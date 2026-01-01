Class: WorkspaceComment
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:17
Extended by
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|id
|The unique identifier for this comment.
|location
|The location of the comment in workspace coordinates.
|disposed
|Whether this comment has been disposed or not.
|disposing
|Whether this comment is being disposed or not.
|workspace
|The workspace to construct the comment in.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|setText
|Sets the text of the comment.
|getText
|Returns the text of the comment.
|setSize
|Sets the comment's size in workspace units.
|getSize
|Returns the comment's size in workspace units.
|setCollapsed
|Sets whether the comment is collapsed or not.
|isCollapsed
|Returns whether the comment is collapsed or not.
|setEditable
|Sets whether the comment is editable or not.
|isEditable
|Returns whether the comment is editable or not, respecting whether the workspace is read-only.
|isOwnEditable
|Returns whether the comment is editable or not, only examining its own state and ignoring the state of the workspace.
|setMovable
|Sets whether the comment is movable or not.
|isMovable
|Returns whether the comment is movable or not, respecting whether the workspace is read-only.
|isOwnMovable
|Returns whether the comment is movable or not, only examining its own state and ignoring the state of the workspace.
|setDeletable
|Sets whether the comment is deletable or not.
|isDeletable
|Returns whether the comment is deletable or not, respecting whether the workspace is read-only.
|isOwnDeletable
|Returns whether the comment is deletable or not, only examining its own state and ignoring the state of the workspace.
|moveTo
|Moves the comment to the given location in workspace coordinates.
|getRelativeToSurfaceXY
|Returns the position of the comment in workspace coordinates.
|dispose
|Disposes of this comment.
|isDisposed
|Returns whether the comment has been disposed or not.
|isDeadOrDying
|Returns true if this comment view is currently being disposed or has already been disposed.
Constructors
Constructor
new WorkspaceComment(workspace, id?): WorkspaceComment;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:55
Constructs the comment.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
workspace
Workspace
|The workspace to construct the comment in.
id?
string
|An optional ID to give to the comment. If not provided, one will be generated.
Returns
WorkspaceComment
Properties
id
readonly id: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:19
The unique identifier for this comment.
location
protected location: Coordinate;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:40
The location of the comment in workspace coordinates.
disposed
protected disposed: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:43
Whether this comment has been disposed or not.
disposing
protected disposing: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:46
Whether this comment is being disposed or not.
workspace
readonly workspace: Workspace;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:56
The workspace to construct the comment in.
Methods
setText()
setText(text): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:98
Sets the text of the comment.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
text
string
Returns
void
getText()
getText(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:105
Returns the text of the comment.
Returns
string
setSize()
setSize(size): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:110
Sets the comment's size in workspace units.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
size
Size
Returns
void
getSize()
getSize(): Size;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:122
Returns the comment's size in workspace units.
Returns
setCollapsed()
setCollapsed(collapsed): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:127
Sets whether the comment is collapsed or not.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
collapsed
boolean
Returns
void
isCollapsed()
isCollapsed(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:133
Returns whether the comment is collapsed or not.
Returns
boolean
setEditable()
setEditable(editable): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:138
Sets whether the comment is editable or not.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
editable
boolean
Returns
void
isEditable()
isEditable(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:146
Returns whether the comment is editable or not, respecting whether the workspace is read-only.
Returns
boolean
isOwnEditable()
isOwnEditable(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:154
Returns whether the comment is editable or not, only examining its own state and ignoring the state of the workspace.
Returns
boolean
setMovable()
setMovable(movable): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:159
Sets whether the comment is movable or not.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
movable
boolean
Returns
void
isMovable()
isMovable(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:167
Returns whether the comment is movable or not, respecting whether the workspace is read-only.
Returns
boolean
isOwnMovable()
isOwnMovable(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:179
Returns whether the comment is movable or not, only examining its own state and ignoring the state of the workspace.
Returns
boolean
setDeletable()
setDeletable(deletable): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:184
Sets whether the comment is deletable or not.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
deletable
boolean
Returns
void
isDeletable()
isDeletable(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:192
Returns whether the comment is deletable or not, respecting whether the workspace is read-only.
Returns
boolean
isOwnDeletable()
isOwnDeletable(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:205
Returns whether the comment is deletable or not, only examining its own state and ignoring the state of the workspace.
Returns
boolean
moveTo()
moveTo(location, reason?): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:210
Moves the comment to the given location in workspace coordinates.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
location
Coordinate
reason?
string[]
Returns
void
getRelativeToSurfaceXY()
getRelativeToSurfaceXY(): Coordinate;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:223
Returns the position of the comment in workspace coordinates.
Returns
dispose()
dispose(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:228
Disposes of this comment.
Returns
void
isDisposed()
isDisposed(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:236
Returns whether the comment has been disposed or not.
Returns
boolean
isDeadOrDying()
isDeadOrDying(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:244
Returns true if this comment view is currently being disposed or has already been disposed.
Returns
boolean