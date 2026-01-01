Variable: bumpIntoBounds
const bumpIntoBounds: (workspace, bounds, object) => boolean = bumpObjectIntoBounds;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/bump_objects.ts:86
Bumps the given object that has passed out of bounds.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
workspace
WorkspaceSvg
|The workspace containing the object.
bounds
ContainerRegion
|The region to bump an object into. For example, pass ScrollMetrics to bump a block into the scrollable region of the workspace, or pass ViewMetrics to bump a block into the visible region of the workspace. This should be specified in workspace coordinates.
object
IBoundedElement
|The object to bump.
Returns
boolean
True if object was bumped.