ownerRectAn optional rect we don't want the bubble to overlap with when automatically positioning.
ownerThe object responsible for hosting/spawning this bubble.

Methods index

MethodDescription
disposeDispose of this bubble.
setAnchorLocationSet the location the tail of this bubble points to.
setPositionRelativeToAnchorSets the position of this bubble relative to its anchor.
getSizeReturns the size of this bubble.
setSizeSets the size of this bubble, including the border.
getColourReturns the colour of the background and tail of this bubble.
setColourSets the colour of the background and tail of this bubble.
onKeyDownHandles key events when this bubble is focused. By default, closes the bubble on Escape.
positionRelativeToAnchorPositions the bubble relative to its anchor. Does not render its tail.
moveByMoves the bubble by the given amounts in the x and y directions.
positionByRectPositions the bubble "optimally" so that the most of it is visible and it does not overlap the rect (if provided).
getBoundingRectangleReturns the bounds of this bubble.
setDraggingSets whether or not this bubble is being dragged.
isMovableReturns whether this bubble is movable or not.
startDragStarts a drag on the bubble.
dragDrags the bubble to the given location.
endDragEnds the drag on the bubble.
revertDragMoves the bubble back to where it was at the start of a drag.
selectSelect this. Highlight it visually.
unselectUnselect this. Unhighlight it visually.
getFocusableElementSee IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.
getFocusableTreeSee IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.
onNodeFocusSee IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.
onNodeBlurSee IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.
canBeFocusedSee IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.
getOwnerReturns the object that owns/hosts this bubble, if any.
recomputeAriaContextRecomputes the ARIA label and role for this bubble. This is automatically called during initialization, but implementations may find it useful to call this if the bubble's label should be changed.
setAriaLabelProviderSets a custom ARIA label provider for this bubble, or null if it should be reset to use the default method.
getAriaLabelReturns the ARIA label to use for this bubble based on the provider set via setAriaLabelProvider. This will return null if the provider is absent or returns null.
getTextReturns the current text of this text bubble.
setTextSets the current text of this text bubble, and updates the display.

Constructors

Constructor

new TextBubble(
   text, 
   workspace, 
   anchor, 
   ownerRect?, 
   owner?
): TextBubble;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/text_bubble.ts:23

Parameters

ParameterType
textstring
workspaceWorkspaceSvg
anchorCoordinate
ownerRect?Rect
owner?IHasBubble & IFocusableNode

Returns

TextBubble

Overrides

Bubble.constructor

Properties

BORDER_WIDTH

readonly static BORDER_WIDTH: 6 = 6;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:46

The width of the border around the bubble.

Inherited from

Bubble.BORDER_WIDTH

DOUBLE_BORDER

readonly static DOUBLE_BORDER: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:49

Double the width of the border around the bubble.

Inherited from

Bubble.DOUBLE_BORDER

MIN_SIZE

readonly static MIN_SIZE: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:52

The minimum size the bubble can have.

Inherited from

Bubble.MIN_SIZE

TAIL_THICKNESS

readonly static TAIL_THICKNESS: 1 = 1;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:58

The thickness of the base of the tail in relation to the size of the bubble. Higher numbers result in thinner tails.

Inherited from

Bubble.TAIL_THICKNESS

TAIL_ANGLE

readonly static TAIL_ANGLE: 20 = 20;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:61

The number of degrees that the tail bends counter-clockwise.

Inherited from

Bubble.TAIL_ANGLE

TAIL_BEND

readonly static TAIL_BEND: 4 = 4;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:67

The sharpness of the tail's bend. Higher numbers result in smoother tails.

Inherited from

Bubble.TAIL_BEND

ANCHOR_RADIUS

readonly static ANCHOR_RADIUS: 8 = 8;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:70

Distance between arrow point and anchor point.

Inherited from

Bubble.ANCHOR_RADIUS

id

id: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:72

Inherited from

Bubble.id

svgRoot

protected svgRoot: SVGGElement;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:75

The SVG group containing all parts of the bubble.

Inherited from

Bubble.svgRoot

contentContainer

protected contentContainer: SVGGElement;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:84

The SVG group containing the contents of the bubble.

Inherited from

Bubble.contentContainer

disposed

disposed: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:95

True if the bubble has been disposed, false otherwise.

Inherited from

Bubble.disposed

workspace

readonly workspace: WorkspaceSvg;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/text_bubble.ts:25

The workspace this bubble belongs to.

Inherited from

Bubble.workspace

anchor

protected anchor: Coordinate;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/text_bubble.ts:26

The anchor location of the thing this bubble is attached to. The tail of the bubble will point to this location.

Inherited from

Bubble.anchor

ownerRect?

protected optional ownerRect?: Rect;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/text_bubble.ts:27

An optional rect we don't want the bubble to overlap with when automatically positioning.

Inherited from

Bubble.ownerRect

owner?

protected optional owner?: IHasBubble & IFocusableNode;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/text_bubble.ts:28

The object responsible for hosting/spawning this bubble.

Inherited from

Bubble.owner

Methods

dispose()

dispose(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:180

Dispose of this bubble.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Bubble.dispose

setAnchorLocation()

setAnchorLocation(anchor, relayout?): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:193

Set the location the tail of this bubble points to.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDefault valueDescription
anchorCoordinateundefinedThe location the tail of this bubble points to.
relayoutbooleanfalseIf true, reposition the bubble from scratch so that it is optimally visible. If false, reposition it so it maintains the same position relative to the anchor.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Bubble.setAnchorLocation

setPositionRelativeToAnchor()

setPositionRelativeToAnchor(left, top): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:204

Sets the position of this bubble relative to its anchor.

Parameters

ParameterType
leftnumber
topnumber

Returns

void

Inherited from

Bubble.setPositionRelativeToAnchor

getSize()

protected getSize(): Size;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:212

Returns

Size

the size of this bubble.

Inherited from

Bubble.getSize

setSize()

protected setSize(size, relayout?): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:224

Sets the size of this bubble, including the border.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDefault valueDescription
sizeSizeundefinedSets the size of this bubble, including the border.
relayoutbooleanfalseIf true, reposition the bubble from scratch so that it is optimally visible. If false, reposition it so it maintains the same position relative to the anchor.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Bubble.setSize

getColour()

protected getColour(): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:241

Returns the colour of the background and tail of this bubble.

Returns

string

Inherited from

Bubble.getColour

setColour()

setColour(colour): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:246

Sets the colour of the background and tail of this bubble.

Parameters

ParameterType
colourstring

Returns

void

Inherited from

Bubble.setColour

onKeyDown()

protected onKeyDown(e): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:267

Handles key events when this bubble is focused. By default, closes the bubble on Escape.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
eKeyboardEventThe keyboard event to handle.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Bubble.onKeyDown

positionRelativeToAnchor()

protected positionRelativeToAnchor(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:275

Positions the bubble relative to its anchor. Does not render its tail.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Bubble.positionRelativeToAnchor

moveBy()

moveBy(
   dx, 
   dy, 
   _reason?
): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:302

Moves the bubble by the given amounts in the x and y directions.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
dxnumberThe distance to move along the x axis.
dynumberThe distance to move along the y axis.
_reason?string[]A description of why this move is happening.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Bubble.moveBy

positionByRect()

protected positionByRect(rect?): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:311

Positions the bubble "optimally" so that the most of it is visible and it does not overlap the rect (if provided).

Parameters

ParameterType
rectRect

Returns

void

Inherited from

Bubble.positionByRect

getBoundingRectangle()

getBoundingRectangle(): Rect;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:655

Returns the bounds of this bubble.

Returns

Rect

A bounding box for this bubble.

Inherited from

Bubble.getBoundingRectangle

setDragging()

setDragging(_start): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:687

Sets whether or not this bubble is being dragged.

Parameters

ParameterType
_startboolean

Returns

void

Inherited from

Bubble.setDragging

isMovable()

isMovable(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:707

Returns whether this bubble is movable or not.

Returns

boolean

Inherited from

Bubble.isMovable

startDrag()

startDrag(): IBubble;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:712

Starts a drag on the bubble.

Returns

IBubble

Inherited from

Bubble.startDrag

drag()

drag(newLoc): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:717

Drags the bubble to the given location.

Parameters

ParameterType
newLocCoordinate

Returns

void

Inherited from

Bubble.drag

endDrag()

endDrag(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:722

Ends the drag on the bubble.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Bubble.endDrag

revertDrag()

revertDrag(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:727

Moves the bubble back to where it was at the start of a drag.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Bubble.revertDrag

select()

select(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:731

Select this. Highlight it visually.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Bubble.select

unselect()

unselect(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:736

Unselect this. Unhighlight it visually.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Bubble.unselect

getFocusableElement()

getFocusableElement(): HTMLElement | SVGElement;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:742

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.

Returns

HTMLElement | SVGElement

Inherited from

Bubble.getFocusableElement

getFocusableTree()

getFocusableTree(): IFocusableTree;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:747

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.

Returns

IFocusableTree

Inherited from

Bubble.getFocusableTree

onNodeFocus()

onNodeFocus(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:752

See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Bubble.onNodeFocus

onNodeBlur()

onNodeBlur(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:762

See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Bubble.onNodeBlur

canBeFocused()

canBeFocused(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:767

See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.

Returns

boolean

Inherited from

Bubble.canBeFocused

getOwner()

getOwner(): 
  | IHasBubble & IFocusableNode
  | undefined;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:774

Returns the object that owns/hosts this bubble, if any.

Returns

| IHasBubble & IFocusableNode | undefined

Inherited from

Bubble.getOwner

recomputeAriaContext()

protected recomputeAriaContext(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:787

Recomputes the ARIA label and role for this bubble. This is automatically called during initialization, but implementations may find it useful to call this if the bubble's label should be changed.

Bubbles use a default non-specific label unless they're customized otherwise which is the responsibility of the bubble's owner rather than bubble implementations. Customization can be done via setAriaLabelProvider.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Bubble.recomputeAriaContext

setAriaLabelProvider()

setAriaLabelProvider(provider): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:815

Sets a custom ARIA label provider for this bubble, or null if it should be reset to use the default method.

Bubbles do not compute ARIA labels specifically to their implementation since they can be rather general-purpose. Instead, owners of the specific bubble instance (such as an icon) are responsible for defining custom label providers for their bubbles.

Note that calling this isn't sufficient for it to actually be used. recomputeAriaContext will likely also need to be called to actually apply the custom label to the bubble's focusable element.

Parameters

ParameterType
providerAriaLabelProvider | null

Returns

void

Inherited from

Bubble.setAriaLabelProvider

getAriaLabel()

getAriaLabel(): string | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/bubble.ts:827

Returns the ARIA label to use for this bubble based on the provider set via setAriaLabelProvider. This will return null if the provider is absent or returns null.

Returns

string | null

The ARIA label to use for this bubble, or null if one is not provided.

Inherited from

Bubble.getAriaLabel

getText()

getText(): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/text_bubble.ts:37

Returns

string

the current text of this text bubble.

setText()

setText(text): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bubbles/text_bubble.ts:42

Sets the current text of this text bubble, and updates the display.

Parameters

ParameterType
textstring

Returns

void