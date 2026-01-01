Skip to main content

dialog

Functions

FunctionDescription
alertWrapper to window.alert() that app developers may override via setAlert to provide alternatives to the modal browser window.
setAlertSets the function to be run when Blockly.dialog.alert() is called.
confirmWrapper to window.confirm() that app developers may override via setConfirm to provide alternatives to the modal browser window.
setConfirmSets the function to be run when Blockly.dialog.confirm() is called.
promptWrapper to window.prompt() that app developers may override via setPrompt to provide alternatives to the modal browser window. Built-in browser prompts are often used for better text input experience on mobile device. We strongly recommend testing mobile when overriding this.
setPromptSets the function to be run when Blockly.dialog.prompt() is called.
toastDisplays a temporary notification atop the workspace. Blockly provides a default toast implementation, but developers may provide their own via setToast. For simple appearance customization, CSS should be sufficient.
setToastSets the function to be run when Blockly.dialog.toast() is called.