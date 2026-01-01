Function: toast()
function toast(workspace, options): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dialog.ts:156
Displays a temporary notification atop the workspace. Blockly provides a default toast implementation, but developers may provide their own via setToast. For simple appearance customization, CSS should be sufficient.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
workspace
WorkspaceSvg
|The workspace to display the toast notification atop.
options
ToastOptions
|Configuration options for the notification, including its message and duration.
Returns
void