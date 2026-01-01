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Class: BubbleDragStrategy

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/bubble_drag_strategy.ts:13

Implements

Methods index

MethodDescription
isMovableReturns true iff the element is currently movable.
startDragHandles any drag startup (e.g moving elements to the front of the workspace).
dragHandles moving elements to the new location, and updating any visuals based on that (e.g connection previews for blocks).
endDragHandles any drag cleanup, including e.g. connecting or deleting blocks.
revertDragMoves the draggable back to where it was at the start of the drag.

Constructors

Constructor

new BubbleDragStrategy(bubble, workspace): BubbleDragStrategy;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/bubble_drag_strategy.ts:16

Parameters

ParameterType
bubbleIBubble
workspaceWorkspaceSvg

Returns

BubbleDragStrategy

Methods

isMovable()

isMovable(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/bubble_drag_strategy.ts:21

Returns true iff the element is currently movable.

Returns

boolean

Implementation of

IDragStrategy.isMovable

startDrag()

startDrag(): IBubble;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/bubble_drag_strategy.ts:25

Handles any drag startup (e.g moving elements to the front of the workspace).

Returns

IBubble

Implementation of

IDragStrategy.startDrag

drag()

drag(newLoc): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/bubble_drag_strategy.ts:36

Handles moving elements to the new location, and updating any visuals based on that (e.g connection previews for blocks).

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
newLocCoordinateWorkspace coordinate to which the draggable has been dragged.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IDragStrategy.drag

endDrag()

endDrag(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/bubble_drag_strategy.ts:40

Handles any drag cleanup, including e.g. connecting or deleting blocks.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IDragStrategy.endDrag

revertDrag()

revertDrag(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/bubble_drag_strategy.ts:49

Moves the draggable back to where it was at the start of the drag.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IDragStrategy.revertDrag