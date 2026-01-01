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Class: WorkspaceComment

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:17

Property Description id The unique identifier for this comment. location The location of the comment in workspace coordinates. disposed Whether this comment has been disposed or not. disposing Whether this comment is being disposed or not. workspace The workspace to construct the comment in.

Method Description setText Sets the text of the comment. getText Returns the text of the comment. setSize Sets the comment's size in workspace units. getSize Returns the comment's size in workspace units. setCollapsed Sets whether the comment is collapsed or not. isCollapsed Returns whether the comment is collapsed or not. setEditable Sets whether the comment is editable or not. isEditable Returns whether the comment is editable or not, respecting whether the workspace is read-only. isOwnEditable Returns whether the comment is editable or not, only examining its own state and ignoring the state of the workspace. setMovable Sets whether the comment is movable or not. isMovable Returns whether the comment is movable or not, respecting whether the workspace is read-only. isOwnMovable Returns whether the comment is movable or not, only examining its own state and ignoring the state of the workspace. setDeletable Sets whether the comment is deletable or not. isDeletable Returns whether the comment is deletable or not, respecting whether the workspace is read-only. isOwnDeletable Returns whether the comment is deletable or not, only examining its own state and ignoring the state of the workspace. moveTo Moves the comment to the given location in workspace coordinates. getRelativeToSurfaceXY Returns the position of the comment in workspace coordinates. dispose Disposes of this comment. isDisposed Returns whether the comment has been disposed or not. isDeadOrDying Returns true if this comment view is currently being disposed or has already been disposed.

new WorkspaceComment ( workspace , id ? ) : WorkspaceComment ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:55

Constructs the comment.

Parameter Type Description workspace Workspace The workspace to construct the comment in. id? string An optional ID to give to the comment. If not provided, one will be generated.

WorkspaceComment

readonly id : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:19

The unique identifier for this comment.

protected location : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:40

The location of the comment in workspace coordinates.

protected disposed : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:43

Whether this comment has been disposed or not.

protected disposing : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:46

Whether this comment is being disposed or not.

readonly workspace : Workspace ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:56

The workspace to construct the comment in.

setText ( text ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:98

Sets the text of the comment.

Parameter Type text string

void

getText ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:105

Returns the text of the comment.

string

setSize ( size ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:110

Sets the comment's size in workspace units.

Parameter Type size Size

void

getSize ( ) : Size ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:122

Returns the comment's size in workspace units.

Size

setCollapsed ( collapsed ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:127

Sets whether the comment is collapsed or not.

Parameter Type collapsed boolean

void

isCollapsed ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:133

Returns whether the comment is collapsed or not.

boolean

setEditable ( editable ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:138

Sets whether the comment is editable or not.

Parameter Type editable boolean

void

isEditable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:146

Returns whether the comment is editable or not, respecting whether the workspace is read-only.

boolean

isOwnEditable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:154

Returns whether the comment is editable or not, only examining its own state and ignoring the state of the workspace.

boolean

setMovable ( movable ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:159

Sets whether the comment is movable or not.

Parameter Type movable boolean

void

isMovable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:167

Returns whether the comment is movable or not, respecting whether the workspace is read-only.

boolean

isOwnMovable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:179

Returns whether the comment is movable or not, only examining its own state and ignoring the state of the workspace.

boolean

setDeletable ( deletable ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:184

Sets whether the comment is deletable or not.

Parameter Type deletable boolean

void

isDeletable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:192

Returns whether the comment is deletable or not, respecting whether the workspace is read-only.

boolean

isOwnDeletable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:205

Returns whether the comment is deletable or not, only examining its own state and ignoring the state of the workspace.

boolean

moveTo ( location , reason ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:210

Moves the comment to the given location in workspace coordinates.

Parameter Type location Coordinate reason? string []

void

getRelativeToSurfaceXY ( ) : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:223

Returns the position of the comment in workspace coordinates.

Coordinate

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:228

Disposes of this comment.

void

isDisposed ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:236

Returns whether the comment has been disposed or not.

boolean

isDeadOrDying ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/comments/workspace_comment.ts:244

Returns true if this comment view is currently being disposed or has already been disposed.