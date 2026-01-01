Abstract Class: CommentBarButton
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:17
Button displayed on a comment's top bar.
Extended by
Implements
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|icon
|SVG image displayed on this button.
|id
|The ID of this button's parent comment.
|workspace
|The workspace this button's parent comment is on.
|container
|An SVG group that this button should be a child of.
|commentView
|-
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|isVisible
|Returns whether or not this button is currently visible.
|getCommentView
|Returns the parent comment view of this comment bar button.
|reposition
|Adjusts the position of this button within its parent container.
|performAction
|Perform the action this button should take when it is acted on.
|getSize
|Returns the dimensions of this button in workspace coordinates.
|getMargin
|Returns the margin in workspace coordinates surrounding this button.
|getFocusableElement
|Returns a DOM element representing this button that can receive focus.
|getFocusableTree
|Returns the workspace this button is a child of.
|onNodeFocus
|Called when this button's focusable DOM element gains focus.
|onNodeBlur
|Called when this button's focusable DOM element loses focus.
|canBeFocused
|Returns whether this button can be focused. True if it is visible.
|recomputeAriaContext
|Recomputes the ARIA label and role for this button. Note that this is not automatically called during initialization and must be called once a button's focusable element (icon) is initialized. Implementations may also find it useful to call this if the button's label should be changed.
|getAriaLabel
|Returns the ARIA label to use for this button (defaults to null). Note that this method will only be called and apply when recomputeAriaContext is called.
Constructors
Constructor
new CommentBarButton(
id,
workspace,
container,
commentView
): CommentBarButton;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:30
Creates a new CommentBarButton instance.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
id
string
|The ID of this button's parent comment.
workspace
WorkspaceSvg
|The workspace this button's parent comment is on.
container
SVGGElement
|An SVG group that this button should be a child of.
commentView
CommentView
|-
Returns
CommentBarButton
Properties
icon
abstract protected readonly icon: SVGImageElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:21
SVG image displayed on this button.
id
readonly id: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:31
The ID of this button's parent comment.
workspace
protected readonly workspace: WorkspaceSvg;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:32
The workspace this button's parent comment is on.
container
protected readonly container: SVGGElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:33
An SVG group that this button should be a child of.
commentView
protected readonly commentView: CommentView;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:34
Methods
isVisible()
isVisible(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:40
Returns whether or not this button is currently visible.
Returns
boolean
getCommentView()
getCommentView(): CommentView;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:47
Returns the parent comment view of this comment bar button.
Returns
reposition()
abstract reposition(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:52
Adjusts the position of this button within its parent container.
Returns
void
performAction()
abstract performAction(e?): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:55
Perform the action this button should take when it is acted on.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
e?
Event
Returns
void
Implementation of
getSize()
getSize(includeMargin?): Rect;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:63
Returns the dimensions of this button in workspace coordinates.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Default value
|Description
includeMargin
boolean
false
|True to include the margin when calculating the size.
Returns
The size of this button.
getMargin()
getMargin(): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:77
Returns the margin in workspace coordinates surrounding this button.
Returns
number
getFocusableElement()
getFocusableElement(): SVGImageElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:82
Returns a DOM element representing this button that can receive focus.
Returns
SVGImageElement
Implementation of
IFocusableNode.
getFocusableElement
getFocusableTree()
getFocusableTree(): WorkspaceSvg;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:87
Returns the workspace this button is a child of.
Returns
Implementation of
IFocusableNode.
getFocusableTree
onNodeFocus()
onNodeFocus(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:92
Called when this button's focusable DOM element gains focus.
Returns
void
Implementation of
onNodeBlur()
onNodeBlur(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:101
Called when this button's focusable DOM element loses focus.
Returns
void
Implementation of
canBeFocused()
canBeFocused(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:104
Returns whether this button can be focused. True if it is visible.
Returns
boolean
Implementation of
recomputeAriaContext()
protected recomputeAriaContext(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:114
Recomputes the ARIA label and role for this button. Note that this is not automatically called during initialization and must be called once a button's focusable element (icon) is initialized. Implementations may also find it useful to call this if the button's label should be changed.
Returns
void
getAriaLabel()
protected getAriaLabel(): string | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:133
Returns the ARIA label to use for this button (defaults to null). Note that this method will only be called and apply when recomputeAriaContext is called.
Returns
string |
null
The ARIA label to use for this button, or null to use a default.