Function: getBlockTypeCounts()
function getBlockTypeCounts(block, opt_stripFollowing?): object;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/common.ts:240
Get a map of all the block's descendants mapping their type to the number of children with that type.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
block
Block
|The block to map.
opt_stripFollowing?
boolean
|Optionally ignore all following statements (blocks that are not inside a value or statement input of the block).
Returns
object
Map of types to type counts for descendants of the bock.