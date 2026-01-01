|getWorkspaceById
|Find the workspace with the specified ID.
|getAllWorkspaces
|Find all workspaces.
|registerWorkspace
|Register a workspace in the workspace db.
|unregisterWorkspace
|Unregister a workspace from the workspace db.
unregisterWorkpace |Unregister a workspace from the workspace db.
|getMainWorkspace
|Returns the last used top level workspace (based on focus). Try not to use this function, particularly if there are multiple Blockly instances on a page.
|setMainWorkspace
|Sets last used main workspace.
|getSelected
|Returns the current selection.
|getParentContainer
|Get the container element in which to render the WidgetDiv, DropDownDiv and Tooltip.
|setParentContainer
|Set the parent container. This is the container element that the WidgetDiv, DropDownDiv, and Tooltip are rendered into the first time
Blockly.inject is called. This method is a NOP if called after the first
Blockly.inject.
|svgResize
|Size the SVG image to completely fill its container. Call this when the view actually changes sizes (e.g. on a window resize/device orientation change). See workspace.resizeContents to resize the workspace when the contents change (e.g. when a block is added or removed). Record the height/width of the SVG image.
|getBlockTypeCounts
|Get a map of all the block's descendants mapping their type to the number of children with that type.
|defineBlocksWithJsonArray
|Define blocks from an array of JSON block definitions, as might be generated by the Blockly Developer Tools.
|createBlockDefinitionsFromJsonArray
|Define blocks from an array of JSON block definitions, as might be generated by the Blockly Developer Tools.
|defineBlocks
|Add the specified block definitions to the block definitions dictionary (Blockly.Blocks).