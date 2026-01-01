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Function: setPrompt()

function setPrompt ( promptFunction ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dialog.ts:137

Sets the function to be run when Blockly.dialog.prompt() is called.

Important: When overridding this, be aware that non-native prompt experiences may require managing ephemeral focus in FocusManager. This isn't needed for the native window prompt because it prevents focus from being changed while open.

Parameter Type Default value Description promptFunction ( message , defaultValue , callback ) => void defaultPrompt The function to be run, or undefined to restore the default implementation.

void

Blockly.dialog.prompt