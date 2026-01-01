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Class: BlockDragStrategy

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:66

Property Description workspace - startLoc - connectionPreviewer - moveMode The current movement mode. BLOCK_CONNECTION_OFFSET - WORKSPACE_MARGIN How far in from the edges of the workspace to position newly placed blocks. block -

Method Description isMovable Returns true if the block is currently movable. False otherwise. positionNewBlock Positions a cloned block on its new workspace. getTargetBlock Returns the block to use for the current drag operation. This may create and return a newly instantiated block when e.g. dragging from a flyout. startDrag Handles any setup for starting the drag, including disconnecting the block from any parent blocks. cacheAllConnectionPairs Caches a list of all valid connection pairs between the dragging block and any other blocks on the workspace. This is used to determine the closest valid connection during keyboard-driven moves and to determine the need to disambiguate between multiple compatible connections when announcing moves to assistive technologies. shouldHealStack Get whether the drag should act on a single block or a block stack. shouldDisconnect Whether or not we should disconnect the block when a drag is started. drag Moves the block and updates any connection previews. getSearchRadius Get the radius to use when searching for a nearby valid connection. endDrag Cleans up any state at the end of the drag. Applies any pending connections. revertDrag Moves the block back to where it was at the beginning of the drag, including reconnecting connections. findTraversalCandidate Get the nearest valid candidate connection in traversal order.

new BlockDragStrategy ( block ) : BlockDragStrategy ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:117

Parameter Type block BlockSvg

BlockDragStrategy

protected workspace : WorkspaceSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:67

protected startLoc : Coordinate | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:78

protected connectionPreviewer :

| IConnectionPreviewer

| null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:82

protected moveMode : MoveMode = MoveMode . UNCONSTRAINED ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:90

The current movement mode.

protected readonly BLOCK_CONNECTION_OFFSET : 10 = 10 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:110

protected readonly WORKSPACE_MARGIN : 10 = 10 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:115

How far in from the edges of the workspace to position newly placed blocks.

protected block : BlockSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:117

isMovable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:122

Returns true if the block is currently movable. False otherwise.

boolean

IDragStrategy . isMovable

protected positionNewBlock ( oldBlock , newBlock ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:139

Positions a cloned block on its new workspace.

Parameter Type Description oldBlock BlockSvg The flyout block that was cloned. newBlock BlockSvg The new block to position.

void

protected getTargetBlock ( ) : BlockSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:242

Returns the block to use for the current drag operation. This may create and return a newly instantiated block when e.g. dragging from a flyout.

BlockSvg

startDrag ( e ? ) : IDraggable ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:344

Handles any setup for starting the drag, including disconnecting the block from any parent blocks.

Parameter Type e? PointerEvent | KeyboardEvent

IDraggable

IDragStrategy . startDrag

cacheAllConnectionPairs ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:431

Caches a list of all valid connection pairs between the dragging block and any other blocks on the workspace. This is used to determine the closest valid connection during keyboard-driven moves and to determine the need to disambiguate between multiple compatible connections when announcing moves to assistive technologies.

void

protected shouldHealStack ( e ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:486

Get whether the drag should act on a single block or a block stack.

Parameter Type Description e PointerEvent | KeyboardEvent | undefined The instigating pointer or keyboard event, if any.

boolean

True if just the initial block should be dragged out, false if all following blocks should also be dragged.

protected shouldDisconnect ( healStack ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:506

Whether or not we should disconnect the block when a drag is started.

Parameter Type Description healStack boolean Whether or not to heal the stack after disconnecting.

boolean

True to disconnect the block, false otherwise.

drag ( newLoc , e ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:607

Moves the block and updates any connection previews.

Parameter Type newLoc Coordinate e? PointerEvent | KeyboardEvent

void

IDragStrategy . drag

protected getSearchRadius ( ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:876

Get the radius to use when searching for a nearby valid connection.

number

endDrag ( _e , disposition ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:921

Cleans up any state at the end of the drag. Applies any pending connections.

Parameter Type _e PointerEvent | KeyboardEvent | undefined disposition DragDisposition

void

IDragStrategy . endDrag

revertDrag ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:1015

Moves the block back to where it was at the beginning of the drag, including reconnecting connections.

void

IDragStrategy . revertDrag

findTraversalCandidate ( delta ) : ConnectionCandidate | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:1070

Get the nearest valid candidate connection in traversal order.

Parameter Type Description delta Coordinate The distance the block has moved since this drag began.

ConnectionCandidate | null

A candidate connection and radius, or null if none was found.