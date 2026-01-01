Class: BubbleDragStrategy
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/bubble_drag_strategy.ts:13
Implements
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|isMovable
|Returns true iff the element is currently movable.
|startDrag
|Handles any drag startup (e.g moving elements to the front of the workspace).
|drag
|Handles moving elements to the new location, and updating any visuals based on that (e.g connection previews for blocks).
|endDrag
|Handles any drag cleanup, including e.g. connecting or deleting blocks.
|revertDrag
|Moves the draggable back to where it was at the start of the drag.
Constructors
Constructor
new BubbleDragStrategy(bubble, workspace): BubbleDragStrategy;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/bubble_drag_strategy.ts:16
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
bubble
IBubble
workspace
WorkspaceSvg
Returns
BubbleDragStrategy
Methods
isMovable()
isMovable(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/bubble_drag_strategy.ts:21
Returns true iff the element is currently movable.
Returns
boolean
Implementation of
startDrag()
startDrag(): IBubble;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/bubble_drag_strategy.ts:25
Handles any drag startup (e.g moving elements to the front of the workspace).
Returns
Implementation of
drag()
drag(newLoc): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/bubble_drag_strategy.ts:36
Handles moving elements to the new location, and updating any visuals based on that (e.g connection previews for blocks).
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
newLoc
Coordinate
|Workspace coordinate to which the draggable has been dragged.
Returns
void
Implementation of
endDrag()
endDrag(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/bubble_drag_strategy.ts:40
Handles any drag cleanup, including e.g. connecting or deleting blocks.
Returns
void
Implementation of
revertDrag()
revertDrag(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/bubble_drag_strategy.ts:49
Moves the draggable back to where it was at the start of the drag.
Returns
void