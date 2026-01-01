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Class: CommentEditor

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:30

The part of a comment that can be typed into.

Property Description id - workspace -

Method Description getDom Gets the dom structure for this comment editor. getText Gets the current text of the comment. setText Sets the current text of the comment and fires change listeners. getParent Returns the parent object that owns this comment editor, if any. addTextChangeListener Registers a callback that listens for text changes. removeTextChangeListener Removes the given listener from the list of text change listeners. setPlaceholderText Sets the placeholder text displayed for an empty comment. setEditable Sets whether the textarea is editable. If not, the textarea will be readonly. updateSize Update the size of the comment editor element. getFocusableElement Returns the DOM element that can be explicitly requested to receive focus. getFocusableTree Returns the closest parent tree of this node (in cases where a tree has distinct trees underneath it), which represents the tree to which this node belongs. onNodeFocus Called when this node receives active focus. onNodeBlur Called when this node loses active focus. It may still have passive focus. canBeFocused Indicates whether this node allows focus. If this returns false then none of the other IFocusableNode methods will be called.

new CommentEditor (

workspace ,

commentId ,

onFinishEditing ?

) : CommentEditor ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:49

Parameter Type workspace WorkspaceSvg commentId string onFinishEditing? () => void

CommentEditor

id : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:31

workspace : WorkspaceSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:50

getDom ( ) : SVGForeignObjectElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:124

Gets the dom structure for this comment editor.

SVGForeignObjectElement

getText ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:129

Gets the current text of the comment.

string

setText ( text ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:134

Sets the current text of the comment and fires change listeners.

Parameter Type text string

void

getParent ( ) :

| BlockSvg

| RenderedWorkspaceComment

| undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:152

Returns the parent object that owns this comment editor, if any.

| BlockSvg | RenderedWorkspaceComment | undefined

addTextChangeListener ( listener ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:182

Registers a callback that listens for text changes.

Parameter Type listener ( oldText , newText ) => void

void

removeTextChangeListener ( listener ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:187

Removes the given listener from the list of text change listeners.

Parameter Type listener () => void

void

setPlaceholderText ( text ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:195

Sets the placeholder text displayed for an empty comment.

Parameter Type text string

void

setEditable ( isEditable ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:200

Sets whether the textarea is editable. If not, the textarea will be readonly.

Parameter Type isEditable boolean

void

updateSize ( size , topBarSize ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:209

Update the size of the comment editor element.

Parameter Type size Size topBarSize Size

void

getFocusableElement ( ) : HTMLElement | SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:221

Returns the DOM element that can be explicitly requested to receive focus.

IMPORTANT: Please note that this element is expected to have a visual presence on the page as it will both be explicitly focused and have its style changed depending on its current focus state (i.e. blurred, actively focused, and passively focused). The element will have one of two styles attached (where no style indicates blurred/not focused):

blocklyActiveFocus

blocklyPassiveFocus

The returned element must also have a valid ID specified, and this ID should be unique across the entire page. Failing to have a properly unique ID could result in trying to focus one node (such as via a mouse click) leading to another node with the same ID actually becoming focused by FocusManager.

The returned element must be visible if the node is ever focused via FocusManager.focusNode() or FocusManager.focusTree(). It's allowed for an element to be hidden until onNodeFocus() is called, or become hidden with a call to onNodeBlur().

It's expected the actual returned element will not change for the lifetime of the node (that is, its properties can change but a new element should never be returned). Also, the returned element will have its tabindex overwritten throughout the lifecycle of this node and FocusManager.

If a node requires the ability to be focused directly without first being focused via FocusManager then it must set its own tab index.

HTMLElement | SVGElement

The HTMLElement or SVGElement which can both receive focus and be visually represented as actively or passively focused for this node.

IFocusableNode . getFocusableElement

getFocusableTree ( ) : IFocusableTree ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:224

Returns the closest parent tree of this node (in cases where a tree has distinct trees underneath it), which represents the tree to which this node belongs.

IFocusableTree

The node's IFocusableTree.

IFocusableNode . getFocusableTree

onNodeFocus ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:227

Called when this node receives active focus.

Note that it's fine for implementations to change visibility modifiers, but they should avoid the following:

Creating or removing DOM elements (including via the renderer or drawer).

Affecting focus via DOM focus() calls or the FocusManager.

Implementations may consider scrolling themselves into view here; that is not handled by the focus manager.

void

IFocusableNode . onNodeFocus

onNodeBlur ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:237

Called when this node loses active focus. It may still have passive focus.

This has the same implementation restrictions as onNodeFocus().

void

IFocusableNode . onNodeBlur

canBeFocused ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_editor.ts:238

Indicates whether this node allows focus. If this returns false then none of the other IFocusableNode methods will be called.

Note that special care must be taken if implementations of this function dynamically change their return value value over the lifetime of the node as certain environment conditions could affect the focusability of this node's DOM element (such as whether the element has a positive or zero tabindex). Also, changing from a true to a false value while the node holds focus will not immediately change the current focus of the node nor FocusManager's internal state, and thus may result in some of the node's functions being called later on when defocused (since it was previously considered focusable at the time of being focused).

Implementations should generally always return true here unless there are circumstances under which this node should be skipped for focus considerations. Examples may include being disabled, read-only, a purely visual decoration, or a node with no visual representation that must implement this interface (e.g. due to a parent interface extending it). Keep in mind accessibility best practices when determining whether a node should be focusable since even disabled and read-only elements are still often relevant to providing organizational context to users (particularly when using a screen reader).

boolean

Whether this node can be focused by FocusManager.