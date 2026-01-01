Interface: RegistrableField
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_registry.ts:46
Represents the static methods that must be defined on any field that is registered, i.e. the constructor and fromJson methods.
Because we don't know which Field subclass will be registered, we are unable to typecheck the parameters of the constructor.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|fromJson
|-
Constructors
Constructor
new RegistrableField(...args): Field;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_registry.ts:47
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|...
args
any[]
Returns
Methods
fromJson()
fromJson(options): Field;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_registry.ts:48
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
options
FieldConfig