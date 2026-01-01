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Function: paste()

Pastes the given data into the workspace, or the last copied ICopyable if no data is passed.

Param

copyData

The data to paste into the workspace.

Param

workspace

The workspace to paste the data into.

Param

coordinate

The location to paste the thing at.

Call Signature

function paste<T>(
   copyData, 
   workspace, 
   coordinate?
): ICopyable<T> | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/clipboard.ts:141

Paste a pasteable element into the given workspace.

This function does not perform any checks to ensure the paste is allowed, e.g. that the workspace is rendered or the block is pasteable. Such checks should be done before calling this function.

Type Parameters

Type Parameter
T extends ICopyData

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
copyDataTThe data to paste into the workspace.
workspaceWorkspaceSvgThe workspace to paste the data into.
coordinate?CoordinateThe location to paste the thing at.

Returns

ICopyable<T> | null

The pasted thing if the paste was successful, null otherwise.

Call Signature

function paste(): 
  | ICopyable<ICopyData>
  | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/clipboard.ts:152

Pastes the last copied ICopyable into the last copied-from workspace.

Returns

| ICopyable<ICopyData> | null

the pasted thing if the paste was successful, null otherwise.