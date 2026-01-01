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Class: CommentEditor

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:30

The part of a comment that can be typed into.

Implements

Properties index

PropertyDescription
id-
workspace-

Methods index

MethodDescription
getDomGets the dom structure for this comment editor.
getTextGets the current text of the comment.
setTextSets the current text of the comment and fires change listeners.
getParentReturns the parent object that owns this comment editor, if any.
addTextChangeListenerRegisters a callback that listens for text changes.
removeTextChangeListenerRemoves the given listener from the list of text change listeners.
setPlaceholderTextSets the placeholder text displayed for an empty comment.
setEditableSets whether the textarea is editable. If not, the textarea will be readonly.
updateSizeUpdate the size of the comment editor element.
getFocusableElementReturns the DOM element that can be explicitly requested to receive focus.
getFocusableTreeReturns the closest parent tree of this node (in cases where a tree has distinct trees underneath it), which represents the tree to which this node belongs.
onNodeFocusCalled when this node receives active focus.
onNodeBlurCalled when this node loses active focus. It may still have passive focus.
canBeFocusedIndicates whether this node allows focus. If this returns false then none of the other IFocusableNode methods will be called.

Constructors

Constructor

new CommentEditor(
   workspace, 
   commentId, 
   onFinishEditing?
): CommentEditor;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:49

Parameters

ParameterType
workspaceWorkspaceSvg
commentIdstring
onFinishEditing?() => void

Returns

CommentEditor

Properties

id

id: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:31

workspace

workspace: WorkspaceSvg;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:50

Methods

getDom()

getDom(): SVGForeignObjectElement;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:124

Gets the dom structure for this comment editor.

Returns

SVGForeignObjectElement

getText()

getText(): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:129

Gets the current text of the comment.

Returns

string

setText()

setText(text): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:134

Sets the current text of the comment and fires change listeners.

Parameters

ParameterType
textstring

Returns

void

getParent()

getParent(): 
  | BlockSvg
  | RenderedWorkspaceComment
  | undefined;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:152

Returns the parent object that owns this comment editor, if any.

Returns

| BlockSvg | RenderedWorkspaceComment | undefined

addTextChangeListener()

addTextChangeListener(listener): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:182

Registers a callback that listens for text changes.

Parameters

ParameterType
listener(oldText, newText) => void

Returns

void

removeTextChangeListener()

removeTextChangeListener(listener): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:187

Removes the given listener from the list of text change listeners.

Parameters

ParameterType
listener() => void

Returns

void

setPlaceholderText()

setPlaceholderText(text): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:195

Sets the placeholder text displayed for an empty comment.

Parameters

ParameterType
textstring

Returns

void

setEditable()

setEditable(isEditable): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:200

Sets whether the textarea is editable. If not, the textarea will be readonly.

Parameters

ParameterType
isEditableboolean

Returns

void

updateSize()

updateSize(size, topBarSize): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:209

Update the size of the comment editor element.

Parameters

ParameterType
sizeSize
topBarSizeSize

Returns

void

getFocusableElement()

getFocusableElement(): HTMLElement | SVGElement;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:221

Returns the DOM element that can be explicitly requested to receive focus.

IMPORTANT: Please note that this element is expected to have a visual presence on the page as it will both be explicitly focused and have its style changed depending on its current focus state (i.e. blurred, actively focused, and passively focused). The element will have one of two styles attached (where no style indicates blurred/not focused):

  • blocklyActiveFocus
  • blocklyPassiveFocus

The returned element must also have a valid ID specified, and this ID should be unique across the entire page. Failing to have a properly unique ID could result in trying to focus one node (such as via a mouse click) leading to another node with the same ID actually becoming focused by FocusManager.

The returned element must be visible if the node is ever focused via FocusManager.focusNode() or FocusManager.focusTree(). It's allowed for an element to be hidden until onNodeFocus() is called, or become hidden with a call to onNodeBlur().

It's expected the actual returned element will not change for the lifetime of the node (that is, its properties can change but a new element should never be returned). Also, the returned element will have its tabindex overwritten throughout the lifecycle of this node and FocusManager.

If a node requires the ability to be focused directly without first being focused via FocusManager then it must set its own tab index.

Returns

HTMLElement | SVGElement

The HTMLElement or SVGElement which can both receive focus and be visually represented as actively or passively focused for this node.

Implementation of

IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement

getFocusableTree()

getFocusableTree(): IFocusableTree;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:224

Returns the closest parent tree of this node (in cases where a tree has distinct trees underneath it), which represents the tree to which this node belongs.

Returns

IFocusableTree

The node's IFocusableTree.

Implementation of

IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree

onNodeFocus()

onNodeFocus(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:227

Called when this node receives active focus.

Note that it's fine for implementations to change visibility modifiers, but they should avoid the following:

  • Creating or removing DOM elements (including via the renderer or drawer).
  • Affecting focus via DOM focus() calls or the FocusManager.

Implementations may consider scrolling themselves into view here; that is not handled by the focus manager.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus

onNodeBlur()

onNodeBlur(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:237

Called when this node loses active focus. It may still have passive focus.

This has the same implementation restrictions as onNodeFocus().

Returns

void

Implementation of

IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur

canBeFocused()

canBeFocused(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:238

Indicates whether this node allows focus. If this returns false then none of the other IFocusableNode methods will be called.

Note that special care must be taken if implementations of this function dynamically change their return value value over the lifetime of the node as certain environment conditions could affect the focusability of this node's DOM element (such as whether the element has a positive or zero tabindex). Also, changing from a true to a false value while the node holds focus will not immediately change the current focus of the node nor FocusManager's internal state, and thus may result in some of the node's functions being called later on when defocused (since it was previously considered focusable at the time of being focused).

Implementations should generally always return true here unless there are circumstances under which this node should be skipped for focus considerations. Examples may include being disabled, read-only, a purely visual decoration, or a node with no visual representation that must implement this interface (e.g. due to a parent interface extending it). Keep in mind accessibility best practices when determining whether a node should be focusable since even disabled and read-only elements are still often relevant to providing organizational context to users (particularly when using a screen reader).

Returns

boolean

Whether this node can be focused by FocusManager.

Implementation of

IFocusableNode.canBeFocused