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Variable: bumpIntoBounds

const bumpIntoBounds: (workspace, bounds, object) => boolean = bumpObjectIntoBounds;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bump_objects.ts:86

Bumps the given object that has passed out of bounds.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
workspaceWorkspaceSvgThe workspace containing the object.
boundsContainerRegionThe region to bump an object into. For example, pass ScrollMetrics to bump a block into the scrollable region of the workspace, or pass ViewMetrics to bump a block into the visible region of the workspace. This should be specified in workspace coordinates.
objectIBoundedElementThe object to bump.

Returns

boolean

True if object was bumped.