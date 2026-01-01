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Interface: BlockCopyData

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/clipboard/block_paster.ts:150

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
blockState-
typeCounts-
paster-

Properties

blockState

blockState: State;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/clipboard/block_paster.ts:151

typeCounts

typeCounts: object;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/clipboard/block_paster.ts:152

Index Signature

[key: string]: number

paster

paster: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_copyable.ts:30

Inherited from

ICopyData.paster