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Function: register()

function register ( type , fieldClass ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_registry.ts:62

Registers a field type. fieldRegistry.fromJson uses this registry to find the appropriate field type.

Parameter Type Description type string The field type name as used in the JSON definition. fieldClass RegistrableField The field class containing a fromJson function that can construct an instance of the field.

void

if the type name is empty or the fieldClass is not an object containing a fromJson function.