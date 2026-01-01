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Class: DeleteCommentBarButton

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/delete_comment_bar_button.ts:25

Button that deletes a comment.

Property Description id The ID of this button's parent comment. workspace The workspace this button's parent comment is on. container An SVG group that this button should be a child of. commentView - icon SVG image displayed on this button.

Method Description isVisible Returns whether or not this button is currently visible. getCommentView Returns the parent comment view of this comment bar button. getSize Returns the dimensions of this button in workspace coordinates. getMargin Returns the margin in workspace coordinates surrounding this button. getFocusableElement Returns a DOM element representing this button that can receive focus. getFocusableTree Returns the workspace this button is a child of. onNodeFocus Called when this button's focusable DOM element gains focus. onNodeBlur Called when this button's focusable DOM element loses focus. canBeFocused Returns whether this button can be focused. True if it is visible. recomputeAriaContext Recomputes the ARIA label and role for this button. Note that this is not automatically called during initialization and must be called once a button's focusable element (icon) is initialized. Implementations may also find it useful to call this if the button's label should be changed. dispose Disposes of this button. reposition Adjusts the positioning of this button within its container. performAction Deletes parent comment. getAriaLabel Returns the ARIA label to use for this button (defaults to null). Note that this method will only be called and apply when recomputeAriaContext is called.

new DeleteCommentBarButton (

id ,

workspace ,

container ,

commentView

) : DeleteCommentBarButton ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/delete_comment_bar_button.ts:43

Creates a new DeleteCommentBarButton instance.

Parameter Type Description id string The ID of this button's parent comment. workspace WorkspaceSvg The workspace this button's parent comment is shown on. container SVGGElement An SVG group that this button should be a child of. commentView CommentView -

DeleteCommentBarButton

CommentBarButton . constructor

readonly id : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:31

The ID of this button's parent comment.

CommentBarButton . id

protected readonly workspace : WorkspaceSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:32

The workspace this button's parent comment is on.

CommentBarButton . workspace

protected readonly container : SVGGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:33

An SVG group that this button should be a child of.

CommentBarButton . container

protected readonly commentView : CommentView ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:34

CommentBarButton . commentView

protected readonly icon : SVGImageElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/delete_comment_bar_button.ts:34

SVG image displayed on this button.

CommentBarButton . icon

isVisible ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:40

Returns whether or not this button is currently visible.

boolean

CommentBarButton . isVisible

getCommentView ( ) : CommentView ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:47

Returns the parent comment view of this comment bar button.

CommentView

CommentBarButton . getCommentView

getSize ( includeMargin ? ) : Rect ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:63

Returns the dimensions of this button in workspace coordinates.

Parameter Type Default value Description includeMargin boolean false True to include the margin when calculating the size.

Rect

The size of this button.

CommentBarButton . getSize

getMargin ( ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:77

Returns the margin in workspace coordinates surrounding this button.

number

CommentBarButton . getMargin

getFocusableElement ( ) : SVGImageElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:82

Returns a DOM element representing this button that can receive focus.

SVGImageElement

CommentBarButton . getFocusableElement

getFocusableTree ( ) : WorkspaceSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:87

Returns the workspace this button is a child of.

WorkspaceSvg

CommentBarButton . getFocusableTree

onNodeFocus ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:92

Called when this button's focusable DOM element gains focus.

void

CommentBarButton . onNodeFocus

onNodeBlur ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:101

Called when this button's focusable DOM element loses focus.

void

CommentBarButton . onNodeBlur

canBeFocused ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:104

Returns whether this button can be focused. True if it is visible.

boolean

CommentBarButton . canBeFocused

protected recomputeAriaContext ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/comment_bar_button.ts:114

Recomputes the ARIA label and role for this button. Note that this is not automatically called during initialization and must be called once a button's focusable element (icon) is initialized. Implementations may also find it useful to call this if the button's label should be changed.

void

CommentBarButton . recomputeAriaContext

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/delete_comment_bar_button.ts:77

Disposes of this button.

void

reposition ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/delete_comment_bar_button.ts:84

Adjusts the positioning of this button within its container.

void

CommentBarButton . reposition

performAction ( e ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/delete_comment_bar_button.ts:102

Deletes parent comment.

Parameter Type Description e? Event The event that triggered this action.

void

CommentBarButton . performAction

protected getAriaLabel ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/delete_comment_bar_button.ts:121

Returns the ARIA label to use for this button (defaults to null). Note that this method will only be called and apply when recomputeAriaContext is called.

string

The ARIA label to use for this button, or null to use a default.