Function: setPrompt()
function setPrompt(promptFunction?): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dialog.ts:137
Sets the function to be run when Blockly.dialog.prompt() is called.
Important: When overridding this, be aware that non-native prompt experiences may require managing ephemeral focus in FocusManager. This isn't needed for the native window prompt because it prevents focus from being changed while open.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Default value
|Description
promptFunction
|(
message,
defaultValue,
callback) =>
void
defaultPrompt
|The function to be run, or undefined to restore the default implementation.
Returns
void
See
Blockly.dialog.prompt