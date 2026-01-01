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Function: prompt()

function prompt (

message ,

defaultValue ,

callback

) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dialog.ts:117

Wrapper to window.prompt() that app developers may override via setPrompt to provide alternatives to the modal browser window. Built-in browser prompts are often used for better text input experience on mobile device. We strongly recommend testing mobile when overriding this.

Parameter Type Description message string The message to display to the user. defaultValue string The value to initialize the prompt with. callback ( result ) => void The callback for handling user response.