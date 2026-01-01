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Function: getBlockTypeCounts()

function getBlockTypeCounts ( block , opt_stripFollowing ? ) : object ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/common.ts:240

Get a map of all the block's descendants mapping their type to the number of children with that type.

Parameter Type Description block Block The block to map. opt_stripFollowing? boolean Optionally ignore all following statements (blocks that are not inside a value or statement input of the block).

object

Map of types to type counts for descendants of the bock.