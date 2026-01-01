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Interface: RegistrableField

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_registry.ts:46

Represents the static methods that must be defined on any field that is registered, i.e. the constructor and fromJson methods.

Because we don't know which Field subclass will be registered, we are unable to typecheck the parameters of the constructor.

Methods index

MethodDescription
fromJson-

Constructors

Constructor

new RegistrableField(...args): Field;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_registry.ts:47

Parameters

ParameterType
...argsany[]

Returns

Field

Methods

fromJson()

fromJson(options): Field;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_registry.ts:48

Parameters

ParameterType
optionsFieldConfig

Returns

Field