Interface: BlockCopyData
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/clipboard/block_paster.ts:150
Extends
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|blockState
|-
|typeCounts
|-
|paster
|-
Properties
blockState
blockState: State;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/clipboard/block_paster.ts:151
typeCounts
typeCounts: object;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/clipboard/block_paster.ts:152
Index Signature
[key: string]: number
paster
paster: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_copyable.ts:30
Inherited from
ICopyData.paster