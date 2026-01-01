Class: BlockDragStrategy
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:66
Implements
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|workspace
|-
|startLoc
|-
|connectionPreviewer
|-
|moveMode
|The current movement mode.
|BLOCK_CONNECTION_OFFSET
|-
|WORKSPACE_MARGIN
|How far in from the edges of the workspace to position newly placed blocks.
|block
|-
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|isMovable
|Returns true if the block is currently movable. False otherwise.
|positionNewBlock
|Positions a cloned block on its new workspace.
|getTargetBlock
|Returns the block to use for the current drag operation. This may create and return a newly instantiated block when e.g. dragging from a flyout.
|startDrag
|Handles any setup for starting the drag, including disconnecting the block from any parent blocks.
|cacheAllConnectionPairs
|Caches a list of all valid connection pairs between the dragging block and any other blocks on the workspace. This is used to determine the closest valid connection during keyboard-driven moves and to determine the need to disambiguate between multiple compatible connections when announcing moves to assistive technologies.
|shouldHealStack
|Get whether the drag should act on a single block or a block stack.
|shouldDisconnect
|Whether or not we should disconnect the block when a drag is started.
|drag
|Moves the block and updates any connection previews.
|getSearchRadius
|Get the radius to use when searching for a nearby valid connection.
|endDrag
|Cleans up any state at the end of the drag. Applies any pending connections.
|revertDrag
|Moves the block back to where it was at the beginning of the drag, including reconnecting connections.
|findTraversalCandidate
|Get the nearest valid candidate connection in traversal order.
Constructors
Constructor
new BlockDragStrategy(block): BlockDragStrategy;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:117
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
block
BlockSvg
Returns
BlockDragStrategy
Properties
workspace
protected workspace: WorkspaceSvg;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:67
startLoc
protected startLoc: Coordinate | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:78
connectionPreviewer
protected connectionPreviewer:
| IConnectionPreviewer
| null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:82
moveMode
protected moveMode: MoveMode = MoveMode.UNCONSTRAINED;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:90
The current movement mode.
BLOCK_CONNECTION_OFFSET
protected readonly BLOCK_CONNECTION_OFFSET: 10 = 10;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:110
WORKSPACE_MARGIN
protected readonly WORKSPACE_MARGIN: 10 = 10;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:115
How far in from the edges of the workspace to position newly placed blocks.
block
protected block: BlockSvg;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:117
Methods
isMovable()
isMovable(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:122
Returns true if the block is currently movable. False otherwise.
Returns
boolean
Implementation of
positionNewBlock()
protected positionNewBlock(oldBlock, newBlock): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:139
Positions a cloned block on its new workspace.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
oldBlock
BlockSvg
|The flyout block that was cloned.
newBlock
BlockSvg
|The new block to position.
Returns
void
getTargetBlock()
protected getTargetBlock(): BlockSvg;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:242
Returns the block to use for the current drag operation. This may create and return a newly instantiated block when e.g. dragging from a flyout.
Returns
startDrag()
startDrag(e?): IDraggable;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:344
Handles any setup for starting the drag, including disconnecting the block from any parent blocks.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
e?
PointerEvent |
KeyboardEvent
Returns
Implementation of
cacheAllConnectionPairs()
cacheAllConnectionPairs(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:431
Caches a list of all valid connection pairs between the dragging block and any other blocks on the workspace. This is used to determine the closest valid connection during keyboard-driven moves and to determine the need to disambiguate between multiple compatible connections when announcing moves to assistive technologies.
Returns
void
shouldHealStack()
protected shouldHealStack(e): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:486
Get whether the drag should act on a single block or a block stack.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
e
PointerEvent |
KeyboardEvent |
undefined
|The instigating pointer or keyboard event, if any.
Returns
boolean
True if just the initial block should be dragged out, false if all following blocks should also be dragged.
shouldDisconnect()
protected shouldDisconnect(healStack): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:506
Whether or not we should disconnect the block when a drag is started.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
healStack
boolean
|Whether or not to heal the stack after disconnecting.
Returns
boolean
True to disconnect the block, false otherwise.
drag()
drag(newLoc, e?): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:607
Moves the block and updates any connection previews.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
newLoc
Coordinate
e?
PointerEvent |
KeyboardEvent
Returns
void
Implementation of
getSearchRadius()
protected getSearchRadius(): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:876
Get the radius to use when searching for a nearby valid connection.
Returns
number
endDrag()
endDrag(_e, disposition): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:921
Cleans up any state at the end of the drag. Applies any pending connections.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
_e
PointerEvent |
KeyboardEvent |
undefined
disposition
DragDisposition
Returns
void
Implementation of
revertDrag()
revertDrag(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:1015
Moves the block back to where it was at the beginning of the drag, including reconnecting connections.
Returns
void
Implementation of
findTraversalCandidate()
findTraversalCandidate(delta): ConnectionCandidate | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/block_drag_strategy.ts:1070
Get the nearest valid candidate connection in traversal order.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
delta
Coordinate
|The distance the block has moved since this drag began.
Returns
ConnectionCandidate |
null
A candidate connection and radius, or null if none was found.