On this page

Function: toast()

function toast ( workspace , options ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dialog.ts:156

Displays a temporary notification atop the workspace. Blockly provides a default toast implementation, but developers may provide their own via setToast. For simple appearance customization, CSS should be sufficient.

Parameter Type Description workspace WorkspaceSvg The workspace to display the toast notification atop. options ToastOptions Configuration options for the notification, including its message and duration.