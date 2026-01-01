On this page

Interface: RegistrableField

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_registry.ts:46

Represents the static methods that must be defined on any field that is registered, i.e. the constructor and fromJson methods.

Because we don't know which Field subclass will be registered, we are unable to typecheck the parameters of the constructor.

Method Description fromJson -

new RegistrableField ( ... args ) : Field ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_registry.ts:47

Parameter Type ... args any []

Field

fromJson ( options ) : Field ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_registry.ts:48

Parameter Type options FieldConfig