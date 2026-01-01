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Function: paste()

Pastes the given data into the workspace, or the last copied ICopyable if no data is passed.

copyData

The data to paste into the workspace.

workspace

The workspace to paste the data into.

coordinate

The location to paste the thing at.

function paste < T > (

copyData ,

workspace ,

coordinate ?

) : ICopyable < T > | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/clipboard.ts:141

Paste a pasteable element into the given workspace.

This function does not perform any checks to ensure the paste is allowed, e.g. that the workspace is rendered or the block is pasteable. Such checks should be done before calling this function.

Type Parameter T extends ICopyData

Parameter Type Description copyData T The data to paste into the workspace. workspace WorkspaceSvg The workspace to paste the data into. coordinate? Coordinate The location to paste the thing at.

ICopyable < T > | null

The pasted thing if the paste was successful, null otherwise.

function paste ( ) :

| ICopyable < ICopyData >

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/clipboard.ts:152

Pastes the last copied ICopyable into the last copied-from workspace.

| ICopyable < ICopyData > | null

the pasted thing if the paste was successful, null otherwise.