Function: register()
function register(type, fieldClass): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_registry.ts:62
Registers a field type. fieldRegistry.fromJson uses this registry to find the appropriate field type.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
type
string
|The field type name as used in the JSON definition.
fieldClass
RegistrableField
|The field class containing a fromJson function that can construct an instance of the field.
Returns
void
Throws
if the type name is empty or the fieldClass is not an object containing a fromJson function.