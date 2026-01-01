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Class: CommentDragStrategy

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/comment_drag_strategy.ts:16

Method Description isMovable Returns true iff the element is currently movable. startDrag Handles any drag startup (e.g moving elements to the front of the workspace). drag Handles moving elements to the new location, and updating any visuals based on that (e.g connection previews for blocks). endDrag Handles any drag cleanup, including e.g. connecting or deleting blocks. revertDrag Moves the draggable back to where it was at the start of the drag.

new CommentDragStrategy ( comment ) : CommentDragStrategy ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/comment_drag_strategy.ts:21

Parameter Type comment RenderedWorkspaceComment

CommentDragStrategy

isMovable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/comment_drag_strategy.ts:25

Returns true iff the element is currently movable.

boolean

IDragStrategy . isMovable

startDrag ( ) : RenderedWorkspaceComment ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/comment_drag_strategy.ts:33

Handles any drag startup (e.g moving elements to the front of the workspace).

RenderedWorkspaceComment

IDragStrategy . startDrag

drag ( newLoc ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/comment_drag_strategy.ts:42

Handles moving elements to the new location, and updating any visuals based on that (e.g connection previews for blocks).

Parameter Type Description newLoc Coordinate Workspace coordinate to which the draggable has been dragged.

void

IDragStrategy . drag

endDrag ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/comment_drag_strategy.ts:46

Handles any drag cleanup, including e.g. connecting or deleting blocks.

void

IDragStrategy . endDrag

revertDrag ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/dragging/comment_drag_strategy.ts:91

Moves the draggable back to where it was at the start of the drag.

void