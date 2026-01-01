|alert
|Wrapper to window.alert() that app developers may override via setAlert to provide alternatives to the modal browser window.
|setAlert
|Sets the function to be run when Blockly.dialog.alert() is called.
|confirm
|Wrapper to window.confirm() that app developers may override via setConfirm to provide alternatives to the modal browser window.
|setConfirm
|Sets the function to be run when Blockly.dialog.confirm() is called.
|prompt
|Wrapper to window.prompt() that app developers may override via setPrompt to provide alternatives to the modal browser window. Built-in browser prompts are often used for better text input experience on mobile device. We strongly recommend testing mobile when overriding this.
|setPrompt
|Sets the function to be run when Blockly.dialog.prompt() is called.
|toast
|Displays a temporary notification atop the workspace. Blockly provides a default toast implementation, but developers may provide their own via setToast. For simple appearance customization, CSS should be sufficient.
|setToast
|Sets the function to be run when Blockly.dialog.toast() is called.