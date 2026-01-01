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Function: prompt()

function prompt(
   message, 
   defaultValue, 
   callback
): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dialog.ts:117

Wrapper to window.prompt() that app developers may override via setPrompt to provide alternatives to the modal browser window. Built-in browser prompts are often used for better text input experience on mobile device. We strongly recommend testing mobile when overriding this.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
messagestringThe message to display to the user.
defaultValuestringThe value to initialize the prompt with.
callback(result) => voidThe callback for handling user response.

Returns

void