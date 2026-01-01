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Abstract Class: CommentBarButton

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:17

Button displayed on a comment's top bar.

Property Description icon SVG image displayed on this button. id The ID of this button's parent comment. workspace The workspace this button's parent comment is on. container An SVG group that this button should be a child of. commentView -

Method Description isVisible Returns whether or not this button is currently visible. getCommentView Returns the parent comment view of this comment bar button. reposition Adjusts the position of this button within its parent container. performAction Perform the action this button should take when it is acted on. getSize Returns the dimensions of this button in workspace coordinates. getMargin Returns the margin in workspace coordinates surrounding this button. getFocusableElement Returns a DOM element representing this button that can receive focus. getFocusableTree Returns the workspace this button is a child of. onNodeFocus Called when this button's focusable DOM element gains focus. onNodeBlur Called when this button's focusable DOM element loses focus. canBeFocused Returns whether this button can be focused. True if it is visible. recomputeAriaContext Recomputes the ARIA label and role for this button. Note that this is not automatically called during initialization and must be called once a button's focusable element (icon) is initialized. Implementations may also find it useful to call this if the button's label should be changed. getAriaLabel Returns the ARIA label to use for this button (defaults to null). Note that this method will only be called and apply when recomputeAriaContext is called.

new CommentBarButton (

id ,

workspace ,

container ,

commentView

) : CommentBarButton ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:30

Creates a new CommentBarButton instance.

Parameter Type Description id string The ID of this button's parent comment. workspace WorkspaceSvg The workspace this button's parent comment is on. container SVGGElement An SVG group that this button should be a child of. commentView CommentView -

CommentBarButton

abstract protected readonly icon : SVGImageElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:21

SVG image displayed on this button.

readonly id : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:31

The ID of this button's parent comment.

protected readonly workspace : WorkspaceSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:32

The workspace this button's parent comment is on.

protected readonly container : SVGGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:33

An SVG group that this button should be a child of.

protected readonly commentView : CommentView ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:34

isVisible ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:40

Returns whether or not this button is currently visible.

boolean

getCommentView ( ) : CommentView ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:47

Returns the parent comment view of this comment bar button.

CommentView

abstract reposition ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:52

Adjusts the position of this button within its parent container.

void

abstract performAction ( e ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:55

Perform the action this button should take when it is acted on.

Parameter Type e? Event

void

IFocusableNode . performAction

getSize ( includeMargin ? ) : Rect ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:63

Returns the dimensions of this button in workspace coordinates.

Parameter Type Default value Description includeMargin boolean false True to include the margin when calculating the size.

Rect

The size of this button.

getMargin ( ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:77

Returns the margin in workspace coordinates surrounding this button.

number

getFocusableElement ( ) : SVGImageElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:82

Returns a DOM element representing this button that can receive focus.

SVGImageElement

IFocusableNode . getFocusableElement

getFocusableTree ( ) : WorkspaceSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:87

Returns the workspace this button is a child of.

WorkspaceSvg

IFocusableNode . getFocusableTree

onNodeFocus ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:92

Called when this button's focusable DOM element gains focus.

void

IFocusableNode . onNodeFocus

onNodeBlur ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:101

Called when this button's focusable DOM element loses focus.

void

IFocusableNode . onNodeBlur

canBeFocused ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:104

Returns whether this button can be focused. True if it is visible.

boolean

IFocusableNode . canBeFocused

protected recomputeAriaContext ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:114

Recomputes the ARIA label and role for this button. Note that this is not automatically called during initialization and must be called once a button's focusable element (icon) is initialized. Implementations may also find it useful to call this if the button's label should be changed.

void

protected getAriaLabel ( ) : string | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:133

Returns the ARIA label to use for this button (defaults to null). Note that this method will only be called and apply when recomputeAriaContext is called.

string | null

The ARIA label to use for this button, or null to use a default.