Function: prompt()
function prompt(
message,
defaultValue,
callback
): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dialog.ts:117
Wrapper to window.prompt() that app developers may override via setPrompt to provide alternatives to the modal browser window. Built-in browser prompts are often used for better text input experience on mobile device. We strongly recommend testing mobile when overriding this.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
message
string
|The message to display to the user.
defaultValue
string
|The value to initialize the prompt with.
callback
|(
result) =>
void
|The callback for handling user response.
Returns
void