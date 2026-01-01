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Class: RenderedWorkspaceComment

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:36

A bounded element interface.

IBoundedElement

IRenderedElement

IDraggable

ISelectable

IDeletable

ICopyable < WorkspaceCommentCopyData >

< > IContextMenu

IFocusableNode

Property Description view The class encompassing the svg elements making up the workspace comment. workspace The workspace to construct the comment in. id The unique identifier for this comment. location The location of the comment in workspace coordinates. disposed Whether this comment has been disposed or not. disposing Whether this comment is being disposed or not.

Method Description setText Sets the text of the comment. setPlaceholderText Sets the placeholder text displayed if the comment is empty. setSize Sets the size of the comment. setCollapsed Sets whether the comment is collapsed or not. setEditable Sets whether the comment is editable or not. getSvgRoot Returns the root SVG element of this comment. getSize Returns the comment's size in workspace units. Does not respect collapsing. getBoundingRectangle Returns the bounding rectangle of this comment in workspace coordinates. Respects collapsing. moveBy Move the comment by the given amounts in workspace coordinates. moveTo Moves the comment to the given location in workspace coordinates. dispose Disposes of the view. setDeleteStyle Visually indicates that this comment would be deleted if dropped. isCopyable Returns whether this comment is copyable or not isMovable Returns whether this comment is movable or not. startDrag Starts a drag on the comment. drag Drags the comment to the given location. endDrag Ends the drag on the comment. revertDrag Moves the comment back to where it was at the start of a drag. select Visually highlights the comment. unselect Visually unhighlights the comment. toCopyData Returns a JSON serializable representation of this comment's state that can be used for pasting. showContextMenu Show a context menu for this comment. snapToGrid Snap this comment to the nearest grid point. getEditorFocusableNode Returns the FocusableNode representing the editor portion of this comment. getFocusableElement See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement. getFocusableTree See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree. onNodeFocus See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus. onNodeBlur See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur. canBeFocused See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused. performAction Handles the user acting on this comment via keyboard navigation. Expands the comment and focuses its editor. getText Returns the text of the comment. isCollapsed Returns whether the comment is collapsed or not. isEditable Returns whether the comment is editable or not, respecting whether the workspace is read-only. isOwnEditable Returns whether the comment is editable or not, only examining its own state and ignoring the state of the workspace. setMovable Sets whether the comment is movable or not. isOwnMovable Returns whether the comment is movable or not, only examining its own state and ignoring the state of the workspace. setDeletable Sets whether the comment is deletable or not. isDeletable Returns whether the comment is deletable or not, respecting whether the workspace is read-only. isOwnDeletable Returns whether the comment is deletable or not, only examining its own state and ignoring the state of the workspace. getRelativeToSurfaceXY Returns the position of the comment in workspace coordinates. isDisposed Returns whether the comment has been disposed or not. isDeadOrDying Returns true if this comment view is currently being disposed or has already been disposed.

new RenderedWorkspaceComment ( workspace , id ? ) : RenderedWorkspaceComment ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:56

Constructs the workspace comment, including the view.

Parameter Type workspace WorkspaceSvg id? string

RenderedWorkspaceComment

WorkspaceComment . constructor

view : CommentView ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:49

The class encompassing the svg elements making up the workspace comment.

readonly workspace : WorkspaceSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:51

The workspace to construct the comment in.

ICopyable . workspace

WorkspaceComment . workspace

readonly id : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:19

The unique identifier for this comment.

ICopyable . id

WorkspaceComment . id

protected location : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:40

The location of the comment in workspace coordinates.

WorkspaceComment . location

protected disposed : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:43

Whether this comment has been disposed or not.

WorkspaceComment . disposed

protected disposing : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:46

Whether this comment is being disposed or not.

WorkspaceComment . disposing

setText ( text ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:99

Sets the text of the comment.

Parameter Type text string

void

WorkspaceComment . setText

setPlaceholderText ( text ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:106

Sets the placeholder text displayed if the comment is empty.

Parameter Type text string

void

setSize ( size ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:111

Sets the size of the comment.

Parameter Type size Size

void

WorkspaceComment . setSize

setCollapsed ( collapsed ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:118

Sets whether the comment is collapsed or not.

Parameter Type collapsed boolean

void

WorkspaceComment . setCollapsed

setEditable ( editable ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:125

Sets whether the comment is editable or not.

Parameter Type editable boolean

void

WorkspaceComment . setEditable

getSvgRoot ( ) : SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:132

Returns the root SVG element of this comment.

SVGElement

IRenderedElement . getSvgRoot

getSize ( ) : Size ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:140

Returns the comment's size in workspace units. Does not respect collapsing.

Size

WorkspaceComment . getSize

getBoundingRectangle ( ) : Rect ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:148

Returns the bounding rectangle of this comment in workspace coordinates. Respects collapsing.

Rect

IDraggable . getBoundingRectangle

moveBy (

dx ,

dy ,

reason ?

) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:164

Move the comment by the given amounts in workspace coordinates.

Parameter Type dx number dy number reason? string []

void

IDraggable . moveBy

moveTo ( location , reason ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:171

Moves the comment to the given location in workspace coordinates.

Parameter Type location Coordinate reason? string []

void

WorkspaceComment . moveTo

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:200

Disposes of the view.

void

IDeletable . dispose

WorkspaceComment . dispose

setDeleteStyle ( wouldDelete ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:228

Visually indicates that this comment would be deleted if dropped.

Parameter Type wouldDelete boolean

void

IDeletable . setDeleteStyle

isCopyable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:237

Returns whether this comment is copyable or not

boolean

ICopyable . isCopyable

isMovable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:242

Returns whether this comment is movable or not.

boolean

IDraggable . isMovable

WorkspaceComment . isMovable

startDrag ( ) : RenderedWorkspaceComment ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:247

Starts a drag on the comment.

RenderedWorkspaceComment

IDraggable . startDrag

drag ( newLoc ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:252

Drags the comment to the given location.

Parameter Type newLoc Coordinate

void

IDraggable . drag

endDrag ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:257

Ends the drag on the comment.

void

IDraggable . endDrag

revertDrag ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:262

Moves the comment back to where it was at the start of a drag.

void

IDraggable . revertDrag

select ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:267

Visually highlights the comment.

void

ICopyable . select

unselect ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:273

Visually unhighlights the comment.

void

ICopyable . unselect

toCopyData ( ) : WorkspaceCommentCopyData | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:282

Returns a JSON serializable representation of this comment's state that can be used for pasting.

WorkspaceCommentCopyData | null

ICopyable . toCopyData

showContextMenu ( e ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:293

Show a context menu for this comment.

Parameter Type e Event

void

IContextMenu . showContextMenu

snapToGrid ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:321

Snap this comment to the nearest grid point.

void

getEditorFocusableNode ( ) : IFocusableNode ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:335

IFocusableNode

The FocusableNode representing the editor portion of this comment.

getFocusableElement ( ) : HTMLElement | SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:340

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.

HTMLElement | SVGElement

IFocusableNode . getFocusableElement

getFocusableTree ( ) : IFocusableTree ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:345

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.

IFocusableTree

IFocusableNode . getFocusableTree

onNodeFocus ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:350

See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.

void

IFocusableNode . onNodeFocus

onNodeBlur ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:358

See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.

void

IFocusableNode . onNodeBlur

canBeFocused ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:363

See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.

boolean

IFocusableNode . canBeFocused

performAction ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:371

Handles the user acting on this comment via keyboard navigation. Expands the comment and focuses its editor.

void

IFocusableNode . performAction

getText ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:105

Returns the text of the comment.

string

WorkspaceComment . getText

isCollapsed ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:133

Returns whether the comment is collapsed or not.

boolean

WorkspaceComment . isCollapsed

isEditable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:146

Returns whether the comment is editable or not, respecting whether the workspace is read-only.

boolean

WorkspaceComment . isEditable

isOwnEditable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:154

Returns whether the comment is editable or not, only examining its own state and ignoring the state of the workspace.

boolean

WorkspaceComment . isOwnEditable

setMovable ( movable ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:159

Sets whether the comment is movable or not.

Parameter Type movable boolean

void

WorkspaceComment . setMovable

isOwnMovable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:179

Returns whether the comment is movable or not, only examining its own state and ignoring the state of the workspace.

boolean

WorkspaceComment . isOwnMovable

setDeletable ( deletable ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:184

Sets whether the comment is deletable or not.

Parameter Type deletable boolean

void

WorkspaceComment . setDeletable

isDeletable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:192

Returns whether the comment is deletable or not, respecting whether the workspace is read-only.

boolean

IDeletable . isDeletable

WorkspaceComment . isDeletable

isOwnDeletable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:205

Returns whether the comment is deletable or not, only examining its own state and ignoring the state of the workspace.

boolean

WorkspaceComment . isOwnDeletable

getRelativeToSurfaceXY ( ) : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:223

Returns the position of the comment in workspace coordinates.

Coordinate

IDraggable . getRelativeToSurfaceXY

WorkspaceComment . getRelativeToSurfaceXY

isDisposed ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:236

Returns whether the comment has been disposed or not.

boolean

WorkspaceComment . isDisposed

isDeadOrDying ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:244

Returns true if this comment view is currently being disposed or has already been disposed.

boolean