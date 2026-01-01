alert Wrapper to window.alert() that app developers may override via setAlert to provide alternatives to the modal browser window.

setAlert Sets the function to be run when Blockly.dialog.alert() is called.

confirm Wrapper to window.confirm() that app developers may override via setConfirm to provide alternatives to the modal browser window.

setConfirm Sets the function to be run when Blockly.dialog.confirm() is called.

prompt Wrapper to window.prompt() that app developers may override via setPrompt to provide alternatives to the modal browser window. Built-in browser prompts are often used for better text input experience on mobile device. We strongly recommend testing mobile when overriding this.

setPrompt Sets the function to be run when Blockly.dialog.prompt() is called.

toast Displays a temporary notification atop the workspace. Blockly provides a default toast implementation, but developers may provide their own via setToast. For simple appearance customization, CSS should be sufficient.