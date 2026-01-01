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Function: register()

function register(type, fieldClass): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_registry.ts:62

Registers a field type. fieldRegistry.fromJson uses this registry to find the appropriate field type.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
typestringThe field type name as used in the JSON definition.
fieldClassRegistrableFieldThe field class containing a fromJson function that can construct an instance of the field.

Returns

void

Throws

if the type name is empty or the fieldClass is not an object containing a fromJson function.