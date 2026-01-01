copy Copy a copyable item, and record its data and the workspace it was copied from.

getLastCopiedData Gets the copy data for the last item copied. This is useful if you are implementing custom copy/paste behavior. If you want the default behavior, just use the copy and paste methods directly.

setLastCopiedData Sets the last copied item. You should call this method if you implement custom copy behavior, so that other callers are working with the correct data. This method is called automatically if you use the built-in copy method.

getLastCopiedWorkspace Gets the workspace that was last copied from. This is useful if you are implementing custom copy/paste behavior and want to paste on the same workspace that was copied from. If you want the default behavior, just use the copy and paste methods directly.

setLastCopiedWorkspace Sets the workspace that was last copied from. You should call this method if you implement custom copy behavior, so that other callers are working with the correct data. This method is called automatically if you use the built-in copy method.

getLastCopiedLocation Gets the location that was last copied from. This is useful if you are implementing custom copy/paste behavior. If you want the default behavior, just use the copy and paste methods directly.

setLastCopiedLocation Sets the location that was last copied from. You should call this method if you implement custom copy behavior, so that other callers are working with the correct data. This method is called automatically if you use the built-in copy method.