getWorkspaceById Find the workspace with the specified ID.

getAllWorkspaces Find all workspaces.

registerWorkspace Register a workspace in the workspace db.

unregisterWorkspace Unregister a workspace from the workspace db.

unregisterWorkpace Unregister a workspace from the workspace db.

getMainWorkspace Returns the last used top level workspace (based on focus). Try not to use this function, particularly if there are multiple Blockly instances on a page.

setMainWorkspace Sets last used main workspace.

getSelected Returns the current selection.

getParentContainer Get the container element in which to render the WidgetDiv, DropDownDiv and Tooltip.

setParentContainer Set the parent container. This is the container element that the WidgetDiv, DropDownDiv, and Tooltip are rendered into the first time Blockly.inject is called. This method is a NOP if called after the first Blockly.inject .

svgResize Size the SVG image to completely fill its container. Call this when the view actually changes sizes (e.g. on a window resize/device orientation change). See workspace.resizeContents to resize the workspace when the contents change (e.g. when a block is added or removed). Record the height/width of the SVG image.

getBlockTypeCounts Get a map of all the block's descendants mapping their type to the number of children with that type.

defineBlocksWithJsonArray Define blocks from an array of JSON block definitions, as might be generated by the Blockly Developer Tools.

createBlockDefinitionsFromJsonArray Define blocks from an array of JSON block definitions, as might be generated by the Blockly Developer Tools.