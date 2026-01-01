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Class: RenderedWorkspaceComment

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:36

A bounded element interface.

Extends

Implements

Properties index

PropertyDescription
viewThe class encompassing the svg elements making up the workspace comment.
workspaceThe workspace to construct the comment in.
idThe unique identifier for this comment.
locationThe location of the comment in workspace coordinates.
disposedWhether this comment has been disposed or not.
disposingWhether this comment is being disposed or not.

Methods index

MethodDescription
setTextSets the text of the comment.
setPlaceholderTextSets the placeholder text displayed if the comment is empty.
setSizeSets the size of the comment.
setCollapsedSets whether the comment is collapsed or not.
setEditableSets whether the comment is editable or not.
getSvgRootReturns the root SVG element of this comment.
getSizeReturns the comment's size in workspace units. Does not respect collapsing.
getBoundingRectangleReturns the bounding rectangle of this comment in workspace coordinates. Respects collapsing.
moveByMove the comment by the given amounts in workspace coordinates.
moveToMoves the comment to the given location in workspace coordinates.
disposeDisposes of the view.
setDeleteStyleVisually indicates that this comment would be deleted if dropped.
isCopyableReturns whether this comment is copyable or not
isMovableReturns whether this comment is movable or not.
startDragStarts a drag on the comment.
dragDrags the comment to the given location.
endDragEnds the drag on the comment.
revertDragMoves the comment back to where it was at the start of a drag.
selectVisually highlights the comment.
unselectVisually unhighlights the comment.
toCopyDataReturns a JSON serializable representation of this comment's state that can be used for pasting.
showContextMenuShow a context menu for this comment.
snapToGridSnap this comment to the nearest grid point.
getEditorFocusableNodeReturns the FocusableNode representing the editor portion of this comment.
getFocusableElementSee IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.
getFocusableTreeSee IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.
onNodeFocusSee IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.
onNodeBlurSee IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.
canBeFocusedSee IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.
performActionHandles the user acting on this comment via keyboard navigation. Expands the comment and focuses its editor.
getTextReturns the text of the comment.
isCollapsedReturns whether the comment is collapsed or not.
isEditableReturns whether the comment is editable or not, respecting whether the workspace is read-only.
isOwnEditableReturns whether the comment is editable or not, only examining its own state and ignoring the state of the workspace.
setMovableSets whether the comment is movable or not.
isOwnMovableReturns whether the comment is movable or not, only examining its own state and ignoring the state of the workspace.
setDeletableSets whether the comment is deletable or not.
isDeletableReturns whether the comment is deletable or not, respecting whether the workspace is read-only.
isOwnDeletableReturns whether the comment is deletable or not, only examining its own state and ignoring the state of the workspace.
getRelativeToSurfaceXYReturns the position of the comment in workspace coordinates.
isDisposedReturns whether the comment has been disposed or not.
isDeadOrDyingReturns true if this comment view is currently being disposed or has already been disposed.

Constructors

Constructor

new RenderedWorkspaceComment(workspace, id?): RenderedWorkspaceComment;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:56

Constructs the workspace comment, including the view.

Parameters

ParameterType
workspaceWorkspaceSvg
id?string

Returns

RenderedWorkspaceComment

Overrides

WorkspaceComment.constructor

Properties

view

view: CommentView;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:49

The class encompassing the svg elements making up the workspace comment.

workspace

readonly workspace: WorkspaceSvg;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:51

The workspace to construct the comment in.

Implementation of

ICopyable.workspace

Overrides

WorkspaceComment.workspace

id

readonly id: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:19

The unique identifier for this comment.

Implementation of

ICopyable.id

Inherited from

WorkspaceComment.id

location

protected location: Coordinate;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:40

The location of the comment in workspace coordinates.

Inherited from

WorkspaceComment.location

disposed

protected disposed: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:43

Whether this comment has been disposed or not.

Inherited from

WorkspaceComment.disposed

disposing

protected disposing: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:46

Whether this comment is being disposed or not.

Inherited from

WorkspaceComment.disposing

Methods

setText()

setText(text): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:99

Sets the text of the comment.

Parameters

ParameterType
textstring

Returns

void

Overrides

WorkspaceComment.setText

setPlaceholderText()

setPlaceholderText(text): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:106

Sets the placeholder text displayed if the comment is empty.

Parameters

ParameterType
textstring

Returns

void

setSize()

setSize(size): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:111

Sets the size of the comment.

Parameters

ParameterType
sizeSize

Returns

void

Overrides

WorkspaceComment.setSize

setCollapsed()

setCollapsed(collapsed): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:118

Sets whether the comment is collapsed or not.

Parameters

ParameterType
collapsedboolean

Returns

void

Overrides

WorkspaceComment.setCollapsed

setEditable()

setEditable(editable): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:125

Sets whether the comment is editable or not.

Parameters

ParameterType
editableboolean

Returns

void

Overrides

WorkspaceComment.setEditable

getSvgRoot()

getSvgRoot(): SVGElement;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:132

Returns the root SVG element of this comment.

Returns

SVGElement

Implementation of

IRenderedElement.getSvgRoot

getSize()

getSize(): Size;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:140

Returns the comment's size in workspace units. Does not respect collapsing.

Returns

Size

Overrides

WorkspaceComment.getSize

getBoundingRectangle()

getBoundingRectangle(): Rect;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:148

Returns the bounding rectangle of this comment in workspace coordinates. Respects collapsing.

Returns

Rect

Implementation of

IDraggable.getBoundingRectangle

moveBy()

moveBy(
   dx, 
   dy, 
   reason?
): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:164

Move the comment by the given amounts in workspace coordinates.

Parameters

ParameterType
dxnumber
dynumber
reason?string[]

Returns

void

Implementation of

IDraggable.moveBy

moveTo()

moveTo(location, reason?): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:171

Moves the comment to the given location in workspace coordinates.

Parameters

ParameterType
locationCoordinate
reason?string[]

Returns

void

Overrides

WorkspaceComment.moveTo

dispose()

dispose(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:200

Disposes of the view.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IDeletable.dispose

Overrides

WorkspaceComment.dispose

setDeleteStyle()

setDeleteStyle(wouldDelete): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:228

Visually indicates that this comment would be deleted if dropped.

Parameters

ParameterType
wouldDeleteboolean

Returns

void

Implementation of

IDeletable.setDeleteStyle

isCopyable()

isCopyable(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:237

Returns whether this comment is copyable or not

Returns

boolean

Implementation of

ICopyable.isCopyable

isMovable()

isMovable(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:242

Returns whether this comment is movable or not.

Returns

boolean

Implementation of

IDraggable.isMovable

Overrides

WorkspaceComment.isMovable

startDrag()

startDrag(): RenderedWorkspaceComment;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:247

Starts a drag on the comment.

Returns

RenderedWorkspaceComment

Implementation of

IDraggable.startDrag

drag()

drag(newLoc): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:252

Drags the comment to the given location.

Parameters

ParameterType
newLocCoordinate

Returns

void

Implementation of

IDraggable.drag

endDrag()

endDrag(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:257

Ends the drag on the comment.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IDraggable.endDrag

revertDrag()

revertDrag(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:262

Moves the comment back to where it was at the start of a drag.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IDraggable.revertDrag

select()

select(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:267

Visually highlights the comment.

Returns

void

Implementation of

ICopyable.select

unselect()

unselect(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:273

Visually unhighlights the comment.

Returns

void

Implementation of

ICopyable.unselect

toCopyData()

toCopyData(): WorkspaceCommentCopyData | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:282

Returns a JSON serializable representation of this comment's state that can be used for pasting.

Returns

WorkspaceCommentCopyData | null

Implementation of

ICopyable.toCopyData

showContextMenu()

showContextMenu(e): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:293

Show a context menu for this comment.

Parameters

ParameterType
eEvent

Returns

void

Implementation of

IContextMenu.showContextMenu

snapToGrid()

snapToGrid(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:321

Snap this comment to the nearest grid point.

Returns

void

getEditorFocusableNode()

getEditorFocusableNode(): IFocusableNode;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:335

Returns

IFocusableNode

The FocusableNode representing the editor portion of this comment.

getFocusableElement()

getFocusableElement(): HTMLElement | SVGElement;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:340

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.

Returns

HTMLElement | SVGElement

Implementation of

IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement

getFocusableTree()

getFocusableTree(): IFocusableTree;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:345

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.

Returns

IFocusableTree

Implementation of

IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree

onNodeFocus()

onNodeFocus(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:350

See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus

onNodeBlur()

onNodeBlur(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:358

See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur

canBeFocused()

canBeFocused(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:363

See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.

Returns

boolean

Implementation of

IFocusableNode.canBeFocused

performAction()

performAction(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/rendered_workspace_comment.ts:371

Handles the user acting on this comment via keyboard navigation. Expands the comment and focuses its editor.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IFocusableNode.performAction

getText()

getText(): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:105

Returns the text of the comment.

Returns

string

Inherited from

WorkspaceComment.getText

isCollapsed()

isCollapsed(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:133

Returns whether the comment is collapsed or not.

Returns

boolean

Inherited from

WorkspaceComment.isCollapsed

isEditable()

isEditable(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:146

Returns whether the comment is editable or not, respecting whether the workspace is read-only.

Returns

boolean

Inherited from

WorkspaceComment.isEditable

isOwnEditable()

isOwnEditable(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:154

Returns whether the comment is editable or not, only examining its own state and ignoring the state of the workspace.

Returns

boolean

Inherited from

WorkspaceComment.isOwnEditable

setMovable()

setMovable(movable): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:159

Sets whether the comment is movable or not.

Parameters

ParameterType
movableboolean

Returns

void

Inherited from

WorkspaceComment.setMovable

isOwnMovable()

isOwnMovable(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:179

Returns whether the comment is movable or not, only examining its own state and ignoring the state of the workspace.

Returns

boolean

Inherited from

WorkspaceComment.isOwnMovable

setDeletable()

setDeletable(deletable): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:184

Sets whether the comment is deletable or not.

Parameters

ParameterType
deletableboolean

Returns

void

Inherited from

WorkspaceComment.setDeletable

isDeletable()

isDeletable(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:192

Returns whether the comment is deletable or not, respecting whether the workspace is read-only.

Returns

boolean

Implementation of

IDeletable.isDeletable

Inherited from

WorkspaceComment.isDeletable

isOwnDeletable()

isOwnDeletable(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:205

Returns whether the comment is deletable or not, only examining its own state and ignoring the state of the workspace.

Returns

boolean

Inherited from

WorkspaceComment.isOwnDeletable

getRelativeToSurfaceXY()

getRelativeToSurfaceXY(): Coordinate;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:223

Returns the position of the comment in workspace coordinates.

Returns

Coordinate

Implementation of

IDraggable.getRelativeToSurfaceXY

Inherited from

WorkspaceComment.getRelativeToSurfaceXY

isDisposed()

isDisposed(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:236

Returns whether the comment has been disposed or not.

Returns

boolean

Inherited from

WorkspaceComment.isDisposed

isDeadOrDying()

isDeadOrDying(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:244

Returns true if this comment view is currently being disposed or has already been disposed.

Returns

boolean

Inherited from

WorkspaceComment.isDeadOrDying